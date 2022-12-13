BEND, OR -- Bend Police set a record with drunk driving arrests in 2022, in part, thanks to the DUII team created earlier this year. Bend PD’s Sheila Miller says the department puts a large focus on DUII calls because the public has said it should be a priority, “This last year, we created a DUII team and those officers’ entire job is to be out on the roads looking for drunk and high drivers. And they’ve been super successful. We actually had one of our officers named the DUII Officer of the Year for the state of Oregon.”

BEND, OR ・ 21 HOURS AGO