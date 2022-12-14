ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chickasha, OK

KOCO

Oklahoma entrepreneur making plant-based alternative to plastic

OKLAHOMA CITY — The future of an alternative to plastic could be based in Oklahoma. A local entrepreneur has designed a sustainable, clean, plant-based alternative to plastic, and her product recently caught Nike's eye. The idea started a few years ago. It's a straw made of plant-based material. It...
EDMOND, OK
KFOR

Silver Alert issued for missing woman in SW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY(KFOR)- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman in SW Oklahoma City. Sunnye Wingo, 80, was last seen at SW Medical Center around 3:30 pm and hasn’t been seen since. Wingo is 5 foot 8 and weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink heavy coat. If seen, contact […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City landlords are moving away from Section 8

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman said she has been homeless for weeks while struggling to find a landlord to take her Housing Choice voucher. A Housing Choice voucher provides rental cost assistance to low-income residents. Angela Wells received a voucher a little over a month ago, but she has been unable to find a place to use it.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Comeback

Oklahoma quarterback announces transfer destination

In early December, Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers announced he was entering the transfer portal, saying that he wanted to find a place where he can “showcase my ability.” It appears that Wisconsin is that place. Per On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Evers has committed to play for the Wisconsin Badgers next season. BREAKING: Former Oklahoma QB Nick Read more... The post Oklahoma quarterback announces transfer destination appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma women’s prison focused on rehabilitating inmates to shut down

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma women’s prison focused on rehabilitating inmates is shutting down. The Oklahoma Department of Corrections confirmed Wednesday that the Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center is closing. At the end of January, the women’s facility will empty out, sending hundreds of inmates to two different correction centers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NewsTalk 1290

NewsTalk 1290

Wichita Falls, TX
NewsTalk 1290 has the best news coverage for Wichita Falls, Texas.

 https://newstalk1290.com/

