When House of the Dragon's Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke went viral in October, nobody could have predicted that the mere mention of the Negroni sbagliato would earn eye rolls and belly laughs alike, but now that it's almost 2023, it seems like two major players are here to drop some truth about the drink. Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, besties and co-stars from HBO's Big Little Lies, celebrated "Christmas Cocktails with Dern" by trying the drink for themselves. The result? An Instagram video that says what a lot of people are afraid to actually utter themselves: the cocktail is, well, an acquired taste.

1 DAY AGO