Ruth’s Chris Steak House (Facebook | Website) has reopened in Winter Park Village in a new space in the former Pier 1 Imports location at 480 N. Orlando Avenue [GMap]. The new restaurant now features two private dining rooms, the main dining room, a bar area, and a new patio area. The website, however, still says, ” Whether your evening includes a show at the Bob Carr, an event at the Amway Arena or a film at the nearby Regal Cinema or Enzian Theater, a handcrafted cocktail with a fantastic meal at Ruth’s Chris Steak House is the perfect way to make your night extra-special.”

WINTER PARK, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO