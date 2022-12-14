Read full article on original website
venangoextra.com
Rocks fall on Route 8 in Oil City
Some rocks and debris fell from a hillside onto Main Street/Route 8 in Oil City at about noon or 12:30 p.m. Friday, PennDOT press officer Jill Harry said. The road was closed while PennDOT and Oil City city workers cleared the debris off the road, Harry said. “This happens from...
yourerie
The man who found Erie’s lost Underground Railroad station
The man who found Erie’s lost Underground Railroad …. The man who found Erie’s lost Underground Railroad station. McDowell High School student passes away after being …. McDowell High School student passes away after being hit by car. Your Health: Navigating pregnancy with type one diabetes. Your Health:...
explore venango
Three Treated for Smoke Inhalation in Oil City Senior Living Apartment Fire
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT)— Three people were treated for smoke inhalation following a fire that started in a first-floor apartment at Luther Place, a senior living apartment building in Oil City. Photo above: Remnants of the bed that was on fire in apartment 103 are still on the ground...
WFMJ.com
Penn Power working to restore electricity to hundreds in Mercer County
Penn Power crews worked early Thursday to restore electricity to 677 homes and businesses scattered throughout Mercer County after icy weather moved through the region. Shortly before 8 a.m. the most extensive outages were reported in Deer Creek and Otter Creek Township where one-third of the utility's customers were in the dark.
Fire damages several downtown apartments, Red Cross assists
A fire destroys several apartments inside one City of Erie building. A fire broke out inside a building in the 700 block of Sassafras Street, damaging several apartments. The calls came in around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found flames coming through the third-story windows. One tenant said […]
Power restored after outage affecting hundreds in the Valley
First Energy said that the cause of the outages in Mercer County is under investigation.
WFMJ.com
Grove City police investigating damage to ball fields at Memorial Park
Grove City Police are investigating damage at Grove City Memorial Park. According to the release, the damage was in the area of the baseball and softball fields. The damage happened Thursday night into Friday morning. Police say the suspect drove through the grass and caused extensive property damage to the...
yourdailylocal.com
PennDOT Names Winners of Paint the Plow Contest in District 10
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is pleased to announce the District 10 regional winner of the Paint the Plow safety outreach contest. Butler County Area Vocational-Technical School won the “Fan Favorite” award, which was determined by online voting through www.penndot.pa.gov. Keystone High School of Clarion County was the honorable mention.
Semi rollover on I-80 in Mercer County
Troopers were called to mile marker 5 near the Sharon-Hermitage exit around 7:30 a.m.
YAHOO!
DeWine, Husted announce development projects, Painesville selected
Dec. 15—Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted recently announced support for 12 mixed-use development projects that are expected to create more than $1.29 billion in new payroll and $2.3 billion in investments across Ohio. The projects are part of the second round of the Transformational Mixed-Use Development...
explore venango
Callaghan’s Pharmacy, A Franklin Icon Since 1965, Closing Its Doors
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Callaghan’s Pharmacy, a staple storefront on Liberty Street since 1965, is closing its doors for good. Max Callaghan has operated his family shop on Liberty Street since he purchased Bartholomew’s Drug Store in 1965 and changed the name to Callaghan’s Pharmacy. For...
butlerradio.com
“Very Merry Christmas” Comes To Harrisville
Santa will take time out of his very busy schedule to meet with residents in northern Butler County at an event this weekend. The Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department is hosting their annual Very Merry Christmas Special Event on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Fire Hall. Jolly Ole’ St. Nick...
explore venango
Franklin Woman Injured After Vehicle Strikes Embankment, Tree
SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that left a local woman injured in Butler County. According to a release issued by PSP Butler on Thursday, December 15, the crash occurred at 3:58 p.m. on Sunday, November 20, on William Flynn Highway (State Route 8), near the intersection of Boozel Road, in Slippery Rock Township, Butler County.
explore venango
Tionesta Man Injured in Five-Vehicle Chain-Reaction Crash on Route 27
OILCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man was injured in a five-vehicle chain-reaction crash that occurred on Tuesday afternoon on State Route 27. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 3:13 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12, on State Route 27 (Titusville Road), in Oilcreek Township, Venango County.
YAHOO!
Fifth Third Bank on SOM Center Road in Willoughby robbed
Dec. 16—The Fifth Third Bank on SOM Center Road in Willoughby was robbed shortly after opening on Dec. 16. Detective Lt. John Begovic of the Willoughby Police Department confirmed the police responded to an alarm just after 9 a.m. at the bank located at 5831 SOM Center Road and confirmed that there was a robbery and the suspect had left with cash in a dark colored SUV.
cranberryeagle.com
2 Home Depot employees accused of $210k fraud
Two Home Depot employees conspired to allegedly profit by more than $210,000 via fraudulent work orders over a year’s time, according to charges filed Friday. Cranberry Township police charged Chaz E. MacAnallen, 41, of Butler, and Jeremy S. Nixon, 48, of New Castle, with four felonies including theft and conspiracy following events occurring in April 2019 through September 2020.
Erie Police call out young Grinches who vandalized Christmas tree
ERIE, PA – The Erie Police Department posted photos of a group of young adults who allegedly vandalized a Christmas tree in Perry Square last week. The department used the photo as a reminder to future Grinches that the area is monitored by video surveillance. “The Erie Police Dept. received a complaint of possible damage to the Christmas tree in Perry Square that was committed early Saturday morning (12-10-2022.) Surveillance video indicated that it was tampered with by three young adults. Please be aware, Perry Square is monitored 24 hours by surveillance video,” the department said. No charges have been The post Erie Police call out young Grinches who vandalized Christmas tree appeared first on Shore News Network.
yourdailylocal.com
BREAKING UPDATE: WCSD Schools CLOSED Thursday
RUSSELL, Pa. – All Warren County School District schools will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. All after-school clubs and activities are canceled for the day as well.
butlerradio.com
Wintry Weather Forces Two Hour Delays
Overnight wintry weather has led a number of districts in the county to move to a two hour delay schedule. Butler County Community College: CLOSED ALL LOCATIONS. The mixed precipitation is concentrated in northern Butler County, although some radar projections have that line moving south as the morning continues. Crews...
WFMJ.com
Body of missing Lawrence County man found near his home
State Police say there is no evidence of foul play in the death of a man reported missing from his Lawrence County home. Police began looking for 81-year-old Jack Podner on Tuesday after it was reported that he was last seen on December 6. The next day police say Podner’s...
