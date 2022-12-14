ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Knox Pages

Mount Vernon's Zoldak, Loudonville's Shultz part of All-Area girls CC team

SHELBY — On an afternoon when some of the state’s best runners staggered to the finish line, Shelby senior Kayla Gonzales made it look easy. The 2022 girls cross country Runner of the Year, Gonzales coasted to a fourth-place finish in the Division II race at last month’s state championships at Fortress Obetz. She crossed the line in 18 minutes, 35.8 seconds while battling 40 mph wind gusts and unseasonably warm temperatures.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
Knox Pages

Ice skating was a thrill at Lake Hiawatha in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON -- As the temperatures plummet into winter, ‘tis the season for ice skating. This excellent vintage photo (at the top of this story) from the Knox Time collection on Facebook shows a couple of lovely ladies skating at Lake Hiawatha Park in Mount Vernon.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Knox Pages

Knox County commissioners tap DeChant as EMA director

MOUNT VERNON — On Thursday, the Knox County commissioners named James T. DeChant as the new director of the Knox County Emergency Management Agency. His appointment is effective Dec. 31. DeChant joined the EMA in August 2021. He succeeds Mark Maxwell, who is retiring on Dec. 30.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Regional Planning Commission questions reason to support ADF financially

MOUNT VERNON — Regional Planning Commission members on Thursday agreed they wanted more information as to why they should financially support the Knox County Area Development Foundation. The RPC received a letter from the ADF requesting a $750 contribution each of the next three years. In response to a...
KNOX COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy