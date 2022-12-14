Read full article on original website
Wilbern Isaac “Bill” Bishop
Wilbern Isaac “Bill” Bishop, 88, of Marianna died December 15th, 2022, at his residence. Bill was born in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee, on July 20th, 1934. He attended High School, Vanderbilt University in Nashville, and then entered the U.S. Air Force. He did numerous assignments, State Side and Overseas, and then retired to Marianna after 30 years of active duty. He was married to the late, Estella L. Bishop of Cypress, Florida, who was the daughter of J. H. and Lucille Mears of Cypress. He and Estella were married for 39 years and had no children together. He was active in the American Legion, serving as Historian then Commander of Post 100 in Marianna. He as well was active in the Disabled American Veterans, serving as Commander of Chapter 22 in Marianna, 2nd District Commander/Chief of Staff for the State of Florida. In the early June of 1990, the Air Force Secretary asked him to advise a Joint Services Commando Operation in Iraq. He accepted, and from July, 1990 through February 1991, he served in Operation Desert Storm. In 1995, he procured an Army Tank from Depot in Anniston, Alabama to erect a Veterans Memorial for those having served. Former 2nd District Congressman Pete Peterson dedicated the Memorial on Memorial Day of that year. Bill was an avid sportsman, and loved fishing in Merritt’s Mill Pond in Marianna, and Lake Seminole in Sneads. He was a published author, and loved writing poems, short stories, and novels.
Mr. Lindsey Butler
Mr. Lindsey Butler age 71 of Chipley, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Thursday December 15th at his residence with his family at his bedside. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced later by Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.
Jean Berta Kjoniksen
Jean Berta Kjoniksen was born on February 19, 1941 to the late Holger and Emily Anderson in Brooklyn, NY. Jean was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on November 7th, 1969 and served faithfully until her death. She worked on the Staten Island Ferry in New York. Jean also worked as a nurse’s aide in 1981. When moving to Florida, she worked as a produce manager for the local Piggly Wiggly until she retired.
Kenneth “Kenny” Jenkins
Kenneth “Kenny” Jenkins, 73 of Chipley, Florida passed away, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Northwest Florida Community Hospital. Kenny was born in Graceville, Florida on August 16, 1949, to the late Preston and Wauness Whiddon Jenkins. A 1967 graduate of Ponce De Leon High School, Kenny worked with the Florida Department of Agriculture Inspection for over 30 years. He loved spending time with his family, watching his grandsons play ball and hunting. Kenny enjoyed talking and sharing a story or two, maybe more! He will be truly missed by his family and all who knew him.
Pauline Hollon Joiner
Pauline Hollon Joiner, age 95 of Chipley, FL went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 21, 1927 in Houston County Alabama to the late James Lucious Hollon and Lennis (Varnum) Hollon. She...
Ms. Rose Marie Davis Baker
Ms. Rose Marie Davis Baker, of Marianna, Florida, transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Monday, December 12, 2022, in Flowers Hospital, in Dothan, Florida. Ms. Baker was a member of the Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Marianna, Florida. Homegoing Celebration of Life services will be held on...
Dewitt Scott
Dewitt Scott, 74 of Slocomb, Alabama passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at his residence following an extended illness. Dewitt was born in Blue Springs, Alabama on January 10, 1948, to the late Oren and Lillie Belle Griggs Scott. A 1966 graduate of Poplar Springs High School, Dewitt graduated from Chipola College and then he received a BS from the University of West Florida. He married the love of his life, Brenda on August 29, 1970, and began his career as a math teacher at Cottonwood High School and at Malone High School. Dewitt was always very involved with FFA not only in his school days but in the days when he taught in high school. After teaching for a few years, he then worked with Sony Corporation for over 20 years until their closure. He wasn’t satisfied with retirement, so he went to work with Barber Fertilizer until he retired just in the last few weeks. Dewitt was known for making the best biscuits not only for the Men’s Brotherhood Breakfast at his church but also on any special occasion and he enjoyed teaching how to make a good biscuit. Not only was he known for his biscuits but the best pepper sauce around! All who knew Dewitt knew he loved fishing and would go every chance he could. He was a longtime member of Pleasant Grove Methodist Church.
Jerry Waldron Sr.
Jerry Waldron Sr., age 77 of Bonifay, FL passed peacefully from this life in his home on Saturday, December 10, 2022. He was born on December 1, 1945 in Sebring, FL to the late Harvey Waldron and Lettie Lucile (Keen) Waldron. He was a resident of the Holmes and Washington County area since 1976. He was known and loved by many for his Heart of Gold, Strong Work Ethic, along with his love for Family, Traveling, Fishing, and Florida State Football.
Ms. Callie Granberry Thompson
Ms. Callie Granberry Thompson made her transition on December 4, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. She was 60 years of age. She leaves special memories to be cherished with one daughter, Destini Long; one son, Deveral Thompson; four sisters, Deloise Granberry, Ruthie Mae Granberry (Patrick), Estelle Granberry Wade and Sandra Granberry (Elliot); one brother, Chris Granberry; aunt, Minnie Highsmith; uncle, LD Highsmith; nieces, Tiffany, April, Kawajalen, Silvia, Sky, Jodi, Hope and Faith; nephews, Anthony Teel (Meek), Anthony Jr., Sherman, Marvin, Brian and C.J.; great nieces, Aliyia, Ava, Envy, Tyanna and Tristan; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
JAIL Report for December 16, 2022
Christopher Curran, 38, Altha, Florida: Driving under the influence and property damage, refusal to submit to driving under the influence test after license suspended: Florida Highway Patrol. Tracey Ramsey, 31, Dothan, Alabama: Public assistance fraud: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Charlie French, 18, Marianna, Florida: Hold for Washington County: Jackson...
High School Sports Schedule for December 16-December 19
Marianna at Bay, JV at 5:30 p.m. and varsity at 7 p.m. Sneads varsity at Altha, 7 p.m. Arnold vs. Holmes, 5 p.m. Franklin vs. Malone, 6:30 p.m. Wiregrass vs. Graceville, 8 p.m. High School Girls Basketball. Sneads at Altha, 5:30 p.m. High School Soccer. Marianna boys at South Walton,...
