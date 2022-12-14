Read full article on original website
Down on Hiking? You Might Be Burned Out
It was the fall of 2018, the weather was perfect, and I was living in Colorado, surrounded by some of the greatest trails in the country. And yet, I couldn't bear to think about hiking.
A Man Fell to His Death on a Group Hike in Arkansas. The Tour Guide Was Found Guilty.
A Missouri man who led a 31-person hike on Arkansas' Buffalo National River where one participant died in a fall will face criminal penalties for acting as a guide without a permit, a federal judge ruled last week.
A Relocated Bear Walked 1,000 Miles Back to Its Favorite Campsite
This Tennessee black bear would walk 1,000 miles just to eat off the same picnic table. On Wednesday, a local broadcast news channel in Knoxville reported the story of...
“Sustainable and Accessible”: All-Terrain Wheelchairs Arrive in Parks
Bill McKee was an avid outdoorsman: in 10 years of vacations to Colorado, he and his sons fished backcountry streams, hiked for miles, and summited several fourteeners, until a motorcycle accident in 2002 put him in a wheelchair. Afterward he felt unable to do many of the things he loves most. Trying the Action Trackchair, a beefy, battery-powered wheelchair with tank-like treads, last year changed that.
A Hiker Was Stranded for Two Weeks. He Survived on Half a Jar of Salsa.
Allison Scott and her boyfriend were camped out between Big Bear Lake and Angelus Oaks, California on Black Friday when they heard someone screaming. As it turned out, that...
The Best Hunting Accessories of 2023
A hunter can't have too many knives, and good glass is worth drooling over. This year's hunting accessories delivered in both categories, with a couple great deals in the mix. One thing we learned while testing hunting accessories this year is that a big price tag doesn't always mean big performance, and that a small name should not be dismissed. A few items surprised us—good and bad. Some of this gear will change what we've been used to: Optics tester Angie Kokes never thought she'd love $300 binoculars so much; I'll never go back to using a bulky water pump purifier again; and we'll all think twice about packing a proper first-aid kit in the truck, even if it's just for a quick hunt down the road.
I Spent $800 Fixing Up a Very Mediocre Bicycle and Couldn’t Be Happier
I'm notorious for getting caught up in the latest, greatest gear. When it comes to hobbies, sports, and outdoor adventures, it's easy to focus on performance. But my latest acquisition has been a powerful lesson that sometimes, experience might matter more.
Thinking Like a Sidewalk
I struggle running in circles, but I've realized that says more about me than the concrete. For a trail runner, someone who prides herself on exploring the expanses...
Petite Adult Hikers: Try This Kids’ Gear
At five feet tall, I face the same struggles as many petite outdoor enthusiasts: I'm swallowed whole by sleeping bags, and constantly on the hunt for a backpack with a frame short enough for my torso and shoes that will fit my size seven feet. So instead of searching for miniature adult sizes, I've turned to kids' gear—especially items marketed for "big kids" or teens—which often costs much less than adult gear and does the job just as well.
This National Park Has Reached a Landmark Agreement with a Local Tribe
Joshua Tree National Park and the Twenty Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians will sign a stewardship agreement to involve the tribe in the park's management and development, beginning with a new trail connection, park officials have announced. The agreement is expected to be signed in January.
Josh Perry Smashed a Record on the Pacific Crest Trail
Josh Perry could not fathom the news he was reading about Heather "Anish" Anderson. It was the summer of 2013, and Anderson had bested the Pacific Crest Trail's fastest known time by nearly five days. Through the wind-worn California desert, the volatile Sierra Nevada, and the seemingly endless Cascade Range, Anderson had averaged 44 miles per day during a two-month march from Mexico to Canada.
Patagonia Sues Gap Over “Iconic” Fleece Design
Patagonia sells its Snap-T fleece for $149 or less—but the colorful midlayer could be worth a lot more than that if things go the brand's way in court.
The Best National Parks for Northern Lights Hunting
Expecting yet another sea of dark skies, I unzipped my tent door—but this time, the scene looked different. My heart rate quickened. Wait, is that a green glow?
Everest Pioneer Ed Webster Has Died at 66
In the summer of 1988, alpinist Ed Webster visited me in Colorado Springs. He had just returned from Mount Everest, where with Steven Venables, Paul Teare, and Robert Anderson, he had established a new route on the forbidding 12,000-foot Kangshung Face—located on Everest’s rarely-visited east side. The unassisted quartet succeeded without the help of sherpas or supplemental oxygen, pulling off one of history’s most audacious Himalayan first ascents. Reinhold Messner, the first climber to solo the mountain, called the climb, “The best ascent of Everest in terms of style and pure adventure!”
You like to get outdoors. We want to help make it happen. That's why we're adding new deals on gear, products, memberships, and more every week—just for Outside+ members like you!. The Latest Deals. Get in on these perks from our partners:. The Pro's Closet. Winter...
The Plus-Size Outdoor Apparel Market Is Booming
As I stood atop a hill surrounded by gorgeous Vermont foliage with my friend and fellow plus-size adventurer Arwen Turner, we found ourselves chatting with a guy who asked how we met.
Forloh Has a Different Way to Do Down
What does it mean to make technical apparel in the United States? For Forloh, a small hunting brand based in Whitefish, Montana, making stuff onshore means doing things differently. For example, the brand's Thermoneutral range of down jackets, vests, and pants takes the traditional formula for a lofted insulation layer, and reinvents it as a breathable hybrid of mid and outer layers in one.
Five Nonprofits Win Big
Call it a community. Call it a club. Call it a clan. Whatever you call it, the special blend of camaraderie, passion, and service that Land Rover inspires sparked hundreds of enthusiasts to gather for Destination Defender, a weekend celebration held in New York's Hudson Valley. The secret sauce was on full display during the November event, prompting one longtime Land Rover fan to predict of newcomers, "They're gonna get converted. They're gonna get hooked."
5 Tips for Making Hot Campfire Drinks
Photographer and outdoor enthusiast Andy Austin knows better than anyone how to handle a strong chill. Growing up in Montana, he says if you give up and go inside when the snow starts flying, you'll be locked away for most of the year – no one wants that!
Eight Great Deals on Ski Gear for Every Shredder on Your List
Winter is on across the country, with early season storms bringing glad tidings for powder seekers. Here's even more good news: You can score steep savings on some of our favorite snow brands now through December 25 at Backcountry.com. Check out our favorite deals below.
