Kissimmee, FL

WESH

Biologists working to restore seagrass in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — From drought to a problem with our waterways, pollution in the Indian River Lagoon is not recent news. The worsening issue is now causing real trouble for Florida's beloved manatees. Seagrass, the main food source for the manatee, is vanishing, leading to starvation for the...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

9 things to do in Central Florida this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — The holiday season is fast approaching, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate it. Here are 9 things to do this weekend. Dazzling Nights is a magical holiday experience for everyone. Over a million lights will immerse you in the wonder of the holidays. Click here for more information.
ORLANDO, FL
Salon

After Hurricane Maria, many Puerto Ricans fled to Florida. Then Ian happened

When Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida last fall, Milly Santiago already knew what it was like to lose everything to a hurricane, to leave your home, to start over. For her, that was the outcome of Hurricane Maria, which struck her native Puerto Rico in September 2017, killing thousands of residents and leaving the main island without power for nearly a year.
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando Asks to Get Cats & Dogs Home for the Pawlidays

The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando is asking local residents to consider adopting cats and dogs in a pitch to get them all “home for the pawlidays.”. Due to increased costs in everything from food to housing, Pet Alliance is seeing a decrease in local adoptions this holiday season. The local shelters in Orlando are near capacity.
ORLANDO, FL
disneydining.com

Universal Orlando Announces the Closure of Fan-Favorite Theme Park

Universal Studios Orlando Resort just announced a theme park closure via the resort’s Twitter account. No one likes to visit the Walt Disney World Resort or Universal Studios Orlando Resort during a park closure. It’s one thing if Guests live close to the parks and visit frequently. But it’s quite another thing altogether for those who’ve traveled hundreds of miles to visit the parks, only to find out that circumstances had led the parks to close.
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

New Ruth’s Chris now open in Winter Park Village

Ruth’s Chris Steak House (Facebook | Website) has reopened in Winter Park Village in a new space in the former Pier 1 Imports location at 480 N. Orlando Avenue [GMap]. The new restaurant now features two private dining rooms, the main dining room, a bar area, and a new patio area. The website, however, still says, ” Whether your evening includes a show at the Bob Carr, an event at the Amway Arena or a film at the nearby Regal Cinema or Enzian Theater, a handcrafted cocktail with a fantastic meal at Ruth’s Chris Steak House is the perfect way to make your night extra-special.”
WINTER PARK, FL
2traveldads.com

Camp Margaritaville Resort Near Orlando – Tiny Home Getaway in Central Florida

Who knew that Camp Margaritaville would become a thing one day? And who knew that it would be the perfect destination for exploring the lakes and nature preserves of Central Florida. Near Legoland and not too far from Disney World and Universal Orlando, Camp Margaritaville in Florida is a fun spot to camp out for a few days or a week to just relax or have all the Florida adventures.
AUBURNDALE, FL
WESH

Deputies: Teen girl shot while riding in car in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. — Brevard County deputies are investigating after they said a 15-year-old girl was shot while riding in a car Friday afternoon. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred near the intersection of State Road 520 and Clearlake Road in unincorporated Cocoa around 2:30 p.m. The...
COCOA, FL
mynews13.com

Central Florida man chased by a bear while walking dog

LONGWOOD, Fla — It’s the time of the year when experts say bears are on the move in Central Florida, and a Longwood man says he recently experienced how dangerous it can be to come across one of them. What You Need To Know. Bears live in Florida...
LONGWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Tree worker sleeping in vehicle arrested at recreation center in The Villages

A tree worker who had been sleeping in his vehicle was arrested at a recreation center in The Villages. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle when they found 26-year-old Joshua Bennett Mahan of Leesburg in a silver Nissan four-door at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.
THE VILLAGES, FL

