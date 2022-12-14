ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Purdy cracks awesome one-liner on Kittle in postgame interview

Brock Purdy showed a little jokester side of his personality Thursday night, as the 49ers' rookie quarterback becomes more comfortable as the starter. After leading San Francisco to a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Purdy and George Kittle appeared on "TNF Nightcap," where the 22-year-old poked fun at the veteran tight end.
OnlyHomers

Seahawks Lose All-Pro Wide Receiver To Major Injury

The Seattle Seahawks took the field on Thursday, but during their Thursday Night Football loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Seahawks suffered an even bigger loss. After the game, Seattle Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll announced that all-pro wide receiver Tyler Lockett suffered a broken index finger. According to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, it is uncertain whether Tyler Lockett will return at all this season.
NBC Sports

Kittle's perfect response to wide-open TDs vs. Seahawks

George Kittle loves one thing more than anything else in football, and the 49ers tight end achieved the feat twice Thursday night during his big game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. “There’s nothing like being wide open in football, because it doesn’t happen very much,” Kittle told reporters...
The Spun

New Injury Update For Seahawks Star Wide Receiver Tyler Lockett

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett suffered a broken finger in Thursday night's 21-13 loss to the 49ers. Moments ago, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided an update on Lockett's status. Lockett is expected to have surgery to repair and stabilize his fractured finger. If all goes well, it's possible he only...
NBC Sports

Pete Carroll: Getting where we want will be hard, doesn’t mean we can’t do it

The wind has gone out of the Seahawks’ sails at the wrong time in the season. Thursday night’s loss to the 49ers was their fourth in the last five games and it ensures that they will remain on the wrong side of the playoff bubble regardless of what happens in Sunday’s game between the Giants and Commanders. They have a trip to Kansas City coming in Week 16, so there’s no soft landing after Thursday’s disappointment and head coach Pete Carroll’s message for his team is that they’re going to have to do some difficult things to get where they want to go.
49erswebzone

NFC playoff picture: 49ers still the No. 3 seed after Vikings mount largest comeback in NFL history

I'm not going to lie. I had to completely rewrite this article. That's because, for a while, it looked like the Indianapolis Colts would beat the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday. The Vikings were down 33-0 at one point, after all. Minnesota ended up mounting the largest comeback in NFL history, winning 39-36 in overtime and clinching the NFC North.
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan called QB Brock Purdy the “most poised rookie” he’s ever coached. “He’s definitely the most poised rookie I’ve ever had,” Shanahan said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’s been like that since he got here. From what I hear about him in college he was very similar, starting as a freshman. He’s been great. He was poised all week, even being unsure whether he’d be able to go or not. I think that was uneasy for him because he didn’t know what to expect until he got into the game, but under the circumstances we didn’t have any other options.”
