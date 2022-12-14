Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seahawks Lose All-Pro Wide Receiver To Major InjuryOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Starbucks Workers Go on Strike: The Biggest Strike in Starbucks History Will Last 3 Days and Include 100 StoresTy D.Seattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks' Probability to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Boeing Built A Fake Town On The Rooftop Of Their Bomber Factory During WWIIKyle SchepperleySeattle, WA
Related
NBC Sports
Purdy cracks awesome one-liner on Kittle in postgame interview
Brock Purdy showed a little jokester side of his personality Thursday night, as the 49ers' rookie quarterback becomes more comfortable as the starter. After leading San Francisco to a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Purdy and George Kittle appeared on "TNF Nightcap," where the 22-year-old poked fun at the veteran tight end.
Jason Smith: “Brock Purdy is a Big Reason Everyone Fears the 49ers”
Jason Smith and Mike Harmon react to the San Francisco 49ers win over the Seattle Seahawks to clinch the NFC West.
What Kyle Shanahan said the day after 49ers’ Week 15 win vs. Seahawks
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Friday, the day after the team's 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Alright guys, from the game, [CB Charvarius...
Seahawks Lose All-Pro Wide Receiver To Major Injury
The Seattle Seahawks took the field on Thursday, but during their Thursday Night Football loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Seahawks suffered an even bigger loss. After the game, Seattle Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll announced that all-pro wide receiver Tyler Lockett suffered a broken index finger. According to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, it is uncertain whether Tyler Lockett will return at all this season.
NBC Sports
Kittle's perfect response to wide-open TDs vs. Seahawks
George Kittle loves one thing more than anything else in football, and the 49ers tight end achieved the feat twice Thursday night during his big game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. “There’s nothing like being wide open in football, because it doesn’t happen very much,” Kittle told reporters...
Brock Purdy gives credit to 2 teammates after Niners’ latest win
The San Francisco 49ers clinched the NFC West title on Thursday night with yet another impressive win, and rookie Brock Purdy played with the poise of a veteran once again. He sounded like one during his postgame press conference, too. Purdy went 17/26 for 217 yards and two touchdowns while...
Yardbarker
18 observations from the 49ers' division-winning performance over the Seahawks
It's always amazing to win the division. It's even better doing it on the road, in Seattle, against a division rival. The San Francisco 49ers did that on Thursday night, beating the Seahawks 21-13 to win the NFC West for the second time in the last four years. Here were...
New Injury Update For Seahawks Star Wide Receiver Tyler Lockett
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett suffered a broken finger in Thursday night's 21-13 loss to the 49ers. Moments ago, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided an update on Lockett's status. Lockett is expected to have surgery to repair and stabilize his fractured finger. If all goes well, it's possible he only...
NBC Sports
Pete Carroll: Getting where we want will be hard, doesn’t mean we can’t do it
The wind has gone out of the Seahawks’ sails at the wrong time in the season. Thursday night’s loss to the 49ers was their fourth in the last five games and it ensures that they will remain on the wrong side of the playoff bubble regardless of what happens in Sunday’s game between the Giants and Commanders. They have a trip to Kansas City coming in Week 16, so there’s no soft landing after Thursday’s disappointment and head coach Pete Carroll’s message for his team is that they’re going to have to do some difficult things to get where they want to go.
NFC playoff picture: 49ers still the No. 3 seed after Vikings mount largest comeback in NFL history
I'm not going to lie. I had to completely rewrite this article. That's because, for a while, it looked like the Indianapolis Colts would beat the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday. The Vikings were down 33-0 at one point, after all. Minnesota ended up mounting the largest comeback in NFL history, winning 39-36 in overtime and clinching the NFC North.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan called QB Brock Purdy the “most poised rookie” he’s ever coached. “He’s definitely the most poised rookie I’ve ever had,” Shanahan said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’s been like that since he got here. From what I hear about him in college he was very similar, starting as a freshman. He’s been great. He was poised all week, even being unsure whether he’d be able to go or not. I think that was uneasy for him because he didn’t know what to expect until he got into the game, but under the circumstances we didn’t have any other options.”
Comments / 1