This Is The Coldest City In Missouri
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
southarkansassun.com
Missouri Mayor Plans For $500 Stimulus Checks, Budget From $5 Million Pot
Missouri Mayor Jones announced a proposal for $500 stimulus checks to come from the state’s $5 million pot. Particularly in the town of St. Louis, these checks will be directed to families with low income, says MARCA. On December 9, Missouri Mayor Tishaura Jones announced a proposal for stimulus...
St. Mary’s school in Dutchtown has hopeful future, new name
It appears that an agreement has been made to keep the doors open.
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Governor Parson says mid-Missouri’s Gygr-Gas has closed
Missouri’s governor confirms that Boonville’s Gygr-Gas has closed, leaving several thousand rural Missourians without propane with winter and Christmas approaching. Governor Mike Parson (R) has signed a one-page executive order, which will allow other companies to fill current Gygr-Gas tanks. State law prohibits propane tanks owned by one company to be filled by a different company. The governor’s executive order pre-empts that.
stlpublicradio.org
Group pushing secession from Illinois says Madison County is a key target
Lori Fuller started to consider the idea of seceding from Illinois when state legislators doubled the gas tax in 2019. “A lot of people started getting really angry,” said Fuller, a retired high school English teacher. Fuller, who lives in Highland on the eastern edge of Madison County, is...
starvedrock.media
Former Metro East power broker Tom Lakin dies at 82
MADISON COUNTY — Tom Lakin, a once-prominent Metro East trial lawyer and Democratic Party power broker later sentenced to prison on federal drug charges, died Monday at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. He was 82. Lakin, who headed the influential Lakin Law Firm in Wood River, established himself by the 1990s as...
Missouri asks woman to pay back pandemic funds
A Missouri woman is facing a real struggle because of the state of Missouri’s push to force her to repay pandemic unemployment funds.
mycouriertribune.com
Transgender inmate scheduled for Jan. 3 execution asks Missouri governor for mercy
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri prisoner sentenced to die Jan. 3 for stabbing an ex-girlfriend to death 19 years ago in Earth City is asking Gov. Mike Parson for mercy. The death warrant is in the name of Scott A. McLaughlin, who is being held in protective custody at the men’s prison in Potosi. McLaughlin is transgender woman, Amber McLaughlin, and has been making the transition the past few years in prison.
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years ago
Robnett-Payne house, December 2012.Photo byAmmodramus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Robnett-Payne House, also referred to as Payne Hall and The Country Place is a two-story home built in 1857. The house used to be located at 601 W. 7th Street in Fulton, Missouri (Callaway County). In 1998, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP).
KMOV
Robert Tracy named SLMPD Police Chief
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Robert Tracy has been named the new Chief of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones made the announcement Wednesday morning. Tracy has served as police chief in Wilmington, Delaware since April 14, 2017. Before leading Wilmington OPD, Tracy, a Bronx native, worked with the New York Police Department (NYPD), commanding the Firearms Suppression Division; he also worked with the Organized Crime Investigation Division. He previously also held the position of Crime Control Strategist in Chicago.
KMOV
Missouri family warns about RSV and taking health precautions after daughter is intubated
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For weeks now, pediatric doctors have been scrambling to get ahold of RSV. It’s the respiratory virus many of us get on an annual basis, but it’s also one that has deeply impacted children this year. The disease is even bringing kids from rural parts of Missouri to the Metro for treatment.
Circle K Fuel Day offers 40 cents off for Missouri, Illinois drivers
ST. LOUIS — Circle K announced they will be offering 40 cents off per gallon during Circle K Fuel Day Friday. Tomorrow, Dec. 16, more than 300 locations across Missouri, Illinois and Iowa will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time.
Missouri Woman Shares Video of a Black Bear at Her Back Door
If someone knocks on your door, it's best to look and see who it is before you open. That was especially true for a Jefferson County, Missouri woman who shared video of a black bear who was lurking right outside of her back door. KMOV out of St. Louis shared...
Candidate withdraws from St. Louis Police Chief selection
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The number of finalists for the position of St. Louis Police Chief is down to three. According to WIS-TV in Columbia South Carolina, Police Deputy Chief Melron Kelly has withdrawn from the vetting process. After consultation with his family and advisors, kelly says there work still to be done in Columbia. […]
10 St. Louis Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
St. Louis, Mo. - As the job market in the St. Louis region continues to recover following the pandemic, many companies are not only hiring, but they are paying quite well. Just like in many parts of the country, employers are struggling to find enough workers, so they have to boost pay.
kjluradio.com
Washington teen seriously injured in car crash about 60 miles south of St. Louis
A Franklin County teen is seriously injured when the car he’s riding in wrecks about 90 miles southeast of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the driver, Emma Henry, 20, of St. Louis, was driving on Highway 67 near Fredericktown on Wednesday evening when her car traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says Henry’s car then struck a driveway and overturned.
feastmagazine.com
7 local bakeries with festive holiday cookies
As the holiday season approaches, we all contemplate the best way to show friends and family that we care. There’s no better way to do this with a festive assortment of handmade cookies. Whether you're thanking your host at a holiday dinner, sharing treats with work colleagues or want to give your family members a few sweets, these seven places have you covered with their holiday cookie selection.
krcgtv.com
Mo. Propane Gas Association working to remove propane provider law in Gygr-Gas case
The Missouri Propane Gas Association(MGPA) released a statement Thursday morning, stating that it is aware of complaints from customers unable to contact Gygr-Gas, a Boonville-based metered propane company, and is working to remove "regulatory barriers" that specifically affect its customers. Under a provision of Missouri state law, anyone company other...
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Governor expected to issue executive order to help propane customers left with empty tanks
UPDATE: On Thursday, Parson signed an executive order that will allow registered Missouri propane gas companies to fill containers previously owned by Gygr-Gas. Parson said several thousand customers across 42 counties are impacted by the Gygr-Gas situation, and while the company has left its customers without proper recourse, the state won’t.
St. Louis eatery praised as Guy Fieri’s favorite in Missouri
Food Network star and "Flavortown" mayor Guy Fieri has a special place in his heart for one St. Louis restaurant.
