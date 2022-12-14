ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, NY

theexaminernews.com

Report: Fox Lane Administrators Botched Bathroom Photos Investigation

An incriminating independent report into last March’s incidents of bathroom photos and video being taken of special education students at Fox Lane High School drew condemnation from Bedford School District community members Wednesday night. The 57-page report from Kroll, a Manhattan-based investigative and risk consulting firm retained by the...
BEDFORD, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

BOCES CEO to retire

GOSHEN – Orange-Ulster BOCES Chief Operating Officer William Hecht is retiring in a matter of days. The announcement that his last day will be December 31, his wife’s birthday, was made on Wednesday. Hecht, who has been in education for 40 years, had led BOCES for the last...
GOSHEN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Tenants’ rights groups call on state to adopt good cause legislation

NEWBURGH – Several tenants’ rights organizations are banding together to urge the state to adopt good cause legislation to prevent landlords from evicting tenants without a good reason. The Newburgh City Council adopted such a local law recently; however, landlords challenged it in court and had it thrown...
NEWBURGH, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Rockland Responds: County Executive Ed Day Responds to Question on When Emergency Personel Will See New Tax Credit

I saw on Rockland Daily that volunteer firefighters and ambulance corps members will now be able to receive a tax credit provided by their local government. So my question, as a Hatzoloh volunteer, is this. Is Rockland County going to be offering to exempt us for the maximum of 10% of the assessed value of a primary home for volunteers who have been members of a volunteer fire department or ambulance service for at least two years, and if so, when will this happen? It would certainly be nice if it was sooner rather than later.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Arlington FD gets funding from actor Dennis Leary

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – The Arlington Fire District has received a grant for new equipment to aid its specialized firefighters when they respond to calls for service. The $13,500 grant from the Leary Firefighter Foundation will provide FAST Rope and Rescue air packs. The specialized firefighters that make up...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Home health aides call for higher wages

NEWBURGH – They gathered at Independent Living, Inc. in the City of Newburgh on Wednesday seeking higher pay for health homecare workers to stem the shortage of these needed personnel. Advocate Lolli Edinger said people in need are not being cared for as a result. “The pay is too...
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New Hotel, Restaurant and Bar Coming to Hudson Valley Campus

Some lucky Hudson Valley college students will soon have a swanky hotel, restaurant and bar right on campus. The Crossroads Inn is expected to open in 2024 and will include 50 guest rooms, a fitness facility, a farm-to-table restaurant and a bar for late-night entertainment. Olympia Hotel Management announced on Tuesday that it has been selected to develop the unique project.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Free bus service comes to Newburgh for three months

NEWBURGH – Travel in the City of Newburgh has gotten a little easier for residents who do not have cars as state funding will cover the cost of city bus fares for the next three months. Senator James Skoufis (D, Cornwall) secured $67,500 in the state budget to pay...
NEWBURGH, NY
ABA Journal

Law school is investigated for Judge Judy's female-only scholarship program

The Judge Judy Sheindlin Honors Scholars Program is primarily open to women with financial need and the right credentials. Photo courtesy of CBS Television Distribution. New York Law School is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights for a scholarship program for women funded by Judge Judy Sheindlin, according to a report by Law.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Residents tell town officials they oppose campground proposal

MODENA – A group showed up at the Plattekill Planning Board session Tuesday night to voice their opposition to a planned campground, Red Cedar Ridge, a 30-site facility on 501 Huckleberry Turnpike near the border of the towns of Marlborough and Plattekill. David Campbell and Mallory Cash are seeking...
PLATTEKILL, NY
News 12

First responders prepare for storm’s impact in Orange County

Orange County is preparing its emergency response for the first significant storm of the season. “We are expecting higher snow amounts north and west of 84,” said Brendan Casey, Orange County commissioner of emergency services. “For the county, anywhere between 3 and 8 inches.”. Casey says rescuers and...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Report: CDC recommends masks in public spaces in New York City due to COVID-19; 10 counties on the list

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta is joining the city Health Department in recommending that residents of Staten Island and the rest of New York City wear masks in indoor public spaces due to an uptick in COVID-19 and other seasonal illnesses during the holiday season, according to media reports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Fairfield mayor dies Friday

The city of Fairfield has lost its most familiar face and a civic icon. Mayor Harry Price died suddenly this morning (12/16), just four days before his fourth term in office was set to end. He had served as mayor for 17 years and spent four decades in public service.
FAIRFIELD, CT

