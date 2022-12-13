Read full article on original website
Related
Why Ozzy Osbourne Never Listened to Black Sabbath’s Dio Albums
Ozzy Osbourne recently praised his Black Sabbath replacement, Ronnie James Dio, for doing "a good job" with his old band — even though he never listened to the albums they made together. The Prince of Darkness reflected on his successor in a new episode of "Ozzy Speaks" on SiriusXM....
Hear Ozzy Osbourne Lead Charity Holiday Single
Ozzy Osbourne can be heard narrating a wartime holiday story that opens a new Christmas charity single in aid of cancer victims and their families. Pink Floyd's Nick Mason, Duran Duran's ex-guitarist Andy Taylor and former Slade singer Noddy Holder also appear on the track, "This Christmas Time," led by musical collective Evamore, which can be heard below.
When Iggy Pop Got Freaked Out by Elton John in a Gorilla Suit
Iggy Pop recalled his terror when he faced off with someone in a huge gorilla suit – and it turned out to be Elton John. The incident took place around 1973, and in a recent interview with Mojo, Pop admitted that he, for one, was under the influence of drugs at the time.
Paul Stanley Says Kiss Is ‘Far From Done’ as Final Tour Rages On
Paul Stanley predicts Kiss fans will still get to see the band in some capacity even after they complete their End of the Road farewell tour and ostensibly retire from touring. "Kiss is like an army or a sports team," Stanley tells UCR ahead of his Saturday exhibition at Short...
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
That’s My Jam review – Mo Gilligan’s singing show is just … awkward
This aimless celebrity singalong is a litany of failed attempts to be interesting. From its low-calibre guests to the forced grins during its low-key musical numbers, it’s utterly unremarkable
James Gunn Promises He Worked ‘Twice as Hard’ on ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Soundtrack
For many superhero fans, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is one of the most anticipated movie events of 2023. Not only will it give audiences a chance to see Star Lord, Gamora, Groot, and Rocket Raccoon together on the big screen one last time, but the film also marks James Gunn’s final time working in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before he turns his attention to running DC Studios. Gunn became a Marvel legend after turning the once-obscure “Guardians” characters into one of the studio’s most popular film series. Much of the franchise’s success has been credited to Gunn’s unique writing...
Rascals Drummer Dino Danelli Dead at 78
Dino Danelli, drummer with blue-eyed soul pioneers the Rascals in all their incarnations, has died at age 78. “It is with a broken heart that I must tell you of the passing of Dino Danelli,” guitarist Gene Cornish wrote Thursday on social media. “He was my brother and the greatest drummer I’ve ever seen. I am devastated at this moment. Rest in peace, Dino; I love you brother.”
Rock’s 28 Most Anticipated 2023 Tours
It's been a tough couple of years for the music industry. After the COVID-19 pandemic effectively shut down live shows, many artists struggled to figure out their next moves. But as many musicians have noted over the past two years, the gradual shift back to live performing has been a relief. Not only is touring one of the most profitable ways for artists to make a living, but the connection with audiences is also difficult to replicate on a screen.
Pearl Jam Focused on ‘Different and Exciting’ Things for Next LP
Pearl Jam isn’t lacking for material, as work continues on their 12th album. “We’ve got demos for days,” guitarist Stone Gossard confirms in an interview with 101 WRIF (video below). “Everybody writes in the band, so now it’s really just trying to figure out what’s something different for us and what’s something exciting.”
Kiss Plots World Domination in Casablanca Records Movie Trailer
Jeremy Jordan's Neil Bogart minces no words about the meteoric rise of Casablanca Records in a new trailer for Spinning Gold. "We were in the business of making dreams come true," the label boss says. "Sold over 200 million records. Became the soundtrack of your life. But how do you expect me to tell you how all of that really happened?"
Ellen DeGeneres ‘Heartbroken’ About Death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: Read Her Statement
Ellen DeGeneres has reacted to the death of her friend and The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss. In a tweet shared Wednesday (Dec. 14), DeGeneres shared a photo of her hugging Boss, along with a message about the late performer. "I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light....
Line Dance Set to Rihanna’s ‘S&M’ Is the Most Surreal Thing You’ll See on the Internet Today
Line dancing has been taken to a whole new level. In a TikTok that has been viewed over 4 million times, a group of people are shown performing an elaborate line dance set to Rihanna's "S&M" off her 2010 album, Loud. "Tush push line dance," the caption reads. Watch the...
Kim Simmonds, Co-Founding Savoy Brown Guitarist, Dead at 75
Kim Simmonds, co-founder and guitarist of Savoy Brown, has died at the age of 75. The news was confirmed today via the band's official social media pages. "Please note one of Kim's last requests was to thank the fans of Savoy Brown," they said. "Your support was and shall always be immensely appreciated."
‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Reveals Health Transformation Following Split From Husband Kody Brown
Sister Wives star Janelle Brown updated her followers on her fitness journey shortly after confirming her split from husband Kody Brown. "I'm ready for you 2023!" the 53-year-old captioned an Instagram video posted Monday (Dec. 12). "This health journey I've been on has been incredible. The results weren't overnight and...
Are Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow Dating?
Jack Harlow may have manifested a relationship with pop star Dua Lipa. "Dua Lipa, I'm tryna do more with her than do a feature," Harlow raps on his track "Dua Lipa," off his 2022 album, Come Home the Kids Miss You. Now, according to Page Six, he and Lipa are...
‘Alice Cooper at 75′ Promises ‘Unprecedented Retrospective’
An upcoming book looks at the life and career of Alice Cooper, from “teenage garage rocker to international star and celebrity.”. Written by veteran rock journalist (and UCR contributor) Gary Graff, Alice Cooper @ 75 breaks down his story into “75 career accomplishments, events and partnerships” to complete an “unprecedented retrospective.” The book is set to arrive on Jan. 31, just ahead of Cooper's 75th birthday on Feb. 4. Pre-orders for the book are already underway.
AM 1390 KRFO
Faribault, MN
20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krforadio.com
Comments / 0