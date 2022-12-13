Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kbnd.com
Bend City Survey Enters Second Phase
BEND, OR -- A community survey for the city of Bend has entered its second phase. City Councilors hope to learn how people perceive city services and what issues are important, as they develop priorities for the next two years. Following a statistically valid phone survey, the general public can...
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
Blue River Drive could change
BLUE RIVER: Lane County Public Works is developing a design concept for the portion of Blue River Drive between where it crosses Blue River and the McKenzie Highway. I'm copying others in this email involved in the planning. Planners say the immediate need for the project is to provide better direction for people who are redeveloping in the area and where to start measuring building setbacks from Blue River Drive.
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
County Commissioners approve development on Crooked River Ranch
After six lengthy meetings of impassioned testimony from residents, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, Jefferson County Commissioners voted quickly to approve the disputed zoning change, clearing the way for a 54-home development at the center of the Crooked River Ranch.
kbnd.com
Update: Tumalo Home Twice Damaged By Fire
TUMALO, OR -- A Tumalo home heavily damaged by fire Thursday night, again caught fire Friday morning. Bend Fire & Rescue says the property owner contacted Central Electric Cooperative at about 9 p.m. when power went out at the the house on Grande Loop. Believing it to be a neighborhood outage, the homeowner went to bed. When the CEC technician arrived just before 10, he found smoke coming from the roofline.
kbnd.com
Bend Police Focus On DUII Arrests
BEND, OR -- Bend Police set a record with drunk driving arrests in 2022, in part, thanks to the DUII team created earlier this year. Bend PD’s Sheila Miller says the department puts a large focus on DUII calls because the public has said it should be a priority, “This last year, we created a DUII team and those officers’ entire job is to be out on the roads looking for drunk and high drivers. And they’ve been super successful. We actually had one of our officers named the DUII Officer of the Year for the state of Oregon.”
Crook County Fire crews knock down blaze in downtown Prineville smokehouse
A downtown Prineville smokehouse almost went up in smoke Tuesday afternoon, but Crook County Fire and Rescue crews were able to quickly knock down the blaze that a fire official said began in a large commercial smoker. The post Crook County Fire crews knock down blaze in downtown Prineville smokehouse appeared first on KTVZ.
cascadebusnews.com
The Local Aviation Industry — New Changes Coming to the Bend Airport & More
(Photo | courtesy of Clay Trenz) The aviation industry in Central Oregon has been steadily climbing for years, and this year we see that pattern being repeated. From renovations and upgrades coming to Bend’s private airport to RDM adding in several direct flights to major cities over the last few years, growth to the aviation industry has been a welcome sign of overall economic growth in Central Oregon.
bendsource.com
People's Rights Takes Over Deschutes GOP
People's Rights formed in April 2020 at a warehouse in Emmett, Idaho, belonging to Ammon Bundy, a right-wing activist who led the occupation of the Malheur Wildlife Refuge in 2016 and a standoff at his father's ranch in Nevada. The first meeting drew a crowd of about 70 people. Now, People's Rights is active in at least 16 states and has attracted thousands of members. In Deschutes County the local People's Rights Branch won institutional power in the county's Republican Party, winning the positions of chair, vice chair, secretary and treasurer at the party's reorganizational meeting on Nov. 21.
kbnd.com
Missing Woman Found, Investigation Continues
BEND, OR -- Bend Police continue to investigate a woman's disappearance, despite being found. Monday afternoon, 34-year-old Nadeyda Vergara Aguilar left her children with a family member and walked to a mini-mart at Boyd Acres and Butler Market. She was reported missing that night when she didn't return. BPD reports...
kbnd.com
Mt Bachelor Shuttle To Increase Frequency
BEND, OR -- The Mt. Bachelor shuttle started the season running once an hour, but will expand to every 15 minutes on Friday. Also Friday, "Mt Bachelor is opening Sunrise Lodge and we’ll be adding that as a stop," CET's Eric Lint tells KBND News, "We’re currently stopping at West Village, and as of this Friday, we’ll also stop at Sunrise Lodge. And, of course, the end point here in Bend is at the Mt Bachelor Park and Ride, and that’s near the skating rink." Lint says, shuttle buses will also soon be equipped with wifi for riders.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 12 Best Restaurants In Redmond Oregon
Redmond, located in central Oregon, is a tiny city surrounded by stunning natural areas, making it an ideal place for outdoor enthusiasts. Lovely shops and, of course, a variety of restaurants. Although not as well-known as Portland, Oregon’s central city of Redmond is plenty of gastronomic gems to suit any...
KTVZ
Natural gas prices soar, and the bills show it
A Redmond woman said she saw a 60 percent spike due to the rate increase for Cascade Natural Gas. Her monthly bill went from $70 to $200!. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can...
