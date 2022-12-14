ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont, CO

CBS Denver

Community invited to honor life of Jessica Ridgeway with special menorah lighting

On the first night of Chanukah, Chabad of NW Metro Denver will kindle the first candle of the menorah at a public menorah lighting ceremony at the Orchard Town Center in Westminster on Sunday, Dec. 8."The first night of Chanukah is the beginning of an 8-day festival that Jews around the world wait to celebrate. One of the more festive holidays that we have on the Jewish calendar. It's celebrated by lighting a menorah every night and kindling another candle until all eight candles are lit. Kids get gifts during the holiday time, special events. Families get together and have...
WESTMINSTER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Eldora supports local community

Supporting the community around the Eldora ski resort is important to the business, said Marketing Director Sam Bass. This year the ski resort will support the community of the past while caring for its neighbor. When the pandemic began, Eldora began its Play Forever Fund in an effort to support...
NEDERLAND, CO
denverite.com

Seven organizations receive first round of reparations grants

African art, homeless resources, food justice and early childhood education are some of the issues tackled by groups receiving the first round of grants from the Denver Black Reparations Council. With $50,000 to distribute in total, chosen groups got between $6,500 to $7,500. The Council is one of multiple organizations...
COLORADO STATE
David Heitz

‘People with dirty mouths’ prepare homeless Christmas party

(Denver, Colo.) One of the few places where people experiencing homelessness can get a new backpack will pass them out Dec. 25. The annual Christmas in the Park hosted by After Hours will be Dec. 25 in Civic Center Park. I remember attending this event in 2018 when I experienced homelessness.
denverite.com

Denver Basic Income Project has handed out $1 million to people in need

The Denver Basic Income Project accomplished a major milestone Thursday: it handed out around $1 million directly to almost 700 people experiencing homelessness Denver. Recipients are free to spend the money however they wish as part of the program. This approach to housing was born from the belief that direct cash payments could be the best way to help people in need.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Denver Animal Shelter offering 'foster fail' special

DENVER — The Denver Animal Shelter (DAS) is looking for their next "foster fail" volunteers. The foster-to-adopt program allows people to see if they could accommodate bringing a dog into their hectic life. People who are approved to foster can bring home and care for a pet while they're waiting to be adopted.
DENVER, CO
K99

Fort Collins Says Goodbye to Another Old Town Eatery

A Fort Collins restaurant that's specialized in serving up saucy crispy chicken inside of waffle cones for the past four years announced they'll soon be closing for good. This is unfortunate news that's certainly giving locals something to squawk about. Chick'nCone originated in New York City but brought its unique,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont police report: Dec. 16, 2022

The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Water master plan could further prioritize conservation

Longmont will be looking at further water conservation as it updates its water efficiency master plan. Water Resources Manager Ken Huson explained to Longmont City Council during a workshop on Tuesday that the city must update its water efficiency master plan every seven years, as per state law. The final deadline for state acceptance is January 2025, but Longmont begins the planning process early to ensure there’s plenty of time for community input, Huson said.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Structure fire in the Town of Lyons

Boulder County, Colo. - At approximately 11:00 a.m., the Boulder County Communication Center received several 911 phone calls regarding a structure fire in the 400 block of Main Street in the Town of Lyons. The building houses several businesses and offices. Smoke and flames were visible upon arrival by first responders.
LYONS, CO
Westword

Certain Denver Parks Warn Adults Without Children to Stay Away

Denver Parks and Recreation has posted signs at certain playground areas warning adults to stay away unless they're accompanied by a child. The signs, currently up at Governor's Park and Sonny Lawson Park, inform adult visitors that they must be accompanied "at all times" by a child in order to be there. According to Parks and Rec deputy manager Scott Gilmore, the notices were put up after both parks had to close temporarily because of unsafe conditions. These conditions included trash, human waste, regular drug use and marijuana consumption, Gilmore says, as well as a heavy presence of hypodermic needles.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

The Longmont Leader

The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.

