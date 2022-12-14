Read full article on original website
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's death should spark real conversations about the cost of Black celebrity
Last week, dancer and DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss died from suicide at age 40. Like many, I was incredibly shocked and saddened by the news. As a scholar of Black entertainment history, I also reflected on the longer history of Black male entertainers dancing or telling jokes to their deaths despite cultivating a public image as “pure love and light,” which is how tWitch’s former co-producer, Ellen DeGeneres described him on her Instagram upon hearing of his death. There have been so many tragic and unexpected deaths of young Black men in the entertainment industry that websites, such as BestOfDate, and...
Making His Mom Laugh Made Austin Butler An Actor, 'Elvis' Spills In Teary 'SNL' Monologue
“Tonight, anytime you see me doing a silly voice or making a funny face, that’s for you, Mom,” Austin Butler said to his late mother.
A Poll Claims People ‘Didn’t Tune In’ For ‘Harry & Meghan’ Documentary, But That Doesn’t Seem True
The new Netflix series Harry & Meghan has been capturing the interest of people all over the world, with millions tuning in to get a behind-the-scenes look at the couple’s life. However, one poll is claiming that the series’ viewership numbers are very low. So just how many people...
Stars’ Reactions To The Death Of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, From Ellen To Michelle Obama, Show Just How Much He Was Loved
The world was rocked by the announcement of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a dancer and choreographer perhaps best known for his time as DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. There has been an outpouring of love as people remember Boss’ legacy. Ellen DeGeneres Calls tWitch ‘My Family’
Could U2 Play Las Vegas Residency Without The Founding Member? Here’s The Latest
U2 is supposed to play a Las Vegas residency in 2023. However, the band’s drummer and founding member, Larry Mullen Jr., has said that he won’t be playing in the band. The question remains: Will the residency still take place with or without Mullen?. In an interview with...
Journalist Points Out Classic Mistake In ‘White Lotus’ No One Else Noticed
Did you notice this classic mistake? In a recent Tweet, one expert pointed out an inaccuracy in the HBO show The White Lotus. Here’s why the show may want to bring an ornithologist on board as a consultant next season!. ‘The White Lotus’ Fan Calls Out Regional Inaccuracy.
How Lori Anne Allison, Johnny Depp’s Ex-Wife, Became A Sought-After Makeup Artist￼
The highly publicized defamation lawsuit brought by Johnny Depp against his former wife, Amber Heard, focused attention on just about every aspect of the idiosyncratic actor’s personal life. One person who remained out of the fray during that dramatic courtroom clash between the warring exes was Depp’s other ex-wife....
TBT: Why Melissa Joan Hart Wishes She’d Given Ryan Reynolds More Of A Chance When They Briefly Dated
Back in the ’90s, Melissa Joan Hart put a spell on Ryan Reynolds when they were just teenagers. In 1996, the two celebrities both starred in the TV movie, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, which turned into the hit TV show with the same name. Turns out, the two were spellbound for one another while filming.
Bono’s Daughter Eve Hewson Makes A Plea To Star In Season 3 Of ‘The White Lotus’ And We’re Here For It
Someone get The White Lotus creator Mike White on the phone, stat! Bono’s daughter, the beautiful Eve Hewson, has revealed that she wants a role in the third season of the hit HBO series. Here’s why we think that’s a great idea. Eve Hewson Outs Herself As...
