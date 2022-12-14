New research shows that AB-Fortis encapsulated iron supplement is well tolerated compared to conventional iron salts.

Read full article on original website
Some people who lose their sense of taste or smell due to a COVID-19 infection may have an easier time fighting off the virus in the future, a new study suggests. For the study, conducted in 2020 at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical center in New York City, scientists tested 266 people for antibodies to COVID-19 at least two weeks after their symptoms were mostly gone and they no longer showed signs of active infection. None of the subjects had experienced severe cases, or had any signs of acute infection when they were tested for antibodies, and they had no lingering symptoms other than a potential loss of taste or smell.
It’s pretty well-known that chest pain is a possible sign of heart trouble—but it’s far from the only sign. Shortness of breath—which can feel like you’re exerting yourself more than you’re used to—is another big one to pay attention to, because it can signal heart valve disease, heart attack, and heart failure, among other cardiovascular issues.
Orange has a lot of health benefits and it is one of the most popular fruits worldwide, Some people think that oranges are just a regular friut, but this belief is wrong. Orange should be on your dining table every day because of its many benefits to the body.
Many Americans think of gout as a disease from a bygone era, akin to rickets or scurvy. The condition commonly afflicted the rich and royal, including American historical figures such as Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson. Gout is indeed one of the earliest known diseases, first identified by the ancient...
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. We all know it's important to drink water, but the benefits of staying hydrated daily are so vast, it's actually a necessity to keep filling up your water bottle. According to the CDC, when you get dehydrated, you lose your ability to think straight and can become moody and uneasy. It also leads to an array of serious health issues, including kidney problems and constipation.
A team of researchers from Columbia University Irving Medical Center, the University of Pennsylvania, the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism and the New York State Psychiatric Institute has found that a person's loss of taste or smell due to a COVID-19 infection may be linked to the intensity of their immune response.
Leading cardiac expert Sian E Harding reveals the secrets of the heart, in this extract from her latest book, The Exquisite Machine. The first report of a strange new heart disease began in 1990, among the chaos and carnage of a huge earthquake in Japan. Hospitals were inundated, not only by the injured from the earthquake damage, but also a wave of people with suspected heart attacks. This is a phenomenon that had been seen before around the time of major disasters and yet the cause had remained a mystery. But the difference from other such disasters is that it was happening in Japan, a country with a significant number of high-tech hospitals.
Left untreated, certain symptoms of hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism, such as heart palpitations or a slowed heart rate, can lead to feelings of dizziness or vertigo. Feelings of dizziness and instability while standing are common symptoms associated with many different health conditions. About 2.6 million people in the United States visit hospitals with complaints of vertigo every year.
The ingredient is part of the company’s Wellnex Replenwell line of collagen peptides that have been clinically shown to reduce visible signs of skin aging. Collagen peptides supplier Nitta Gelatin (Morrisville, NC) announced that its freshwater fish collagen peptide ingredients have been independently certified to Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) standards. The ingredients are part of Nitta Gelatin’s Wellnex Replenwell line of collagen peptides that have been clinically shown to reduce the visible signs of skin aging, including wrinkles, dryness, and loss of elasticity.
Leading industry attorneys dig into the complexities of FDA’s announcement. The last time FDA laid down the law around what it takes for a food or beverage to rightly claim the mantle of healthy, electric bills came in the mail, phone calls came over landlines, and access to all the knowledge the universe ever revealed did not come from a radiant screen small enough to fit in your hoody pocket.
Marinova’s flagship fucoidan ingredients are certified organic. Seaweed-ingredients supplier Marinova Pty Ltd. (Tasmania, Australia) has been named top organic innovator in the Australian Organic Industry Awards. The award recognizes the company for, among other things, its flagship fucoidan ingredients which are certified organic. As Marinova explained in a press...
During aging, mice, like humans, become inactive and lose muscle mass and strength. A team of scientists led by Johan Auwerx at EPFL have now discovered that when mice age, their muscles become packed with ceramides. Ceramides, known for their use in skin care products, are sphingolipids, a class of fat molecules that are not used to produce energy but rather perform different tasks in the cell.
Even as they've revolutionized cancer treatment, drugs known as immune checkpoint inhibitors can produce a range of adverse, immune-related side effects. In a new study, scientists at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute identify, for the first time, inherited genetic variations that place patients at high risk for these complications. The discovery, reported...
The following is a summary of “Prevalence of Iron Deficiency Anemia and Reference Range of Complete Blood Count, Reticulocyte Parameters in Infants Aged 9–11 Month,” published in November 2022 issue of General Medicine by HP, et al. A significant worldwide health issue is iron deficiency anemia (IDA)....
Weak ties provide important benefits to well-being. A diversity of both weak and strong connections with others is important for life satisfaction. Friendly strangers and acquaintances can boost our mood and provide a sense of community. A client, who I’ll call Claire, lived alone for many years after a divorce....
While the class of drugs known as statins is known to help reduce the risk of strokes caused by blood clots, a new study suggests such medications are also effective at lowering the risk of stroke due to an intracerebral hemorrhage, the second most common and deadliest kind of stroke.
In clinical practice guidelines issued by the Society for Vascular Surgery, American Venous Forum, and American Vein and Lymphatic Society, and published online Oct. 11 in the Journal of Vascular Surgery: Venous and Lymphatic Disorders, recommendations are presented for the diagnosis and treatment of lower-extremity varicose veins. Peter Gloviczki, M.D.,...
Are you suffering from air loss? You shouldn’t be disheartened. Female hair loss is rather prevalent. Although it might be distressing, it is frequently manageable. The first step is to determine the cause. When it comes to the reasons, your age counts. Younger people experience hair loss for various...
Subjects taking Magtein PS for 30 days saw significant improvements in cognitive health parameters. AIDP (City of Industry, CA) has announced the publication of a study1 demonstrating that its Magtein PS ingredient, a magnesium L-threonate (Magtein)- and phosphatidylserine-based formulation additionally containing vitamins C and D, supports cognitive health. In the study 109 healthy Chinese adults between the ages of 18 and 65 were randomly assigned to receive either Magtein PS or placebo capsules at a dose of 2 grams per day. Subjects took “The Clinical Memory Test”, the standard test commonly used in Chinese hospitals and academic institutes for cognitive evaluation, at baseline and after 30 days of supplementation.
SiMoGel eliminates the need for starch-based gummy production. Rousselot (Irving, TX), a brand of Darling Ingredients, announced a new U.S. patent (No. 11,490,634) for intellectual property around the company’s SiMoGel gelatin technology. SiMoGel is said to eliminate the need for starch-based gummy production. “SiMoGel allows for the production of...
