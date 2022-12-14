Read full article on original website
Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Eli Lilly & Co (LLY), HCA Healthcare (HCA)
There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Eli Lilly & Co (LLY – Research Report), HCA Healthcare (HCA – Research Report) and Compass Therapeutics (CMPX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments. Eli Lilly & Co...
Mizuho Securities Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Mobileye Global, Inc. Class A (MBLY)
In a report released today, Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Mobileye Global, Inc. Class A (MBLY – Research Report), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares opened today at $35.52. According to TipRanks, Rakesh is a 5-star analyst with an average...
Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Moderna (MRNA) and Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)
Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Moderna (MRNA – Research Report) and Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR – Research Report). Moderna (MRNA) In a report released today, Matthew Harrison from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Moderna, with...
Analysts Conflicted on These Utilities Names: Southern Co (SO) and TransAlta (TAC)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Southern Co (SO – Research Report) and TransAlta (TAC – Research Report). In a report released today, James Thalacker from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Southern Co, with a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $69.85.
4 Stocks Hot on Analysts’ Radars Right Now
Investing in the right stock at the right time is the key to wealth building. So, here are four Strong-Buy-rated stocks that Wall Street analysts believe can be great additions to your portfolio. When it comes to investing for wealth creation, a myopic view is not sustainable. Keeping the long-term...
Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Eversource Energy (ES)
In a report released today, David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Eversource Energy (ES – Research Report), with a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares opened today at $84.79. Arcaro covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as NextEra Energy, Eversource Energy,...
Deutsche Bank Pounds the Table on NIO Stock
Despite periods of relief, hampered by supply-chain issues and China’s zero-Covid policies, NIO (NIO) shares have been on an almost constant downtrend all year. That said, with the year’s end clearly in view, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu sees a number of potential “positive developments” ahead for NIO, and these form the basis for a “short-term investment idea.”
Analysts Are Neutral on Top Industrial Goods Stocks: Lennox International (LII), Terex (TEX)
Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Lennox International (LII – Research Report), Terex (TEX – Research Report) and Fluence Energy (FLNC – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks. Lennox International (LII) In a report...
RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Equity Lifestyle (ELS)
In a report released on December 14, Brad Heffern from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Equity Lifestyle (ELS – Research Report), with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $65.27. According to TipRanks, Heffern is a 5-star analyst with an average return...
Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Micron (MU), Prosus (OtherPROSF) and Core Scientific (CORZ)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Micron (MU – Research Report), Prosus (PROSF – Research Report) and Core Scientific (CORZ – Research Report). Micron (MU) Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini reiterated a Buy rating on Micron today and set...
J.P. Morgan Remains a Hold on CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDHSF)
In a report released yesterday, Mervin Song from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDHSF – Research Report), with a price target of OTHER1.20. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.93. Song covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as CDL Hospitality...
Maxim Group Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Palisade Bio (PALI)
In a report released yesterday, Naz Rahman from Maxim Group maintained a Hold rating on Palisade Bio (PALI – Research Report). The company’s shares closed yesterday at $2.34. According to TipRanks, Rahman is an analyst with an average return of -34.2% and a 19.10% success rate. Rahman covers...
Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Canadian Natural (CNQ), Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Santos Limited (OtherSTOSF)
There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Canadian Natural (CNQ – Research Report), Exxon Mobil (XOM – Research Report) and Santos Limited (STOSF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments. Canadian Natural (CNQ) RBC Capital analyst...
SVB Securities Initiates a Buy Rating on Vaxcyte (PCVX)
Vaxcyte (PCVX – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $60.00 price target from SVB Securities analyst David Risinger today. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $45.48. According to TipRanks, Risinger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 56.61% success rate. Risinger...
JonesTrading Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)
JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy maintained a Buy rating on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON – Research Report) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares opened today at $1.26. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Mirati Therapeutics, Curis, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics. According to...
These Are the Top Analysts to Follow, Heading into 2023
The two best-performing sectors in the last quarter were Industrial Goods and Energy (part of the Basic Materials sector). Ahead of the new year, we used TipRanks’ Top Analyst tool to determine the top-ranked analyst in each of these sectors. Top Analyst – Industrial Goods. Jefferies analyst Stephen...
Insiders pour millions into these 3 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys
Stocks saw out the week on the backfoot once again. Initially buoyed at the start of the week by the better-than-expected inflation data, come Wednesday and the Fed signaling rates are set to go higher until it is clear inflation has been tamed, the mood soured again, shifting back to the bearish trends on offer most of the year.
Prologis (PLD) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley
In a report released today, Ronald Kamdem from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Prologis (PLD – Research Report), with a price target of $121.00. The company’s shares opened today at $115.25. Kamdem covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Welltower, Extra Space Storage, and...
3 Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’
Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus this week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank is expecting interest rates to rise to 5.1% by the end of 2023. At that rate, many economists fear that a recession is inevitable. In fact,...
GILD vs. AMGN: Two Splendid Dividend Stocks, but One Looks Better
Biotech stocks typically run at one of two extremes, as valuations in this sector can change in a heartbeat. For investors looking at the near term, one of these stocks looks slightly more attractive right now, although, over the long term, both seem like solid dividend plays. Investors have had...
