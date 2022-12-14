On the first night of Chanukah, Chabad of NW Metro Denver will kindle the first candle of the menorah at a public menorah lighting ceremony at the Orchard Town Center in Westminster on Sunday, Dec. 8."The first night of Chanukah is the beginning of an 8-day festival that Jews around the world wait to celebrate. One of the more festive holidays that we have on the Jewish calendar. It's celebrated by lighting a menorah every night and kindling another candle until all eight candles are lit. Kids get gifts during the holiday time, special events. Families get together and have...

WESTMINSTER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO