ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wright City, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
939theeagle.com

UPDATE: Governor Parson says mid-Missouri’s Gygr-Gas has closed

Missouri’s governor confirms that Boonville’s Gygr-Gas has closed, leaving several thousand rural Missourians without propane with winter and Christmas approaching. Governor Mike Parson (R) has signed a one-page executive order, which will allow other companies to fill current Gygr-Gas tanks. State law prohibits propane tanks owned by one company to be filled by a different company. The governor’s executive order pre-empts that.
BOONVILLE, MO
starvedrock.media

Former Metro East power broker Tom Lakin dies at 82

MADISON COUNTY — Tom Lakin, a once-prominent Metro East trial lawyer and Democratic Party power broker later sentenced to prison on federal drug charges, died Monday at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. He was 82. Lakin, who headed the influential Lakin Law Firm in Wood River, established himself by the 1990s as...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
mycouriertribune.com

Transgender inmate scheduled for Jan. 3 execution asks Missouri governor for mercy

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri prisoner sentenced to die Jan. 3 for stabbing an ex-girlfriend to death 19 years ago in Earth City is asking Gov. Mike Parson for mercy. The death warrant is in the name of Scott A. McLaughlin, who is being held in protective custody at the men’s prison in Potosi. McLaughlin is transgender woman, Amber McLaughlin, and has been making the transition the past few years in prison.
MISSOURI STATE
CJ Coombs

The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years ago

Robnett-Payne house, December 2012.Photo byAmmodramus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Robnett-Payne House, also referred to as Payne Hall and The Country Place is a two-story home built in 1857. The house used to be located at 601 W. 7th Street in Fulton, Missouri (Callaway County). In 1998, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP).
FULTON, MO
KMOV

Robert Tracy named SLMPD Police Chief

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Robert Tracy has been named the new Chief of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones made the announcement Wednesday morning. Tracy has served as police chief in Wilmington, Delaware since April 14, 2017. Before leading Wilmington OPD, Tracy, a Bronx native, worked with the New York Police Department (NYPD), commanding the Firearms Suppression Division; he also worked with the Organized Crime Investigation Division. He previously also held the position of Crime Control Strategist in Chicago.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Candidate withdraws from St. Louis Police Chief selection

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The number of finalists for the position of St. Louis Police Chief is down to three. According to WIS-TV in Columbia South Carolina, Police Deputy Chief Melron Kelly has withdrawn from the vetting process. After consultation with his family and advisors, kelly says there work still to be done in Columbia. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Evan Crosby

10 St. Louis Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

St. Louis, Mo. - As the job market in the St. Louis region continues to recover following the pandemic, many companies are not only hiring, but they are paying quite well. Just like in many parts of the country, employers are struggling to find enough workers, so they have to boost pay.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kjluradio.com

Washington teen seriously injured in car crash about 60 miles south of St. Louis

A Franklin County teen is seriously injured when the car he’s riding in wrecks about 90 miles southeast of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the driver, Emma Henry, 20, of St. Louis, was driving on Highway 67 near Fredericktown on Wednesday evening when her car traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says Henry’s car then struck a driveway and overturned.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

7 local bakeries with festive holiday cookies

As the holiday season approaches, we all contemplate the best way to show friends and family that we care. There’s no better way to do this with a festive assortment of handmade cookies. Whether you're thanking your host at a holiday dinner, sharing treats with work colleagues or want to give your family members a few sweets, these seven places have you covered with their holiday cookie selection.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
krcgtv.com

Mo. Propane Gas Association working to remove propane provider law in Gygr-Gas case

The Missouri Propane Gas Association(MGPA) released a statement Thursday morning, stating that it is aware of complaints from customers unable to contact Gygr-Gas, a Boonville-based metered propane company, and is working to remove "regulatory barriers" that specifically affect its customers. Under a provision of Missouri state law, anyone company other...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy