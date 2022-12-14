Read full article on original website
Related
Take a Look Inside This EPIC $5,495,000 Oklahoma Estate That’s For Sale
Luckily it's still available and hasn't sold yet. This multi-million dollar mansion in Oklahoma is the very definition of an epic estate. If you're looking for something to spend your tax return on this could be it! Take a quick virtual tour of this incredible home and see what over five million dollars could buy you.
Police: ‘Bait and Switch’ scam leaves Oklahoma City cash and gold business out $21,000
The old “Bait and Switch” scam has left one Oklahoma City business out $21,000 after a man ran off with the cash - and they say the alleged crime was caught on surveillance cameras.
This Crazy and Rare Oklahoma Address has the Same Street, City, County and State In It
Imagine writing a letter or sending a package to someone who lives on Oklahoma Ave. in Oklahoma City located in Oklahoma County in the state of Oklahoma!. It's one of the few, maybe even the only U.S. address that contains the same street, city, county, and state. Now there could...
KOCO
Oklahoma entrepreneur making plant-based alternative to plastic
OKLAHOMA CITY — The future of an alternative to plastic could be based in Oklahoma. A local entrepreneur has designed a sustainable, clean, plant-based alternative to plastic, and her product recently caught Nike's eye. The idea started a few years ago. It's a straw made of plant-based material. It...
blackchronicle.com
Luxury Oklahoma City neighborhood pond allegedly filled with stolen city water
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma has had 24 days of triple digit heat and many communities around the state are asking residents to ration water use. KFOR News 4 has confirmed an OKC Utilities Department investigation into an alleged water bandit in far western Oklahoma City. The scene of...
According to Google, Oklahoma City Was Obsessed with This Food in 2022
How many times throughout the year do you hop on Google and search "(something) near me?" Odds are, if you're under 40, you do that quite often. If you're not under 40, you're technologically inclined. If you've never searched that, it's time you learn a new trick. I shared this...
Silver Alert issued for missing woman in SW Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY(KFOR)- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman in SW Oklahoma City. Sunnye Wingo, 80, was last seen at SW Medical Center around 3:30 pm and hasn’t been seen since. Wingo is 5 foot 8 and weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink heavy coat. If seen, contact […]
City of OKC: Gun Show advertisement signs popping up all over are illegal
You may have seen bright yellow signs advertising an OKC Gun Show event happening this weekend at the State Fairgrounds, but the City says while the event brings in a lot of money, those signs are illegal.
Experience ‘Night of the Krampus’ at This Oklahoma Scream Park for a Horror Holiday
If you're looking for a horrifying holiday experience to help get you into the "Christmas spirit" check out the Trail of Fear Scream Park in Lawton, OK. and their 'Night of the Krampus' haunted holiday horror attraction. After Halloween Lawton's Trail of Fear turns into the Trail of Cheer. It...
KOCO
Community to put on benefit drag show to raise money for family of 'Cookie Queen'
NORMAN, Okla. — A well-known Norman baker and mental health advocate will be honored this weekend. Shannon Hanchett was found dead earlier this month at the Cleveland County Detention Center, more than a week after she was arrested during a mental health crisis. Organizers told KOCO 5 that the...
Norman collision on Highway 77 causes road closures
Norman Police Department says its working a vehicle collision on Highway 77 just north of Tecumseh in Norman.
blackchronicle.com
OKC makeup artist allegedly cancels on 2 brides before their wedding days
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After two brides were left scrambling right before their big day, they’re warning others about their experiences with an Oklahoma City makeup artist. “You don’t expect a professional to back out the day before the wedding,” said Mimosa Houser, who got married in September....
Moore community reeling in what happened after sudden, tragic death of Westmoore High School student
Students and staff members at a local school district are dealing with heartbreak following a devastating crash just before winter break.Students and staff members at a local school district are dealing with heartbreak following a devastating crash just before winter break.
KOCO
Oklahoma City landlords are moving away from Section 8
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman said she has been homeless for weeks while struggling to find a landlord to take her Housing Choice voucher. A Housing Choice voucher provides rental cost assistance to low-income residents. Angela Wells received a voucher a little over a month ago, but she has been unable to find a place to use it.
okcfox.com
Tiny house project for homeless veterans in Oklahoma City is halted
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A housing project that would have helped get homeless veterans off the streets has been halted. The nonprofit behind the tiny house project is looking for new options. "What we're doing is we're pressing pause right now in order to better engage with the community,...
OMMA: 709 commercial marijuana licenses no longer active since 2021 after administrative actions
TULSA, Okla. — More than 700 commercial marijuana licenses have become inactive due to administrative actions, according to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA). It comes as the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) stated they believe a quarter of all legal grows in Green Country may be operating illegally.
Oklahoma quarterback announces transfer destination
In early December, Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers announced he was entering the transfer portal, saying that he wanted to find a place where he can “showcase my ability.” It appears that Wisconsin is that place. Per On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Evers has committed to play for the Wisconsin Badgers next season. BREAKING: Former Oklahoma QB Nick Read more... The post Oklahoma quarterback announces transfer destination appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
‘God had to be watching them,’ Oklahoma family survives tornado in December storm
We're just one week away from the official winter start, but destructive spring-like storms have wreaked havoc.
KOCO
Oklahoma women’s prison focused on rehabilitating inmates to shut down
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma women’s prison focused on rehabilitating inmates is shutting down. The Oklahoma Department of Corrections confirmed Wednesday that the Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center is closing. At the end of January, the women’s facility will empty out, sending hundreds of inmates to two different correction centers.
OKC Recycling Officials Issue Statement On Acceptable Recyclables
Oklahoma City officials are reminding residents about what is acceptable for recycling this holiday season. Anything made from paper, including holiday cards and wrapping paper tubes, are allowed to be recycled. Glass and aluminum are also items able to be recycled. Items you do not want to recycle include plastic...
NewsTalk 1290
Wichita Falls, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
634K+
Views
ABOUT
NewsTalk 1290 has the best news coverage for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://newstalk1290.com/
Comments / 0