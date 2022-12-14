Read full article on original website
Manchester political powerhouse Judy Reardon passes away at 64
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester resident Judy Reardon passed away Friday at the age of 64 after a long period of illness. She was best known for her lifelong contributions to Manchester and New Hampshire politics, most notably her tenure as political strategist and Chief Counsel to U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH).
USDA Rural Development distributing millions of dollars in Vermont and New Hampshire
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Vermont and New Hampshire United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development distributing millions of dollars to rural communities through climate initiatives. “If we can reduce our energy bills, people have more money to spend on other things. And I think that's a really important piece...
Right-to-know requests could become costlier under proposed bill
Last year, a Webster couple won a first amendment award for uncovering wrongdoing in their small town that led to the resignation of town treasurer Bruce Johnson. Through multiple right-to-know requests, they revealed that the town had quietly sold Johnson town property valued at $44,000 for just $7,000. After fighting the public records request, the […] The post Right-to-know requests could become costlier under proposed bill appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Massachusetts Tiniest Town Has a Population Only in Double Digits
The New England states are some of the most densely populated throughout the county, so you would mostly expect any town throughout any of its states to have a relatively decent population. In fact, throughout the New England states, there are 235 people per square mile on average, which is much higher than the national average of 79.56 people per square mile. However, despite the fact that Massachusetts has the highest population of all the New England states, one of its towns has population that is even less than the national average of people per square mile.
New Hampshire power outages: More than 50,000 people without electricity
Friday’s winter storm that battered New England with heavy rain and, in some locations, more than a foot of snow has left tens of thousands of people in New Hampshire without electricity. In the Granite State, where some communities reported as much as 20-plus inches of snow and heavy,...
'How dare he?' New Hampshire seethes at Biden's planned changes to the 2024 Democratic presidential primaries
NEW CASTLE, N.H. — Former Vice President Mike Pence sat in a historic, luxury hotel for a GOP women’s event in this seaside town on Monday. In recent weeks, he's been in demand to talk about his new book, drop details about Donald Trump or tease his own potential presidential run.
(Opinion) Let’s find a way to increase university system funding
Last month, the University System of New Hampshire board of trustees froze instate tuition at the state’s four-year public colleges and universities for the 2023-24 academic year. It’s the fifth straight year of no increase in efforts to make higher education more affordable. It’s unlikely to continue without...
New UVM Health Network chief faces significant challenges
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a new day for UVM Health Network as Dr. John Brumsted retires after more than a decade on the job. The new CEO is Dr. Sunny Eappen, who comes to Vermont from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, part of the Mass General Brigham Network.
Rift and insults between Sununu, NH House Republicans rise. Will they cooperate on budget?
CONCORD — A year after resigning amid controversy, Rep. Ken Weyler is back at the helm of the New Hampshire House Finance Committee, the House speaker’s office announced this week. But not everyone in the State House is pleased about it. “It’s a terrible move,” said Gov. Chris...
More than 200 crashes, spinouts reported in New Hampshire
NEW IPSWICH, N.H. — The large storm that dropped more than a foot of snow on some areas of New Hampshire is starting to move out Saturday morning, more than 24 hours after it arrived. Among the hardest hit spots were the Monadnock Region and North Country. In Sharon,...
NH DOT announces temporary closure Dec. 20 of open toll lanes on I-93 in Hooksett
HOOKSETT, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces plans to temporarily close the southbound Open Road Toll (ORT) lanes at the Hooksett Toll Plaza on Interstate 93 for maintenance work. Weather permitting the work is scheduled for Tuesday, December 20, 2022, from 9 a.m. until 3...
N.H. says it will continue to host the first presidential primary. Democrats have other ideas
New Hampshire officials say they have no intention of giving up what might be the state's greatest claim to fame: the first-in-the-nation presidential primary. That's despite a move by the Democratic National Committee and President Biden to end the long tradition of allowing New Hampshire to hold the first primary and for Iowa to hold the first caucus every four years. Their proposal would have South Carolina, the state that saved Biden's 2020 election campaign, go first.
Initiative to replace septic systems in Massachusetts may be costly
Hundreds of homeowners in Massachusetts could be on the hook for thousands of dollars. Are you one of them?. More than a half million people live in Bristol County and a majority of the housing stock is old or historic homes. Many of them still have their original septic systems...
Vermont attorney general settles with Upper Valley Services over neglect, false claims
The service provider for adults with developmental disabilities will pay at least $112,000 and make changes to its operations under the terms of the agreement. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont attorney general settles with Upper Valley Services over neglect, false claims.
Transgender worker denied coverage in New Hampshire alleges discrimination
CONCORD, N.H. — A transgender woman in New Hampshire filed a discrimination complaint Friday against the manufacturing company where she works as a machinist, challenging its exclusion of gender-transition health coverage. The complaint against Barrington-based Turbocam, which makes parts for the HVAC, automotive, aviation, and space exploration industries, asks...
Baker withdraws pardon petition for Amiraults
BOSTON (WHDH) - A day after officials heard emotional testimony at a pardon hearing, Gov. Charlie Baker has withdrawn a pardon petition for two siblings previously convicted of sexually abusing children at a Malden day care. Gerald Amirault, his sister Cheryl Amirault LeFave, and their mother Violet Amirault, were convicted...
Best Hospital In Vermont
If you are looking for the hospital sort list in the Vermont zone, you have got the proper place. In this blog post, I’ll give some excellent hospital details, that are physically placed in the Vermont. Also, a direction map link from your place, with approximate user reviews, Support...
Q&A: NH Electric Co-op CEO Alyssa Clemsen Roberts
The NH Electric Cooperative has a new president, Alyssa Clemsen Roberts, who started in September as energy rates had begun skyrocketing and many in the state worried how they would afford their electric bills during an exceptionally expensive winter. Clemsen Roberts spoke with the Bulletin about the volatile energy market, what the co-op is doing about skyrocketing electricity costs, and how to get more women working in energy.
NH COVID-19 Hospitalizations Spike; Biden Offers Four Free Tests and Winter Plan
President Joe Biden said Thursday the government is making four COVID-19 rapid virus tests for free per household at covidtests.gov starting today along with detailed plans to limit a possible winter surge. The winter plan from Biden includes recommendations for hospitals, nursing homes, and state leaders. https://indepthnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Fact-Sheet_-Biden-Administration-Announces-COVID-19-Winter-Preparedness-Plan-_-The-White-House.html. Overnight, Rockingham County...
Maine snow totals by town: Dec. 17, 2022
MAINE — A nor'easter moving through Maine and New Hampshire on Friday and Saturday brought several inches of snow throughout both states. Where you live made a huge difference in how much snow fell. Check out some of the snowfall totals as of early Saturday morning from the National...
