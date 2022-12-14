Read full article on original website
Longstanding Macy’s Location Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
Van Leeuwen launches new winter ice cream flavorsInna DBoulder, CO
2 Towns in Colorado Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColorado State
Conveyor belt sushi restaurant opens in BroomfieldBrittany AnasBroomfield, CO
Community invited to honor life of Jessica Ridgeway with special menorah lighting
On the first night of Chanukah, Chabad of NW Metro Denver will kindle the first candle of the menorah at a public menorah lighting ceremony at the Orchard Town Center in Westminster on Sunday, Dec. 8."The first night of Chanukah is the beginning of an 8-day festival that Jews around the world wait to celebrate. One of the more festive holidays that we have on the Jewish calendar. It's celebrated by lighting a menorah every night and kindling another candle until all eight candles are lit. Kids get gifts during the holiday time, special events. Families get together and have...
Eldora supports local community
Supporting the community around the Eldora ski resort is important to the business, said Marketing Director Sam Bass. This year the ski resort will support the community of the past while caring for its neighbor. When the pandemic began, Eldora began its Play Forever Fund in an effort to support...
Seven organizations receive first round of reparations grants
African art, homeless resources, food justice and early childhood education are some of the issues tackled by groups receiving the first round of grants from the Denver Black Reparations Council. With $50,000 to distribute in total, chosen groups got between $6,500 to $7,500. The Council is one of multiple organizations...
‘People with dirty mouths’ prepare homeless Christmas party
(Denver, Colo.) One of the few places where people experiencing homelessness can get a new backpack will pass them out Dec. 25. The annual Christmas in the Park hosted by After Hours will be Dec. 25 in Civic Center Park. I remember attending this event in 2018 when I experienced homelessness.
Longmont seeks community feedback on redistricting options
Longmont’s city clerk is seeking feedback from residents about three options for ward redistricting. The city’s charter requires the boundaries be updated at least every 10 years, and the last redistricting occurred in 2012. Using updated data from the 2020 U.S. Census, Longmont City Clerk Dawn Quintana and...
SVVSD to acquire $6.1M land in Frederick for future high school
The St. Vrain Valley School District board voted Wednesday to sign closing documents for the purchase of 73 acres in Frederick. The $6.1 million land, at 3160 Godding Hollow Parkway in Weld County, is zoned for residential development, which allows a school to be built on the property. “It would...
Longmont community members share favorite holiday recipes
Family recipes are a central part of the holiday season. Often passed down from generation to generation, they evoke memories of gatherings from the past and the beloved family members that were present. These living heirlooms are as delicious as they are sentimental. Three Longmont community members have been kind...
Denver Basic Income Project has handed out $1 million to people in need
The Denver Basic Income Project accomplished a major milestone Thursday: it handed out around $1 million directly to almost 700 people experiencing homelessness Denver. Recipients are free to spend the money however they wish as part of the program. This approach to housing was born from the belief that direct cash payments could be the best way to help people in need.
Denver Animal Shelter offering 'foster fail' special
DENVER — The Denver Animal Shelter (DAS) is looking for their next "foster fail" volunteers. The foster-to-adopt program allows people to see if they could accommodate bringing a dog into their hectic life. People who are approved to foster can bring home and care for a pet while they're waiting to be adopted.
Colorado experts warn of fentanyl dangers during holidays
Fentanyl contributed to or caused the deaths of more than 900 people in Colorado last year, and now experts are warning people about the danger fentanyl poses during the holidays.
Three Denver rec centers are now being used to temporarily house and help arriving migrants
Denver has activated a second emergency shelter at a city recreation center to accommodate migrants arriving from the southern U.S. border. A third recreation center is also being used to provide shelter and reunification assistance for newly arriving migrants. As of Wednesday, 271 people were at the city’s first emergency...
Fort Collins Says Goodbye to Another Old Town Eatery
A Fort Collins restaurant that's specialized in serving up saucy crispy chicken inside of waffle cones for the past four years announced they'll soon be closing for good. This is unfortunate news that's certainly giving locals something to squawk about. Chick'nCone originated in New York City but brought its unique,...
Longmont police report: Dec. 16, 2022
The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
Aurora mayor to Douglas County: Don't send us your homeless
An encampment at Abilene and Mississippi in Aurora.Photo byCity of Aurora. Aurora's mayor discussed a resolution Monday that would send Douglas County a message loud and clear: Don’t bring us your homeless population.
Cold case: What happened to Patricia Cordova in 2005?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Adams County Sheriff's Office are working to find out what happened to a 47-year-old woman who was last seen in 17 years ago.
Felony warrants double in Boulder County since 2019
The number of felony open warrants in Boulder County has more than doubled since 2019, according to court data obtained by the district attorney’s office. The number of outstanding felony warrant cases — which includes arrest warrants and failure to appear in court cases — went from 155 in 2019 to 323 so far this year:
Tax dollars for day care program wasted on unlicensed work
A Problem Solvers investigation found thousands of wasted taxpayer dollars after an unlicensed contractor in Brighton built unpermitted renovations at a day care.
Water master plan could further prioritize conservation
Longmont will be looking at further water conservation as it updates its water efficiency master plan. Water Resources Manager Ken Huson explained to Longmont City Council during a workshop on Tuesday that the city must update its water efficiency master plan every seven years, as per state law. The final deadline for state acceptance is January 2025, but Longmont begins the planning process early to ensure there’s plenty of time for community input, Huson said.
Structure fire in the Town of Lyons
Boulder County, Colo. - At approximately 11:00 a.m., the Boulder County Communication Center received several 911 phone calls regarding a structure fire in the 400 block of Main Street in the Town of Lyons. The building houses several businesses and offices. Smoke and flames were visible upon arrival by first responders.
Certain Denver Parks Warn Adults Without Children to Stay Away
Denver Parks and Recreation has posted signs at certain playground areas warning adults to stay away unless they're accompanied by a child. The signs, currently up at Governor's Park and Sonny Lawson Park, inform adult visitors that they must be accompanied "at all times" by a child in order to be there. According to Parks and Rec deputy manager Scott Gilmore, the notices were put up after both parks had to close temporarily because of unsafe conditions. These conditions included trash, human waste, regular drug use and marijuana consumption, Gilmore says, as well as a heavy presence of hypodermic needles.
