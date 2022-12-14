Read full article on original website
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Orchid-shaped villa is rare beautiful combination of nature-inspired architecture and luxurious living
Orchids are some of the most famously precious plant species just for how specific their cultivation needs are. An orchid is easily 30-50 times more expensive than a rose, so it only made sense that Thilina Liyanage chose that flower as inspiration for his luxury villa design, located somewhere on the banks of a rocky creek. The Orchid Villa is a rather eye-catching jewel emerging out of the wilderness. The luxury holiday home sits away from civilization, providing its residents with the perfect getaway residence for a weekend or two. The multi-level residence comes with living quarters on the lower floor, a private pool on the terrace, and a cantilever hammock that hangs right above an adjoining lake, giving you an incredible lounging spot to watch the sunsets.
Glass Living O’Pod Rotates 360 Degrees for Unmatched Views
Enjoying a 360-degree view of the stars from bed usually requires camping in the open air, without so much as a tent overhead. But spend a night in the Living O’Pod, and you’ll enjoy a similar experience with the same level of comfort and luxury you’d expect from a high-end hotel suite. In fact, the pod is so spacious you could live in it full time, provided you don’t care too much about your own privacy. Designed by UN10 (Unio) Design, this prefab glass orb home features not one but two interior levels with panoramic views of its surroundings.
This idyllic cabin on a Swedish island perfectly represents minimalist Nordic architecture
Nestled in the beautiful wooded region of Lilla Kilskäret, an island of the Swedish archipelago near Stockholm is a minimalist Nordic cabin called ‘A House’. Designed by emerging Studio Nāv, the idyllic cabin was designed for a young couple as a cozy summer home to escape to during the warm season.
Woman's Skinny House Is a Light-Filled Gem in the City
Skinny houses have been a Treehugger favorite for a long time, whether they might be in the heart of cities like New York or Amsterdam. We love slender urban homes because they often highlight some of the best space-maximizing design ideas that are out there, and they are also interesting because they can play a vital part in finding that "missing middle" in the discussions around urban density.
A Jamaica Estates Home With a 32-Foot-Long Indoor Pool
To get a true sense of what Hanan and Yardena Shoshani did to the parcel of land they bought in 2003, one must first understand the sleepy, quaint slice of Jamaica Estates that they built a home in. Up and down the block are one-story ranches and wholesome, quaint faux Tudors. Then there’s 83-21 Kent Street, a 7,000-square-foot hunk of light stone set back up 15 steps and shielded by a string of two-story Corinthian columns.
Fugitive Cow Located at Long Island Golf Course
A Long Island cow who had managed to evade capture for four months has finally been corralled. Vienna, a 750-pound sweetie, escaped from a farm in Manorville back in August and functionally disappeared. “We have no idea where she is,” the son of the cow’s owner told Patch at the time. “I hope we find her.” She was, it turns out, hanging out on a golf course, which seems very Long Island of her.
SOM reveals its design for Singapore’s tallest skyscraper
Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) has revealed its design for 8 Shenton Way—a mixed-use tower that will stand 63 stories and 305 meters (1,000 feet) high, becoming Singapore’s tallest skyscraper. The design team also plans to make the building one of Asia’s most sustainable skyscrapers. Inspired by...
The 10 best minimalist interior designer accounts to follow to inspire a less cluttered home
Minimalist interior designer means so much more than a stark, white room these days. A resurgence in the style has meant that 'minimalism' has become an umbrella term, with offshoots and tangents that bring new energy to the movement, yet still belong in the minimalist discipline. From soft minimalists that...
The world's skinniest skyscraper is now complete and its interiors are remarkable
(CNN) -- The designers behind the world's skinniest skyscraper have just given fans of ultra-luxury living an early Christmas gift. New York-based firm Studio Sofield has unveiled the interiors of Steinway Tower, the newly constructed 1,428-foot-tall tower overlooking Central Park. The announcement marks the completion of the opulent midtown Manhattan landmark, which was built on a site once occupied by the historic Steinway & Sons piano company.
See How a Home Stager Transformed This Wood-Paneled Living Room in California
Despite Chip and Joanna Gaines’ love for shiplap walls, wood paneling isn’t everyone’s favorite interior design choice. That was the first thing that struck Mia Carella, the founder of Color by Design Home Staging, when she entered the living room of a 1,430-square-foot house in Pittsburg, California, that she was hired to stage.
This raw + rugged concrete home floats on top of a hill in Mexico
Mexican architect Tatiana Bilbao built a massive family home that floats above a forested hillside and provides stunning views of the city of Monterrey, Mexico. Built from concrete, the brutalist-looking home was created while maintaining an interesting relationship with the topography of the site. Called Casa Ventura, the home was designed to flow horizontally, and present a very open and fluid vibe.
Sagaponack Is Losing It Over a Porta-potty
Bill Tillotson, the mayor of Sagaponack, put a single porta-potty up on the side of the road this summer, and for his transgressions, he must now defend himself to the local press. The Sag Harbor Express reported this week that “several village residents” in the wealthy area have complained about the toilet being an “eyesore.” Tillotson told the outlet that providing a public restroom should be the function of local government and that the many landscapers who work on nearby properties need a place to pee. “Where do people go to the bathroom when they’re working on all these estates?” he said.
‘I Know That I’m Living This Cinderella Life’
Ashley Carnevale’s room at the Tillary Hotel in Brooklyn has two queen beds, a small closet, a TV, a private bathroom, and a dresser that she purchased herself — just the basics. But here, at least, she can come and go whenever she wants, unlike her time at the Taconic Correctional Facility in Westchester County, where she was incarcerated for 12 years. The transition from prison to Downtown Brooklyn was jarring at first. “I’m not from the city, so the whole experience was very hard,” she says. That included learning how to support herself — she had always lived with her parents or in-laws. But after a year and a half (she moved in last May), she says, “Now I’m just like a regular citizen, going to work every day.”
Studio He Creates Wooden Vacation Home in Middle of Swedish Forest Glade
Stockholm-based architecture practice Studio He has crafted a timber vacation home in a forest just south of the city, using seven different types of wood to create its structure and interior details. The home was designed by the studio’s founder, architect Xiao He, for herself and her husband. She moved...
