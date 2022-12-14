Read full article on original website
Nevada Appeal
Carson City: Property owners must clear sidewalks
Carson City officials are reminding all residents and business owners to remove ice and snow from the sidewalk next to their property. “In Carson City, the property owner is responsible for snow removal on the sidewalk adjacent to their property,” states a press release. “With the recent storms and continued cold temperatures, many of the city’s sidewalks are a combination of snow and ice, creating treacherous conditions for pedestrians. Whereas in past storms warmer temperatures would melt the snow and ice, that has not been the case with the most recent storm and shoveling is going to be needed.”
Record-Courier
Update: Highway 395 reopened through Pine Nut Mountains
Nearly five hours after a fatal collision was reported on Highway 395, the only route through the Pine Nut Mountains has reopened. A traffic camera at Leviathan Mine Road showed traffic was moving as the collision was cleared at 10:10 a.m. First reported at 5:14 a.m., the collision closed the...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Conservancy pushes forward with acquisition of Motel 6
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The California Tahoe Conservancy Board on Thursday approved actions allowing the Conservancy to continue pursuing acquisition of 31.2 acres of environmentally sensitive land along the Upper Truckee River in South Lake Tahoe. The Board updated its authorization for the Conservancy to pursue the potential...
Sierra Sun
Eating in Tahoe on a budget
Lake Tahoe is known for crystal clear water, sought after mountain slopes, endless hiking options and some gourmet dining experiences. But what about finding quality food without emptying the wallet? Tahoe has that covered as well. Empanash. Looking for delicious carnivorous or vegetarian options? Empanash has all bases covered, no...
travelawaits.com
17 Fantastic Things To Do In Historic Carson City, Nevada
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Ready for an adventure? Check out Carson City, Nevada! This vibrant capital city is filled with history and packed with plenty of activities and attractions to keep you busy during your visit. Carson City has something for everyone, from its well-preserved downtown district to its stunning mountain scenery. Plus, with its close proximity to Lake Tahoe and other amazing natural areas, you’ll never run out of things to see and do.
Nevada Appeal
‘Unsilent Night’ set for Sunday in Carson City
The Brewery Arts Center and Michael Tedesco will host a city-wide unique take on the classical caroling holiday tradition called Unsilent Night — an international event created by Phil Kline. It’s been described as “A luminous soundscape played by the audience on boomboxes carried through city streets.”
mynews4.com
City of Reno announces new Assistant City Manager
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno has named the new Assistant City Manager, Eric Edelstein, the city announced Friday. "I am incredibly excited to add Eric to our team of Assistant City Managers, where he will join Jackie Bryant and JW Hodge," said Reno City Manager Doug Thornley.
fernleyreporter.com
Marsh fired as city manager
Fernley city manager Patrick Marsh who was appointed to the post in September, was fired Friday morning. The City declined comment on a reason for the dismissal. Marsh was hired last January as deputy city manager, then was appointed acting city manager following the resignation of Daphne Hooper last May. Marsh was hired as city manager Sept. 13, after being chosen over six other applicants for the job.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘Beloved Mighty Mite coach’ passes away at Palisades Tahoe
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe community lost one of its own Monday when 76-year-old Larry Kushner passed away. Kushner, a coach for the Palisades Mighty Mites children’s ski program, was reportedly skiing at Palisades Tahoe on Monday when at 10:49 a.m. ski patrol was alerted to a person distressed in the terrain accessed via Resort Chair.
KOLO TV Reno
Mt. Rose fully opens to skiers after snowstorm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe announced it has now fully opened to skiers after last weekend’s storm. The storm created snow depths between 4.5 to 7 feet on the mountain, offering mid-winter conditions to visitors. “Thanks to the snow we’ve already received, cold temperatures and resort...
KOLO TV Reno
South Lake Tahoe man arrested for 2013 murder
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - A South Lake Tahoe man is facing charges in a nearly-decade old murder. Joseph Geisenheimer, 38, was arrested Tuesday at the Safeway on Johnson Boulevard. South Tahoe Now reports Geisenheimer was wanted in the 2013 killing of Robert James III. El Dorado County Sheriff’s...
Reno mayor sues after finding tracking device on vehicle
Reno's mayor is suing a private investigator and his company after finding a tracking device attached to her vehicle that was capable of tracking its real-time location.
KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County Sheriff’s dispatch back again after three-day outage
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Update on Dec. 16.: The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says its dispatch phones are operational once again. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says its dispatch phones are down. As of now, the department says it is routing 911 emergency calls through to Carson...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Lawsuit to overturn South Lake Tahoe’s VHR-restricting Measure T in judge’s hands
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A lawsuit attempting to overturn the vacation home rental restricting Measure T that was passed by South Lake Tahoe voters in 2018 may soon reach a conclusion. Oral arguments were heard Tuesday, Dec. 13, in a Sacramento court and City Attorney Heather Stroud was...
Record-Courier
Casino worker allegedly slashed by drunken man
A casino worker was allegedly slashed by a drunken man early Monday morning in Stateline. Sacramento resident Carlos Isaias Marroquin, 44, reportedly slashed the worker three times with a knife before the worker was able to escape. According to the sheriff’s report, two casino workers were sitting in a booth...
Record-Courier
Project Santa wraps up 35th year
Through the generosity of the community, businesses and numerous volunteers, Project Santa Claus returns for its 35th year. Since 1988, Project Santa Claus has partnered with the Carson Valley Community Food Closet, Douglas County Department of Social Services and various services clubs to provide Christmas gifts for children in need throughout the Carson Valley.
KOLO TV Reno
Reaction To Possibly Commuting Nevada Death Sentences
Kate Smith Elementary School's AWSitive Robotics Team. earned first place at the Nevada LEGO League Challenge. Reno Mayor: Private Investigator Illegally Stalked Her. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said a private investigator illegally put a tracking device on her car. She believes other public figures were also tracked.
Record-Courier
Valley mourns loss of outdoors advocate Carlo Luri
Longtime trails advocate and Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce board member Minden resident Carlo Luri was remembered on Thursday not long after his sister Marina Luri-Clark posted the news of his death to Facebook. “It is with a heavy heart and unimaginable sadness that I share the news of my...
KOLO TV Reno
National Weather Service shares what is predicted this winter season
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’ve seen a nice amount of snow reach our valley and the Sierras, and pretty early on, but what does that mean for this winter?. The National Weather Service shares anything can still go and it’s too early to tell. They did share this is the third straight year of a weak La Niña, which refers to the cooler-than-normal sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean. But this early snowpack is a good sign. The hope is to not see a repeat of last year’s dry January.
