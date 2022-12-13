Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman's Boyfriend Charged in Death of Her 4 Month Old Daughter: "I Thought I Could Trust Him"Briana B.Biloxi, MS
This Town in Mississippi Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOcean Springs, MS
Walmart is Opening the "Store of the Future"Bryan DijkhuizenGulfport, MS
Bollinger Shipyards acquires VT Halter MarineDoug StewartPascagoula, MS
Related
WPMI
Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis police officers worked as veterinarian in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Two Bay Saint Louis Police Officers were shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning in Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi. The incident allegedly began when Sergeant Steve Robin and officer Brandon Estorffe responded to a motel for a guest in distress. "At one point,...
Four shootings in four hours in New Orleans
New Orleans Police say four people were shot from about 8:00pm Sunday to just after midnight. The first happened in the 4200 block of Johnny Jackson Blvd. near the I-10 in Gentilly.
Unidentified driver killed on I-12 in Covington
Louisiana State Police are working to identify a driver killed in a Covington crash on interstate 12.
an17.com
LSP: Unidentified driver dies in early morning crash near Covington
COVINGTON---On Sunday morning, shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near LA Hwy 21 in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of an unidentified driver. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as a 2005...
Two shot on South Claiborne
New Orleans Police are investigating a double shooting on South Claiborne Avenue near the intersection of Jackson Avenue. Officers initially responded to reports of a man shot in the head at the scene around 1am.
24-year-old killed after being hit by car in Tangipahoa Parish
A fatal crash on Highway 10 has claimed the life of 24-year-old Timothy Warden Jr., according to Louisiana State Police.
wcbi.com
Officials reveal new details in the deaths of Bay St. Louis officers
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WCBI) – We are learning more information about the deaths of two police officers in Bay St. Louis. Officials are now saying that the woman who shot Officer Brandon Estorffe and Sergeant Steven Robin was killed by one of the officers, even as she was shooting them.
Traffic stop, leads to investigation and arrest of Chalmette man on drug charges
During the stop, agents discovered Brown fled agents two days prior.
WLOX
Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now say
They stand ready to help guide the long recovery process it will take in this Hancock County community. Speech therapist Macie Buza organized a toy drive to benefit her students, not anticipating the support she would receive. Happening Now: Weiner Wonderland on full display in Woolmarket. Updated: 6 hours ago.
Police: Suspects inside this vehicle believed to have opened fire on Gentilly bicyclists
According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened near the intersection of Gentilly and Baccich Street around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Detectives say three unnamed male victims were riding bicycles near the intersection when the pictured white vehicle approached them. It's occupants then opened fire on the three.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Timeline Released From The Night Two Bay St. Louis Police Officers Were Shot And Killed
Mississippi Department of Public Safety released a timeline of events that lead up to the two police officers being shot and killed in Bay St. Louis. Amy Anderson and her minor child arrived and checked in at Motel 6 in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. 3:35 a.m. December 14. The front...
wbrz.com
Deputies searching for man who allegedly stole case of beer from convenience store
HAMMOND - Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man seen on camera stealing a case of beer from a convenience store. On Dec. 8 at around 8 a.m., surveillance video caught a man grabbing a case of beer from the store's fridge and leaving without paying. Anyone with information regarding...
WDSU
New Orleans garbage collector robbed downtown while working
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police report that a garbage collection worker was robbed in the Central Business District on Dec. 1. According to police, Al Davis, 35, is accused of robbing a garbage collection worker with a gun on the 500 block of South Peters Street. Davis is...
darkhorsepressnow.com
JSU Student Killed Over Fight About Doughnuts
According to WLBT, a preliminary hearing Thursday explained the reason for the fight that lead to a Jackson State University student’s death. Hinds County Prosecutor Gerald Mumford said that after listening to testimonies, a fight about doughnuts allegedly caused the two students to fight. 20-year-old Randall Smith, from New...
Person walking on LA 10 struck and killed
Shortly before 6:00 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA Hwy 10 near North Jackson Road in Tangipahoa Parish.
theadvocate.com
Feds say member of JayDaYoungan gang in Bogalusa indicted on gun charge
A Bogalusa man identified by federal officials as a member of the late rapper JayDaYoungan’s gang has been indicted on gun charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's office. A federal complaint said agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were conducting surveillance on Frenchmen Street in New Orleans on Dec. 6 when they found Jerome Shaquille Wilson, 25, of Bogalusa driving with a passenger they believed to be dealing narcotics.
WLOX
Woman talked to officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say
The Bay St. Louis community just beginning to process the effect of the shooting deaths of the two police officers. If you're looking for a heartwarming Christmas show that's perfect for the whole family, "Finding Christmas" at Beau Rivage might be the answer. In the Kitchen with Mosaic Restaurant and...
WLOX
Coast law enforcement leaders familiar with tragedy ready to help
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WLOX) - The entire Coast is empathizing with Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz and his department as they deal with losing two officers in the line of duty. But there are two law enforcement leaders here who know the pain more than anyone else. With...
Elderly woman living without electricity in New Orleans dies in house fire
New Orleans firefighters were called to Gentilly Sunday night after a home went up in flames. “The first fire companies arrived on the scene at 7:19 pm to find a one-story brick single family dwelling with heavy fire
WALA-TV FOX10
Judge: Prosecutors have enough evidence for attempted murder charge to go to grand jury
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Thursday ruled prosecutors had sufficient evidence for a grand jury to consider attempted murder charges against a man accused of stabbing his estranged girlfriend. According to testimony at a preliminary hearing, the victim – who had broken up with defendant Larry Sylvester Curry...
Comments / 0