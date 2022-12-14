Read full article on original website
WWMT
Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity awarded $720,000 for 12 housing projects
LANSING, Mich. — Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity was among seven groups who received funding to build or upgrade homes or rentals through Michigan's Missing Middle Program, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Friday. "Expanding affordable housing is critical to helping Michigan families put down roots in their communities,” Gov. Whitmer...
WWMT
Video captures racist taunt during West Michigan high school basketball game
JENISON, Mich. — Racist taunts coming from Jenison High School's student section has sparked an investigation, according to Brandon Graham, Jenison Public Schools superintendent. A video circulating on social media shows a group of Jenison students in the stands making monkey noises and gestures to a black Wyoming basketball...
WWMT
MDHHS offers interactive online programs to increase social interaction, wellness
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, or MDHHS, and Library of Michigan announced free, interactive online programs aimed at increasing social interaction, physical activity, and wellness in Michiganders aged 60-years and older Friday. The classes, which are anticipated to be taught by older adults to...
WWMT
Michigan total payroll jobs increased by 2.6% through November, officials say
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan saw an increase in total payroll jobs over the year through November, new data from the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget revealed Thursday. Specifically, the state experienced an increase of 110,000, or 2.6%, over the year, including the addition of 14,000 jobs in...
WWMT
Mask critics lose appeal over powers of health officers
County health officers don't need approval from elected officials to issue orders, the Michigan Court of Appeals said in a precedent-setting decision related to protests over COVID-19 school mask mandates. Mask orders were controversial when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration changed course and left key decisions to local health departments. The...
WWMT
Meijer becomes first retailer to use all-electric Freightliner semitruck in cold weather
LANSING, Mich. — As some auto manufacturers pivot to a more environmentally-focused future, more businesses are in the process of deciding how they want to get involved. On Thursday, Grand Rapids, Mich.-headquartered supermarket chain Meijer announced it had become one of the first retailers in the nation to make all-electric semitrucks part of their fleet, in what Gov. Gretchen Whitmer deemed a "critical step toward cutting carbon emissions."
WWMT
Bivalent COVID vaccine authorized for children under 5
LANSING (WPBN/WGTU) -- Children under the age of 5 years old can now get the bivalent COVID vaccine. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded the use of the vaccine for children 6 months through 5 years. This follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration amendment of Emergency...
WWMT
Breaking: 11 charged in connection to drug and firearm trafficking in Michigan
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — A significant victory today in the battle against gun violence. Several people were arrested after a year-long FBI investigation. That investigation involved guns and illegally transforming them into fully automatic weapons. Police say the pipeline spans from Benton Harbor to Grand Rapids. “switches” are...
WWMT
Outlook for Christmas Day: Cold, likely white
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Weather forecast models suggest Christmas Day in West Michigan will be very cold, and possibly snowy. A large bend in the jet stream is projected to allow Arctic air to spill all the way to the Deep South. Some of the coldest air may be parked over our part of the country just a couple of days before Christmas Day.
