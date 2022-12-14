Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mount Vernon's Zoldak, Loudonville's Shultz part of All-Area girls CC team
SHELBY — On an afternoon when some of the state’s best runners staggered to the finish line, Shelby senior Kayla Gonzales made it look easy. The 2022 girls cross country Runner of the Year, Gonzales coasted to a fourth-place finish in the Division II race at last month’s state championships at Fortress Obetz. She crossed the line in 18 minutes, 35.8 seconds while battling 40 mph wind gusts and unseasonably warm temperatures.
Danville withstands ferocious Fredericktown rally to notch KMAC win
DANVILLE -- Experience matters in the game of basketball. Often times, the team with the most battle-tested players – those who have been there and done that – is the one that prevails in late-game situations, when tension crescendos and instinct takes over.
Ice skating was a thrill at Lake Hiawatha in Mount Vernon
MOUNT VERNON -- As the temperatures plummet into winter, ‘tis the season for ice skating. This excellent vintage photo (at the top of this story) from the Knox Time collection on Facebook shows a couple of lovely ladies skating at Lake Hiawatha Park in Mount Vernon.
$1 million in state support headed to Knox County for 2 brownfield projects
MOUNT VERNON -- Two brownfield remediation projects will receive a combined $1 million in state support to help clean up hazardous and underutilized sites in Knox County, according to a press release issued Friday afternoon by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. The Ohio Department of Development is funding the awards through...
Knox County commissioners tap DeChant as EMA director
MOUNT VERNON — On Thursday, the Knox County commissioners named James T. DeChant as the new director of the Knox County Emergency Management Agency. His appointment is effective Dec. 31. DeChant joined the EMA in August 2021. He succeeds Mark Maxwell, who is retiring on Dec. 30.
Old Order Amish man sheds light on Swartzentruber defiance to Ohio's new buggy law
I'm a left-handed goofball who likes drinking coffee. I like reading books playing outside & watching movies with my wife past midnight. I'm a Christian disenchanted with religiosity but enchanted with journalism.
Knox County Sheriff's reports Dec. 14-15
MOUNT VERNON -- Knox County Sheriff's deputies filed the following reports after their respective shifts.
Regional Planning Commission questions reason to support ADF financially
MOUNT VERNON — Regional Planning Commission members on Thursday agreed they wanted more information as to why they should financially support the Knox County Area Development Foundation. The RPC received a letter from the ADF requesting a $750 contribution each of the next three years. In response to a...
