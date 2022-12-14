ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

classicfm.com

The 20 best pieces of classical Christmas music

Christmas is upon us, which means it’s time to rediscover all those favourite festive pieces of music. Find out how classical music does Christmas, from traditional carols to obscure gems you may not yet have heard... The Nutcracker – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The Nutcracker is something of a...
operawire.com

Gustavo Dudamel to Celebrate Beethoven’s Birthday with Free Symphony Performance Videos

On December 9, 2022, conductor Gustavo Dudamel will begin to release complete videos for all nine Beethoven Symphonies on his YouTube channel. Drawing from his performances with the Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela at the Palau de la Musica Catalana in Barcelona, Spain, Dudamel will release one symphony per day leading up to Beethoven’s birthday on the 17th.
Robb Report

The Innovative Synthesizer Used by Frank Zappa and Pink Floyd Has Been Resurrected

Music wasn’t always electronically amplified, and by the time it was, it certainly wasn’t synthesized. While using an electronic keyboard to create a string orchestra is taken for granted today, it wasn’t until the 1960s when Moog’s modular synthesizers opened the floodgates of musical invention, allowing composers to create a tapestry of colossal sound. The Minimoog Model D came around in 1970, riding a wave of musical creativity swelling recording studios and concert venues around the world. It was the first portable synthesizer, combining the attributes of the big Moog with the accessibility of pre-wired modules, allowing musicians to play the...
The Guardian

Lea Bertucci: Xtended Vox review – shimmering soundscapes with added growling dog

The first time you witness a truly experimental vocalist, you could be forgiven for believing that you’re watching Vic Reeves’ absurdist comedy. These performers create art from all the stray noises – sibilants, clicks, breaths and plosives – that sound engineers usually try to disguise. Once you get beyond the initial shock and stifled giggles, these performances initiate a profound examination about the nature of sound, the inarticulacy of speech, the limitations of musical instruments and the blurring of melody, harmony and rhythm as categories.
Rolling Stone

Alex G Strips Down Album Tracks and Deep Cuts for NPR ‘Tiny Desk’ Performance

Alex G is a man of few words — at least outside of his songwriting. The musician made his NPR Tiny Desk concert debut with a four-song set backed by a four-piece band and was content to let the music speak for itself. “I don’t have a lot to say,” he shared briefly at one point during the concert before launching into a song. Alex G’s set chronologically began with back-to-back offerings from his ninth studio album God Save the Animals, released in September. The studio recordings of both “Runner” and “Miracles” toggle between energetic rock performance and heartfelt serenity,...
yourclassical.org

The Knights play Bartok's Romanian Christmas Carols

Solo hornist and arranger Michael Atkinson was recently browsing YouTube and stumbled across some music he'd never heard before—Romanian Christmas Carols, piano music by Bela Bartok. He loved it so much that he arranged it for the orchestra he is part of, The Knights. And we get to hear it on today's show!
talentrecap.com

‘AGT’ Saxophonist Avery Dixon’s First Album is a Holiday Rollercoaster

America’s Got Talent saxophonist Avery Dixon has just released his first ever studio album, One For The Red Bow Tie. This album Consists of several tracks, a complete playlist worth streaming this holiday season. Avery Dixon Releases First Ever Instrumental Album. This AGT Golden Buzzer recipient is impressively making...
Variety

How ‘Babylon’ Composer Justin Hurwitz’s Score Helped to Create the Film’s ‘Unhinged, Hedonistic World’

“The last thing in the world I wanted to do was write 1920s jazz,” says composer Justin Hurwitz about “Babylon,” his latest collaboration with filmmaker Damien Chazelle (whose “La La Land” won best song and best score Oscars for Hurwitz). “Babylon” is set in Hollywood near the end of the silent era, and music plays a critical role in the film – not just the bands playing at the wild parties depicted, but also music on silent-movie sets and throughout the colorful three-hour epic as underscore. “We talked about the world of Babylon,” Hurwitz recalls of his early discussions with Chazelle. “He...
NPR

Nate Chinen's Favorite Music of 2022

There was so much music to process in 2022 – and so much of it warranted close listening. What I found myself gravitating toward was the sound of revelation, a word that I could apply to most of the albums and songs on this list, in different ways. We spent the year reintegrating and rehabilitating, finding a new way back to the old ways. Here is the best of what got me there — first albums, then the songs.
theaterpizzazz.com

The Sound of Music at Paper Mill Playhouse

An enduring, Tony Award-winning classic, Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein III’s The Sound of Music is a ubiquitous, stalwart musical theatre crowd-pleaser given an enthralling new production at Paper Mill Playhouse. The infamous story—based on real people and events—follows the remarkable journey of Maria Rainer (Ashley Blanchet), a restless...
dctheaterarts.org

Spellbinding and searing ‘Pianist of Willesden Lane’ returns to Theater J

The spellbinding tale of pianist Lisa Jura cannot be told too often. In a return engagement at Theater J, Lisa’s daughter Mona Golabek channels her mother in The Pianist of Willesden Lane, a unique and memorable 90-minute tour de force that combines performances of classical masterpieces with a dramatic narrative of Lisa’s escape from Nazi-occupied Vienna in 1938.
Lootpress

The Sweet Sound of Electric Guitar

(LOOTPRESS) – There are few sounds in this world as captivating as that of an electric guitar. What’s more, “the sound of an electric guitar” can refer to a million different things. Entire universes lie along that neck, many of which are still waiting to be discovered.
InsideHook

One Folk Song Fueled Two Different Bob Dylan Songs

Read enough about folk music and you’ll eventually immerse yourself in the disparate ways that different singers have taken different songs and transformed them. There are plenty of ways to delve into folk music in history and practice, from reading the work of musical historians on the subject to seeking out conversations with musicians whose own work has dovetailed with traditional songs.

