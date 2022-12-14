ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Store is currently down for some users in the US and other countries

By José Adorno
 3 days ago
Image: Apple Inc.

This morning, some users are reporting that the Apple Store is currently down, meaning they cannot access some product pages, make a purchase, etc. While it’s unclear how many countries are facing this outage, BGR can confirm that it affects mostly US customers.

When you try to open a product’s page, either nothing happens, or you’ll see an error message. It’s unusual for the Apple Store to suffer from an outage, especially when the company isn’t releasing any new product.

Some say they can access the Apple Store page, but it takes a while to load. Here’s a message users are receiving when trying to access Apple’s website:

Be right back. We’re making updates to the Apple Store. Check back soon.

Apple System Status page does not indicate that the company is experiencing an outage at the moment, although some apps have suffered from interference early today, such as the App Store, Apple Music, Photos, and more.

Update 10AM ET: It seems the Apple Store online is coming back for users.

