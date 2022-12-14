Read full article on original website
Related
Philharmonia/Shani review – fast-rising conductor shapes and steers Mahler’s monster
Lahav Shani favoured excitement over weight in his reading of Mahler’s sixth symphony, while Lisa Batiashvili’s exceptional virtuosity added depth to Sibelius’s Violin Concert
classicfm.com
The 20 best pieces of classical Christmas music
Christmas is upon us, which means it’s time to rediscover all those favourite festive pieces of music. Find out how classical music does Christmas, from traditional carols to obscure gems you may not yet have heard... The Nutcracker – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The Nutcracker is something of a...
operawire.com
Gustavo Dudamel to Celebrate Beethoven’s Birthday with Free Symphony Performance Videos
On December 9, 2022, conductor Gustavo Dudamel will begin to release complete videos for all nine Beethoven Symphonies on his YouTube channel. Drawing from his performances with the Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela at the Palau de la Musica Catalana in Barcelona, Spain, Dudamel will release one symphony per day leading up to Beethoven’s birthday on the 17th.
The Innovative Synthesizer Used by Frank Zappa and Pink Floyd Has Been Resurrected
Music wasn’t always electronically amplified, and by the time it was, it certainly wasn’t synthesized. While using an electronic keyboard to create a string orchestra is taken for granted today, it wasn’t until the 1960s when Moog’s modular synthesizers opened the floodgates of musical invention, allowing composers to create a tapestry of colossal sound. The Minimoog Model D came around in 1970, riding a wave of musical creativity swelling recording studios and concert venues around the world. It was the first portable synthesizer, combining the attributes of the big Moog with the accessibility of pre-wired modules, allowing musicians to play the...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Zakk Wylde play a Jimi Hendrix tribute show just two days after his first concert with Pantera
Armed with a Wylde Audio Warhammer guitar – the same he used for Pantera's December 2 show in Mexico – Wylde channeled the guitar icon with renditions of Manic Depression, Little Wing and Purple Haze. Zakk Wylde performed at a special Jimi Hendrix 80th-birthday concert at Austin City...
Lea Bertucci: Xtended Vox review – shimmering soundscapes with added growling dog
The first time you witness a truly experimental vocalist, you could be forgiven for believing that you’re watching Vic Reeves’ absurdist comedy. These performers create art from all the stray noises – sibilants, clicks, breaths and plosives – that sound engineers usually try to disguise. Once you get beyond the initial shock and stifled giggles, these performances initiate a profound examination about the nature of sound, the inarticulacy of speech, the limitations of musical instruments and the blurring of melody, harmony and rhythm as categories.
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Jethro Tull
What a name—Jethro Tull. It both slinks off the tongue and seemingly has no meaning at all. But there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to the moniker of this English-born rock group. And how does an 18th-century British agriculturist fit into the meaning of the band’s name?
NME
Dave Grohl’s ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ to return with live covers featuring Beck, Pink, Tenacious D and more
Dave Grohl held a secret show in Los Angeles on Monday (December 5), performing a set of covers – with a packed slate of special guests – for the first live edition of his ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ series. According to Variety, the show went down at the...
Roger Waters Set to Release ‘Lockdown Sessions’ Album of Pink Floyd and Solo Recordings
Less than a month after releasing a new, more somber version of Pink Floyd’s iconic The Wall track, “Comfortably Numb 2022,” Roger Waters is compiling a collection of music he recorded in lockdown during the pandemic for a new album. “There will be an album coming out,...
Alex G Strips Down Album Tracks and Deep Cuts for NPR ‘Tiny Desk’ Performance
Alex G is a man of few words — at least outside of his songwriting. The musician made his NPR Tiny Desk concert debut with a four-song set backed by a four-piece band and was content to let the music speak for itself. “I don’t have a lot to say,” he shared briefly at one point during the concert before launching into a song. Alex G’s set chronologically began with back-to-back offerings from his ninth studio album God Save the Animals, released in September. The studio recordings of both “Runner” and “Miracles” toggle between energetic rock performance and heartfelt serenity,...
yourclassical.org
The Knights play Bartok's Romanian Christmas Carols
Solo hornist and arranger Michael Atkinson was recently browsing YouTube and stumbled across some music he'd never heard before—Romanian Christmas Carols, piano music by Bela Bartok. He loved it so much that he arranged it for the orchestra he is part of, The Knights. And we get to hear it on today's show!
talentrecap.com
‘AGT’ Saxophonist Avery Dixon’s First Album is a Holiday Rollercoaster
America’s Got Talent saxophonist Avery Dixon has just released his first ever studio album, One For The Red Bow Tie. This album Consists of several tracks, a complete playlist worth streaming this holiday season. Avery Dixon Releases First Ever Instrumental Album. This AGT Golden Buzzer recipient is impressively making...
How ‘Babylon’ Composer Justin Hurwitz’s Score Helped to Create the Film’s ‘Unhinged, Hedonistic World’
“The last thing in the world I wanted to do was write 1920s jazz,” says composer Justin Hurwitz about “Babylon,” his latest collaboration with filmmaker Damien Chazelle (whose “La La Land” won best song and best score Oscars for Hurwitz). “Babylon” is set in Hollywood near the end of the silent era, and music plays a critical role in the film – not just the bands playing at the wild parties depicted, but also music on silent-movie sets and throughout the colorful three-hour epic as underscore. “We talked about the world of Babylon,” Hurwitz recalls of his early discussions with Chazelle. “He...
NPR
Nate Chinen's Favorite Music of 2022
There was so much music to process in 2022 – and so much of it warranted close listening. What I found myself gravitating toward was the sound of revelation, a word that I could apply to most of the albums and songs on this list, in different ways. We spent the year reintegrating and rehabilitating, finding a new way back to the old ways. Here is the best of what got me there — first albums, then the songs.
theaterpizzazz.com
The Sound of Music at Paper Mill Playhouse
An enduring, Tony Award-winning classic, Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein III’s The Sound of Music is a ubiquitous, stalwart musical theatre crowd-pleaser given an enthralling new production at Paper Mill Playhouse. The infamous story—based on real people and events—follows the remarkable journey of Maria Rainer (Ashley Blanchet), a restless...
dctheaterarts.org
Spellbinding and searing ‘Pianist of Willesden Lane’ returns to Theater J
The spellbinding tale of pianist Lisa Jura cannot be told too often. In a return engagement at Theater J, Lisa’s daughter Mona Golabek channels her mother in The Pianist of Willesden Lane, a unique and memorable 90-minute tour de force that combines performances of classical masterpieces with a dramatic narrative of Lisa’s escape from Nazi-occupied Vienna in 1938.
The Sweet Sound of Electric Guitar
(LOOTPRESS) – There are few sounds in this world as captivating as that of an electric guitar. What’s more, “the sound of an electric guitar” can refer to a million different things. Entire universes lie along that neck, many of which are still waiting to be discovered.
One Folk Song Fueled Two Different Bob Dylan Songs
Read enough about folk music and you’ll eventually immerse yourself in the disparate ways that different singers have taken different songs and transformed them. There are plenty of ways to delve into folk music in history and practice, from reading the work of musical historians on the subject to seeking out conversations with musicians whose own work has dovetailed with traditional songs.
Comments / 0