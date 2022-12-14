ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

WWMT

Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity awarded $720,000 for 12 housing projects

LANSING, Mich. — Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity was among seven groups who received funding to build or upgrade homes or rentals through Michigan's Missing Middle Program, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Friday. "Expanding affordable housing is critical to helping Michigan families put down roots in their communities,” Gov. Whitmer...
LANSING, MI
WWMT

Video captures racist taunt during West Michigan high school basketball game

JENISON, Mich. — Racist taunts coming from Jenison High School's student section has sparked an investigation, according to Brandon Graham, Jenison Public Schools superintendent. A video circulating on social media shows a group of Jenison students in the stands making monkey noises and gestures to a black Wyoming basketball...
JENISON, MI
WWMT

Mask critics lose appeal over powers of health officers

County health officers don't need approval from elected officials to issue orders, the Michigan Court of Appeals said in a precedent-setting decision related to protests over COVID-19 school mask mandates. Mask orders were controversial when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration changed course and left key decisions to local health departments. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Meijer becomes first retailer to use all-electric Freightliner semitruck in cold weather

LANSING, Mich. — As some auto manufacturers pivot to a more environmentally-focused future, more businesses are in the process of deciding how they want to get involved. On Thursday, Grand Rapids, Mich.-headquartered supermarket chain Meijer announced it had become one of the first retailers in the nation to make all-electric semitrucks part of their fleet, in what Gov. Gretchen Whitmer deemed a "critical step toward cutting carbon emissions."
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Bivalent COVID vaccine authorized for children under 5

LANSING (WPBN/WGTU) -- Children under the age of 5 years old can now get the bivalent COVID vaccine. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded the use of the vaccine for children 6 months through 5 years. This follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration amendment of Emergency...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Outlook for Christmas Day: Cold, likely white

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Weather forecast models suggest Christmas Day in West Michigan will be very cold, and possibly snowy. A large bend in the jet stream is projected to allow Arctic air to spill all the way to the Deep South. Some of the coldest air may be parked over our part of the country just a couple of days before Christmas Day.
KALAMAZOO, MI

