I saw on Rockland Daily that volunteer firefighters and ambulance corps members will now be able to receive a tax credit provided by their local government. So my question, as a Hatzoloh volunteer, is this. Is Rockland County going to be offering to exempt us for the maximum of 10% of the assessed value of a primary home for volunteers who have been members of a volunteer fire department or ambulance service for at least two years, and if so, when will this happen? It would certainly be nice if it was sooner rather than later.

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO