FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boat Filled with Toys Docks at Project Self-SufficiencyProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Missing Nurse: Help Find Nicole Brown!Ossiana TepfenhartBlooming Grove, NY
Bears have fur brushed to knit Christmas toysAmy ChristieOtisville, NY
Dollar General Closed a Lot of Stores Because of ViolationsBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
First Responders Join Local Businesses to Stuff a Boat with ToysProject Self-SufficiencyBranchville, NJ
theexaminernews.com
Report: Fox Lane Administrators Botched Bathroom Photos Investigation
An incriminating independent report into last March’s incidents of bathroom photos and video being taken of special education students at Fox Lane High School drew condemnation from Bedford School District community members Wednesday night. The 57-page report from Kroll, a Manhattan-based investigative and risk consulting firm retained by the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
BOCES CEO to retire
GOSHEN – Orange-Ulster BOCES Chief Operating Officer William Hecht is retiring in a matter of days. The announcement that his last day will be December 31, his wife’s birthday, was made on Wednesday. Hecht, who has been in education for 40 years, had led BOCES for the last...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Tenants’ rights groups call on state to adopt good cause legislation
NEWBURGH – Several tenants’ rights organizations are banding together to urge the state to adopt good cause legislation to prevent landlords from evicting tenants without a good reason. The Newburgh City Council adopted such a local law recently; however, landlords challenged it in court and had it thrown...
rocklanddaily.com
Rockland Responds: County Executive Ed Day Responds to Question on When Emergency Personel Will See New Tax Credit
I saw on Rockland Daily that volunteer firefighters and ambulance corps members will now be able to receive a tax credit provided by their local government. So my question, as a Hatzoloh volunteer, is this. Is Rockland County going to be offering to exempt us for the maximum of 10% of the assessed value of a primary home for volunteers who have been members of a volunteer fire department or ambulance service for at least two years, and if so, when will this happen? It would certainly be nice if it was sooner rather than later.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Arlington FD gets funding from actor Dennis Leary
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – The Arlington Fire District has received a grant for new equipment to aid its specialized firefighters when they respond to calls for service. The $13,500 grant from the Leary Firefighter Foundation will provide FAST Rope and Rescue air packs. The specialized firefighters that make up...
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126
These days, many of us have shortage of money due to holidays. We are all getting ready for the New Year celebrations and Christmas, and it is natural to spend extra on decorations, clothes, food and gifts.
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro gives farewell address Friday
That address titled "We Made a Difference,” reflects on his 11-year tenure as Dutchess County Executive.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Home health aides call for higher wages
NEWBURGH – They gathered at Independent Living, Inc. in the City of Newburgh on Wednesday seeking higher pay for health homecare workers to stem the shortage of these needed personnel. Advocate Lolli Edinger said people in need are not being cared for as a result. “The pay is too...
New Hotel, Restaurant and Bar Coming to Hudson Valley Campus
Some lucky Hudson Valley college students will soon have a swanky hotel, restaurant and bar right on campus. The Crossroads Inn is expected to open in 2024 and will include 50 guest rooms, a fitness facility, a farm-to-table restaurant and a bar for late-night entertainment. Olympia Hotel Management announced on Tuesday that it has been selected to develop the unique project.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Free bus service comes to Newburgh for three months
NEWBURGH – Travel in the City of Newburgh has gotten a little easier for residents who do not have cars as state funding will cover the cost of city bus fares for the next three months. Senator James Skoufis (D, Cornwall) secured $67,500 in the state budget to pay...
‘The fear is at times overwhelming’: Spring Valley woman at a loss with living conditions in condominium
Spring Valley's Christina Press told News 12 that she and others living in the Holland House condominiums have lost electricity a few times over the past year.
New Update: Hudson Valley Elementary School Evacuated Due To Bomb Threat
This story has been updated.A Hudson Valley elementary school was evacuated due to a bomb threat.The incident took place in Rockland County on Thursday, Dec. 15 at New City Elementary School in New City.According to Det. Norm Peters, of the Clarkstown Police, school staff told police that a caller …
rocklanddaily.com
Lawsuit Claims Rockland Redistricting "Maximizes the Power of Hasidic Leaders"
Michael Parietti, a Ramapo activist, claims that Rockland County's legislative redistricting empowers Hasidic Jews at the expense of other residents and enhances the electability of legislators. On Friday, December 9, Parietti filed a 161-page legal action with the Supreme Court in New City against County Executive Ed Day, The County...
ABA Journal
Law school is investigated for Judge Judy's female-only scholarship program
The Judge Judy Sheindlin Honors Scholars Program is primarily open to women with financial need and the right credentials. Photo courtesy of CBS Television Distribution. New York Law School is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights for a scholarship program for women funded by Judge Judy Sheindlin, according to a report by Law.com.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Residents tell town officials they oppose campground proposal
MODENA – A group showed up at the Plattekill Planning Board session Tuesday night to voice their opposition to a planned campground, Red Cedar Ridge, a 30-site facility on 501 Huckleberry Turnpike near the border of the towns of Marlborough and Plattekill. David Campbell and Mallory Cash are seeking...
News 12
First responders prepare for storm’s impact in Orange County
Orange County is preparing its emergency response for the first significant storm of the season. “We are expecting higher snow amounts north and west of 84,” said Brendan Casey, Orange County commissioner of emergency services. “For the county, anywhere between 3 and 8 inches.”. Casey says rescuers and...
Report: CDC recommends masks in public spaces in New York City due to COVID-19; 10 counties on the list
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta is joining the city Health Department in recommending that residents of Staten Island and the rest of New York City wear masks in indoor public spaces due to an uptick in COVID-19 and other seasonal illnesses during the holiday season, according to media reports.
CBS News
Fairfield mayor dies Friday
The city of Fairfield has lost its most familiar face and a civic icon. Mayor Harry Price died suddenly this morning (12/16), just four days before his fourth term in office was set to end. He had served as mayor for 17 years and spent four decades in public service.
Power outages linger for a few as region cleans up after winter storm
A winter storm brought a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the area Thursday afternoon into Friday, with the Catskills and other northern parts of the region most affected. By Saturday morning, the storm was gone and the region was cleaning up, with only about 220 power outages remaining, most of them customers of New York State Electric and Gas in Ulster County. ...
Hudson County Office of Emergency Management Declares Code Blue Alert
The Hudson County Office of Emergency Management (HCOEM) has declared a Code Blue Alert for residents of Hudson County in an effort to remove unsheltered homeless individuals from the streets during the winter. The Code Blue Alert directs local authorities to make shelter or warming centers available for individuals who...
