LANSING, Mich. — As some auto manufacturers pivot to a more environmentally-focused future, more businesses are in the process of deciding how they want to get involved. On Thursday, Grand Rapids, Mich.-headquartered supermarket chain Meijer announced it had become one of the first retailers in the nation to make all-electric semitrucks part of their fleet, in what Gov. Gretchen Whitmer deemed a "critical step toward cutting carbon emissions."

