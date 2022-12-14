Ashley Carnevale’s room at the Tillary Hotel in Brooklyn has two queen beds, a small closet, a TV, a private bathroom, and a dresser that she purchased herself — just the basics. But here, at least, she can come and go whenever she wants, unlike her time at the Taconic Correctional Facility in Westchester County, where she was incarcerated for 12 years. The transition from prison to Downtown Brooklyn was jarring at first. “I’m not from the city, so the whole experience was very hard,” she says. That included learning how to support herself — she had always lived with her parents or in-laws. But after a year and a half (she moved in last May), she says, “Now I’m just like a regular citizen, going to work every day.”

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO