Minnesota State

MnDOT to host virtual public meeting Dec. 21 to specifically address proposed roundabouts along London Road

From the Minnesota Department of Transportation - December 14, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the proposed roundabouts along London Road. Roundabouts are being proposed at 26th Avenue East, 40th Avenue East and 60th Avenue East, and MnDOT wants to specifically address questions and concerns the public has brought forth.
5 easy ways to get outdoors this winter

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources • December 16, 2022. Wondering how to get outside and enjoy the outdoors this winter? The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has some great no- and low-cost activities open to everyone. “We know Minnesotans love being outdoors, and winter offers a whole...
Coast Guard begins icebreaking operations in Lake Superior

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Sault Sainte Marie began Operation Taconite, the Coast Guard’s largest domestic icebreaking operation, Friday, in response to expanded ice growth in the commercial ports of Western Lake Superior. U.S. Coast Guard Cutter SPAR is assigned to manage the icebreaking needs of Western Lake Superior, specifically...
Governor Walz Announces $4.6 Million for Business Expansion Across Minnesota

From the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development • December 16, 2022. Governor Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced funding for four businesses through the Minnesota Job Creation Fund and the Minnesota Investment Fund. The total award is more than $4.6 million and is expected to create 276 jobs over the next three years.
Minnesota Hits 14 Straight Months of Job Growth

From The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development - December 15, 2022. Minnesota gained 6,800 jobs in November, up 0.2% from October on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to numbers released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). The private sector gained 3,500 jobs in November, up 0.1%, while Government gained 3,300 jobs over the month. The U.S. gained 263,000 jobs in November, up 0.2% from October.
Walz-backed universal school lunch has support and also complications

Photo: During his remarks following the presentation of a new state economic and revenue forecast showing a $17.6 billion budget surplus, Gov. Tim Walz mentioned a handful of specific programs he would support, and universal school lunch was on the list. - MinnPost - December 12, 2022. Ruth Davis recalls...
First Indigenous Miss Minnesota competes in Miss America pageant

Photo: Miss Minnesota Rachel Evangelisto sews a ribbon skirt, something she says she wears out in public to celebrate her Indigenous culture. Courtesy of Miss Minnesota. Rachel Evangelisto is the first-ever Indigenous Miss Minnesota, a member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. Thursday night she'll compete for the title of Miss America; you can watch the Miss America Pageant at 7 p.m. Central.
Holiday gift guide: Five new books featuring Minnesota music

Clockwise, from top left: Covers for 'Folk Music: A Biography of Bob Dylan in Seven Songs' by Greil Marcus; 'Tits on the Moon' by Dessa; 'Not a Lot of Reasons to Sing, But Enough' by Kyle “Guante” Tran Myhre ; 'The Number Ones: Twenty Chart-Topping Hits That Reveal the History of Pop Music' by Tom Breihan; 'New Standards: 101 Lead Sheets by Women Composers' by Terri Lyne Carrington (ed.) Clockwise, from top left: Yale, Rain Taxi, Button Poetry, Hachette, Berklee Press.
