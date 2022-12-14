Read full article on original website
New Year's Eve in Lake County, Florida
WESH
Biologists working to restore seagrass in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — From drought to a problem with our waterways, pollution in the Indian River Lagoon is not recent news. The worsening issue is now causing real trouble for Florida's beloved manatees. Seagrass, the main food source for the manatee, is vanishing, leading to starvation for the...
Best places to see Christmas lights in the Orlando area in 2022
Celebrate the holidays by planning trips to some of the the best Christmas light displays in the greater Orlando area!. We’ve compiled a list of some of the best in our area. Take a look:. Downtown for the Holidays. December 14, 2022 to December 23, 2022. Experience the sights...
9 things to do in Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — The holiday season is fast approaching, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate it. Here are 9 things to do this weekend. Dazzling Nights is a magical holiday experience for everyone. Over a million lights will immerse you in the wonder of the holidays. Click here for more information.
After Hurricane Maria, many Puerto Ricans fled to Florida. Then Ian happened
When Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida last fall, Milly Santiago already knew what it was like to lose everything to a hurricane, to leave your home, to start over. For her, that was the outcome of Hurricane Maria, which struck her native Puerto Rico in September 2017, killing thousands of residents and leaving the main island without power for nearly a year.
LYNX announces bus service hours for the holiday season
ORLANDO, Fla. — LYNX buses will be operating on a holiday schedule on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The company said that if bus or NeighborLink service runs on Sunday, it will offer the same schedule. However, the Customer Service and Lost & Found areas will be...
Mochinut to Open New Orlando Location
"I chose that location because it is a growing area, but it lacks a place that offers the unique selection of mochi donuts and boba tea that we offer.”
westorlandonews.com
Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando Asks to Get Cats & Dogs Home for the Pawlidays
The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando is asking local residents to consider adopting cats and dogs in a pitch to get them all “home for the pawlidays.”. Due to increased costs in everything from food to housing, Pet Alliance is seeing a decrease in local adoptions this holiday season. The local shelters in Orlando are near capacity.
19-year-old shoots two at Orlando resorts with gun purchased earlier in the day
A 19-year-old Georgia man is in custody after allegedly going on a shooting spree at several Orlando resorts. The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested Jailen Rasheed Houston on Thursday morning. Houston is believed to have been the man who fired on people at two Orlando resorts.
disneydining.com
Universal Orlando Announces the Closure of Fan-Favorite Theme Park
Universal Studios Orlando Resort just announced a theme park closure via the resort’s Twitter account. No one likes to visit the Walt Disney World Resort or Universal Studios Orlando Resort during a park closure. It’s one thing if Guests live close to the parks and visit frequently. But it’s quite another thing altogether for those who’ve traveled hundreds of miles to visit the parks, only to find out that circumstances had led the parks to close.
bungalower
New Ruth’s Chris now open in Winter Park Village
Ruth’s Chris Steak House (Facebook | Website) has reopened in Winter Park Village in a new space in the former Pier 1 Imports location at 480 N. Orlando Avenue [GMap]. The new restaurant now features two private dining rooms, the main dining room, a bar area, and a new patio area. The website, however, still says, ” Whether your evening includes a show at the Bob Carr, an event at the Amway Arena or a film at the nearby Regal Cinema or Enzian Theater, a handcrafted cocktail with a fantastic meal at Ruth’s Chris Steak House is the perfect way to make your night extra-special.”
2traveldads.com
Camp Margaritaville Resort Near Orlando – Tiny Home Getaway in Central Florida
Who knew that Camp Margaritaville would become a thing one day? And who knew that it would be the perfect destination for exploring the lakes and nature preserves of Central Florida. Near Legoland and not too far from Disney World and Universal Orlando, Camp Margaritaville in Florida is a fun spot to camp out for a few days or a week to just relax or have all the Florida adventures.
WESH
Winter Park High School locked down due to patient loose in the area
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Winter Park High School was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon. Winter Park police officials say the lockdown was ordered after a patient from a nearby VA hospital was seen jumping a fence onto WPHS property. Police searched the buildings and parking lot and the patient...
WESH
Deputies: Teen girl shot while riding in car in Cocoa
COCOA, Fla. — Brevard County deputies are investigating after they said a 15-year-old girl was shot while riding in a car Friday afternoon. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred near the intersection of State Road 520 and Clearlake Road in unincorporated Cocoa around 2:30 p.m. The...
WESH
Sheriff: Man who shot 2 women at Central Florida resorts said he would do it again
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It was a frightening scene in the heart of Orlando's theme park district on Wednesday night. The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested Jailen Houston, 19, after they said he carried out a shooting spree near International Drive starting around 10:40 p.m. In total, deputies got...
Passerby discovers human remains near Osceola County high school
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A passerby discovered human remains Wednesday near Liberty High School, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said. The remains were discovered along Pleasant Hill Road near Kissimmee. A death investigation is now underway. Check back for updates on this developing story. See a map of...
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Hungry bear steals Chick-fil-A order from Florida family's home
A man in Seminole County, Florida captured a large bear on video stealing his family's Chick-fil-A dinner delivery right off his front porch! (Credit: Paul Newman)
mynews13.com
Central Florida man chased by a bear while walking dog
LONGWOOD, Fla — It’s the time of the year when experts say bears are on the move in Central Florida, and a Longwood man says he recently experienced how dangerous it can be to come across one of them. What You Need To Know. Bears live in Florida...
WESH
Family, friends, law enforcement gather to mourn deputy accidentally shot dead by roommate
Family and friends and dozens of law enforcement officers from agencies across Central Florida gathered at First Baptist Church of Merritt Island Friday in honor of Deputy Austin Walsh. "He's a kid that made everybody better. He loved the job," Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said. Ivey says the 23-year-old...
villages-news.com
Tree worker sleeping in vehicle arrested at recreation center in The Villages
A tree worker who had been sleeping in his vehicle was arrested at a recreation center in The Villages. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle when they found 26-year-old Joshua Bennett Mahan of Leesburg in a silver Nissan four-door at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.
