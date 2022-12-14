Read full article on original website
Juvenile idiopathic arthritis may be associated with an increased risk of obstructive sleep apnea
1. In this retrospective, cohort, control-matched study, a diagnosis of juvenile idiopathic diabetes was associated with an increased risk of developing obstructive sleep apnea. 2. Additionally, the association between sleep apnea and juvenile idiopathic arthritis was strongest in those aged 18-30 and in males. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Juvenile...
Managing Iron Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy with Ferric Carboxymaltose
The following is a summary of “Ferric Carboxymaltose in the Management of Iron Deficiency Anemia in Pregnancy: A Subgroup Analysis of a Multicenter Real-World Study Involving 1191 Pregnant Women” published in November 2022 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Trivedi, et al. The evidence on the safety and...
Clinical Management and Outcomes of Adhesive Small Bowel Obstruction in Octogenarians
The following is a summary of “Adhesive small bowel obstruction in octogenarians: A 6-year retrospective single-center analysis of clinical management and outcomes” published in the November 2022 issue of Surgery by Quero et al. There was a paucity of research on the therapy and results of adhesive bowel...
Iron Deficiency Anemia: Prevalence and Reference Range of CBC, Reticulocyte Parameters
The following is a summary of “Prevalence of Iron Deficiency Anemia and Reference Range of Complete Blood Count, Reticulocyte Parameters in Infants Aged 9–11 Month,” published in November 2022 issue of General Medicine by HP, et al. A significant worldwide health issue is iron deficiency anemia (IDA)....
Slight increase of incidence of myocarditis post-mRNA SARS-CoV-2 vaccination
1. The incidence of myocarditis following administration of mRNA SARS-CoV-2 vaccine was higher than the baseline incidence. 2. Rates of myocarditis were higher amongst males, individuals aged 12-29 years old, patients receiving the Moderna mRNA-1273 vaccine, and following the second dose. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Postvaccination myocarditis...
Recommendations Developed for Lower-Extremity Varicose Veins
THURSDAY, Dec. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) — In clinical practice guidelines issued by the Society for Vascular Surgery, American Venous Forum, and American Vein and Lymphatic Society, and published online Oct. 11 in the Journal of Vascular Surgery: Venous and Lymphatic Disorders, recommendations are presented for the diagnosis and treatment of lower-extremity varicose veins.
Prior SARS-CoV-2 Infection Not Linked to Worse Outcomes After Surgery
FRIDAY, Dec. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Prior infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is not associated with death, major adverse cardiovascular events, or rehospitalization following elective major noncardiac surgery, according to a study published online Dec. 16 in JAMA Network Open. Kieran L. Quinn, M.D.,...
Association of PWT With Survival After Septal Myectomy for Obstructive HCM
The following is a summary of “Posterior Wall Thickness Associates With Survival Following Septal Myectomy for Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy” published in the November 2022 issue of Heart Failure by Sun et al. The prognostic significance of left ventricular (LV) posterior wall thickness (PWT) has not been examined in...
Odronextamab Scores in Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma
Odronextamab, an investigational bi-specific antibody targeting CD20 and CD3, showed promising anti-tumor activity in heavily pre-treated patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in a phase 2 study. The agent also had a manageable safety profile. The phase 1 ELM-1 trial evaluated odronextamab in patients with relapsed/refractory DLBCL.1 The...
Intensive Chemotherapy Prior to Allo-HCT in Rel/Ref AML?
Intensive chemotherapy, in advance of allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (allo-HCT), did not lead to improved outcomes or survival benefits compared with watchful waiting, sequential conditioning, and allo-HCT alone in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (rel/ref AML), according to the randomized controlled phase 3 ASAP trial, presented at the 2022 annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology.
Whole Ureter Reconstruction Using the Yang-Monti Approach
The following is a summary of “Whole ureter replacement with Yang–Monti principle: successful treatment of challenging conditions” published in the December 2022 issue of Urology by Lin et al. There isn’t a clear agreement on how to fix a long segment or total ureter discontinuation. Here, researchers...
Germline Mutations in Genitourinary Cancer: Prognosis and Risk
The following is a summary of “Germline mutational landscape of genitourinary cancers and its indication for prognosis and risk” published in the November 2022 issue of Urology by Yang et al. Germline mutations are a major cause of cancers that run in families. Most of what researchers know...
How Physicians Can Adjust to Working in Toxic Environment
Despite the many years of schooling and post-graduate training undergone by physicians, it rarely prepares them to handle a toxic workplace environment. According to career coach Chelsea Turgeon, MD, a toxic work environment can make physicians loathe going to work, as their love of medicine may be overshadowed by a seemingly unbearable workplace. This, in turn, can contribute to the already growing trend of physician burnout.
Why There’s Need to Talk About Back Knee Washout?
The following is a summary of “Is It Time to Bring Back Knee Washout?” published in the December 2022 issue of Rheumatology by Ike et al. It is possible to get rid of the phlogistic material that is contributing to the difficulty currently being encountered by emptying the contents of the knee joint and cleaning them with water. This will allow you to get rid of the phlogistic material that is contributing to the difficulty that is currently being encountered.
Oxygen Targets and 6-month Cardiac Arrest Outcome: TTM2 Sub-study
The following is a summary of “Oxygen targets and 6-month outcome after out of hospital cardiac arrest: a pre-planned sub-analysis of the targeted hypothermia versus targeted normothermia after Out-of-Hospital Cardiac Arrest (TTM2) trial,” published in the October 2022 issue of Critical Care by Robba, et al. It’s not...
Novel Therapy May Replace Standard-of-Care Prophylaxis for GVHD
Post-transplant cyclophosphamide/tacrolimus/mycophenolate mofetil outperformed tacrolimus/methotrexate as a prophylaxis for graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) in patients with an indication for reduced-intensity conditioning allogeneic stem cell transplantation (RIC ASCT). The results of the phase 3 BMT CTN 1703 trial were presented by Dr. Shernan Holtan (University of Minnesota)1 at the 2022 annual meeting...
Global Inequalities Remain in Cervical Cancer Incidence
FRIDAY, Dec. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Substantial geographic and socioeconomic inequalities are seen in cervical cancer globally, according to a study published online Dec. 14 in The Lancet Global Health. Deependra Singh, Ph.D., from the World Health Organization in Lyon, France, and colleagues estimated the age-specific and age-standardized...
Atopic Dermatitis May Be Risk Factor for New-Onset Migraine
FRIDAY, Dec. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Adults with atopic dermatitis (AD) have a significantly increased risk for new-onset migraine, according to a letter to the editor published online Oct. 21 in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology & Venereology. Ji Hae Lee, from the Catholic University...
Prevention of Heart Failure by Retinal Microvasculature
The following is a summary of “Retinal Microvasculature: A Potential Window Into Heart Failure Prevention” published in the November 2022 issue of Heart Failure by Chaikijurajai et al. It has been demonstrated that endothelial dysfunction and microvascular illness play a significant role in the onset and progression of...
