Laconia, NH

manchesterinklink.com

Manchester political powerhouse Judy Reardon passes away at 64

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester resident Judy Reardon passed away Friday at the age of 64 after a long period of illness. She was best known for her lifelong contributions to Manchester and New Hampshire politics, most notably her tenure as political strategist and Chief Counsel to U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH).
MANCHESTER, NH
New Hampshire Bulletin

Right-to-know requests could become costlier under proposed bill

Last year, a Webster couple won a first amendment award for uncovering wrongdoing in their small town that led to the resignation of town treasurer Bruce Johnson. Through multiple right-to-know requests, they revealed that the town had quietly sold Johnson town property valued at $44,000 for just $7,000.  After fighting the public records request, the […] The post Right-to-know requests could become costlier under proposed bill appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Massachusetts Tiniest Town Has a Population Only in Double Digits

The New England states are some of the most densely populated throughout the county, so you would mostly expect any town throughout any of its states to have a relatively decent population. In fact, throughout the New England states, there are 235 people per square mile on average, which is much higher than the national average of 79.56 people per square mile. However, despite the fact that Massachusetts has the highest population of all the New England states, one of its towns has population that is even less than the national average of people per square mile.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nhbr.com

(Opinion) Let’s find a way to increase university system funding

Last month, the University System of New Hampshire board of trustees froze instate tuition at the state’s four-year public colleges and universities for the 2023-24 academic year. It’s the fifth straight year of no increase in efforts to make higher education more affordable. It’s unlikely to continue without...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

New UVM Health Network chief faces significant challenges

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a new day for UVM Health Network as Dr. John Brumsted retires after more than a decade on the job. The new CEO is Dr. Sunny Eappen, who comes to Vermont from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, part of the Mass General Brigham Network.
BURLINGTON, VT
WMUR.com

More than 200 crashes, spinouts reported in New Hampshire

NEW IPSWICH, N.H. — The large storm that dropped more than a foot of snow on some areas of New Hampshire is starting to move out Saturday morning, more than 24 hours after it arrived. Among the hardest hit spots were the Monadnock Region and North Country. In Sharon,...
SHARON, NH
WBUR

N.H. says it will continue to host the first presidential primary. Democrats have other ideas

New Hampshire officials say they have no intention of giving up what might be the state's greatest claim to fame: the first-in-the-nation presidential primary. That's despite a move by the Democratic National Committee and President Biden to end the long tradition of allowing New Hampshire to hold the first primary and for Iowa to hold the first caucus every four years. Their proposal would have South Carolina, the state that saved Biden's 2020 election campaign, go first.
IOWA STATE
whdh.com

Baker withdraws pardon petition for Amiraults

BOSTON (WHDH) - A day after officials heard emotional testimony at a pardon hearing, Gov. Charlie Baker has withdrawn a pardon petition for two siblings previously convicted of sexually abusing children at a Malden day care. Gerald Amirault, his sister Cheryl Amirault LeFave, and their mother Violet Amirault, were convicted...
MALDEN, MA
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Vermont

If you are looking for the hospital sort list in the Vermont zone, you have got the proper place. In this blog post, I’ll give some excellent hospital details, that are physically placed in the Vermont. Also, a direction map link from your place, with approximate user reviews, Support...
VERMONT STATE
nhbr.com

Q&A: NH Electric Co-op CEO Alyssa Clemsen Roberts

The NH Electric Cooperative has a new president, Alyssa Clemsen Roberts, who started in September as energy rates had begun skyrocketing and many in the state worried how they would afford their electric bills during an exceptionally expensive winter. Clemsen Roberts spoke with the Bulletin about the volatile energy market, what the co-op is doing about skyrocketing electricity costs, and how to get more women working in energy.
COLORADO STATE
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

NH COVID-19 Hospitalizations Spike; Biden Offers Four Free Tests and Winter Plan

President Joe Biden said Thursday the government is making four COVID-19 rapid virus tests for free per household at covidtests.gov starting today along with detailed plans to limit a possible winter surge. The winter plan from Biden includes recommendations for hospitals, nursing homes, and state leaders. https://indepthnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Fact-Sheet_-Biden-Administration-Announces-COVID-19-Winter-Preparedness-Plan-_-The-White-House.html. Overnight, Rockingham County...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
WMTW

Maine snow totals by town: Dec. 17, 2022

MAINE — A nor'easter moving through Maine and New Hampshire on Friday and Saturday brought several inches of snow throughout both states. Where you live made a huge difference in how much snow fell. Check out some of the snowfall totals as of early Saturday morning from the National...
MAINE STATE

