Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Proposed Gender Identity Policy At Maine School Called A Distraction From Education By ParentsThe Maine WriterOxford, ME
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
Ellsworth American
GSA students qualify to play at jazz festival
BLUE HILL — Three George Stevens Academy seniors, who rank among Maine’s best high school jazz musicians, will participate in the Maine Music Educators Association’s Maine All-State Jazz Festival to be held Jan. 12-14 at Bangor High School. “Congratulations to these fine musicians,” said GSA music director...
Ellsworth American
Gordon Earl Westhaver
Gordon Earl Westhaver, “Gordy,” 91, died Nov. 20, 2022, at home. He was born May 6, 1931, the son of Clayton and Edna (Urquhart) Westhaver. He grew up on a farm in Elmsdale, Nova Scotia. After his two brothers and father passed in the war, they sold the farm and moved to Newton, Mass., and then to Ellsworth.
Ellsworth American
Cordially invited
You are cordially invited to the New Year’s Eve ball hosted by the extravagant Prince Orlofsky at 7 p.m. in Hammond Hall, Winter Harbor. As many of you know, the prince is already 17 years of age and has experienced nearly everything that life has to offer. As a result, he is profoundly bored.
Ellsworth American
Sullivan Select Board will now meet twice a month
SULLIVAN — The Select Board voted at its meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, to increase the number of meetings that it has every month. Currently, the board only meets on the second Monday of each month, but starting in the new year it will also be meeting on the fourth Monday of each month.
Ellsworth American
Photographer creates compelling floral pictures
BLUE HILL — The latest work of John Woodruff, who photographs images of flowers arranged and illuminated individually on elevated glass sheets, will be on view in “Floralessence” opening Jan. 4. The show runs through January at the Blue Hill Public Library. Using that process, the Blue...
Ellsworth American
William John Munsey
William John “Bill” Munsey passed away Dec. 12, 2022, after a long and productive life. He was born on Oct. 16, 1936, in New Bedford, Mass., to Frances Edward Munsey and Ruth Constance (McMeehan) Munsey.
Ellsworth American
"Die Fledermaus" (The Bat) on tap New Year's Eve
WINTER HARBOR — Johann Strauss II’s sparkling comic opera “Die Fledermaus” (The Bat) is the centerpiece of the Winter Harbor Music Festival’s Fourth Annual New Year’s Celebration at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Hammond Hall. The annual Lobster Drop and the traditional singing of “Auld Lang Syne” will cap the festivities.
Comments / 0