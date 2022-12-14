Read full article on original website
Frigid weather on the way right before holidays
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mostly quiet weather in the forecast for the next few days. Things start to change later in the week. Tomorrow high temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s for the viewing area. We will have partly sunny skies in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy throughout the evening. It will be breezy with south winds around 15 to 20 mph. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 30s.
Approaching colder days with holidays around the corner
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Weather is going to take a colder turn in a few days. Southwesterly warms will help get temperatures into the upper 40s and lows 50s after a chilly start, and Sunday looks to be similar. Monday will warm up to the upper 50s, but a cold...
Winter weather accompanies Christmas holiday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some warmer weather and clouds returning for the weekend. However, Saturday morning will be a cold one as lows fall to the teens from Lubbock to communities in the northern South Plains. The afternoon highs will slowly return to the 40s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday and Monday.
South Plains cold, then warmer, then even colder
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This afternoon will be the coldest of the next five or six days. Temperatures will edge upward through the weekend, but will remain below seasonal averages. Bundle up for today’s cold. Lows this morning again were in the 20s. Highs today will be about 15 or...
Holiday fire safety: Protecting your home during the winter months
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a string of deadly fires in the Lubbock area, we spoke with West Carlisle Fire Chief Tim Smith to get some tips on keeping your home safe in these winter months. Whether it’s using a heater or putting up Christmas decorations, there are some potential...
2 moderately injured in late night crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were moderately injured in a crash late Saturday night. Around 11:40 a.m., police responded to the 2400 block of South Loop 289 for reports of a crash. Police said it appeared a vehicle was stopped on the side of the Loop and another vehicle...
25 kids get holiday shopping spree at Heroes and Helpers event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Twenty-five kids with the Lubbock Boys and Girls Club received a holiday shopping spree this year. They were given a hundred dollars each to make some of their Christmas wishes come true. Each one was partnered with one of Lubbock’s first responders as part of the...
Sunday morning top stories: Littlefield ISD mourning loss of Kindergarten teacher
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. Teachers and students in Littlefield ISD are in mourning after the death of Kindergarten teacher Shonda Castillo. A 25-year-old Lubbock man has died after a serious crash on Friday. Erik Montgomery was found with serious injuries after his crash crashed into a...
Frenship ISD providing backpacks full of food to help students in need over winter break
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the twelfth year in a row Frenship ISD is providing backpacks full of meals for students and their families, to fight food insecurity over the winter break. Keith Larremore, a member of the Lubbock Rotary Club, has been working with Frenship for more than a...
Saturday morning top stories: Police investigating death of man found in backyard
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. The Lubbock Police Department is investigating the death of a man found in his backyard. A vehicle caught fire after a rollover near 34th Street and 29th Drive. The vehicle flipped and caught fire after hitting a pole. One person was taken...
UPDATED: Two dogs perish in 44th Street fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters with Lubbock Fire Rescue are on the scene of a structure fire at 303 44th Street. LFR was dispatched at 4:40 p.m. and arrived on scene at 4:44 p.m. and the fire was extinguished by 4:54 p.m. No injuries were reported, but unfortunately, two dogs...
Lubbock small business owners turn to social media as business slows
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock small businesses are in dire need of customers, reaching out through social media for help. Next to Wild Lark books in Lubbock is the sign of a local brewery that decided to close-up-shop. “We’re not really worried, per se. We’re just cognizant of it and...
Family donates grandmother’s belongings
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock family is choosing to honor their late grandmother’s dedication to others by offering her belongings at no cost to anyone who needs them. Andrea Cruce says the community was in her grandmother’s heart and the best way to honor her is to give back.
Lubbock Fire Rescue on scene of structure fire on 44th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters with Lubbock Fire Rescue are on the scene of a structure fire at 303 44th Street. LFR was dispatched at 4:40 p.m. and arrived on scene at 4:44 p.m. This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.
Lubbock officer awarded Purple Heart for injury suffered in line of duty
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s men and women in blue were honored for their dedication and bravery on Thursday. Nearly 20 members of the Lubbock Police Department were recognized. “It’s occasions like this that we get to recognize our officers,” Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell said. Four...
Man dies after being found with serious injuries in backyard of home
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has died after police found him with serious injuries in the backyard of a home in the 200 block of Sherman Avenue. Police found the man seriously injured around 4:30 p.m. He later died from his injuries. Police are now investigating the death.
Meadow looking for a new head football coach, AD
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After three football seasons at Meadow, Joshua Conner is stepping down to make a career change. Conner is leaving education and getting into the car business, working at Mercedes-Benz. Conner led the Broncos to the playoffs for the first time in five years in 2021. We...
SPC hosts reception for retiring faculty and staff
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains College hosted its Fall 2022 Retiree Reception for the faculty and staff retiring from the college. The honored members had a combined total of 229 years of service to SPC, according to a release. Some of the retirees pictured:. Connie Gardner, customer service coordinator...
Lubbock Compact Wins Historic EPA Grant
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Compact Foundation is pleased to announce that, on Nov. 3, 2022, the Lubbock Environmental Action Project (LEAP) was named as an award recipient for $482,960 from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Enhanced Air Quality Monitoring for Communities competitive grant program. These funds will be used to conduct a three-year ambient air quality study—the first of its kind for our area.
DPS releases name of victim in fatal Hockley Co. crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Zabrian Xzavier Granado, 33, of Levelland, Texas was pronounced dead on Wednesday, December 14 after colliding with another vehicle at the intersection of FM 1585 and US Hwy 385. According to a preliminary report provided by DPS, around 6:57 p.m., Granado was traveling westbound on 1585...
