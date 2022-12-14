Beats Studio Buds just crashed to lowest price ever

There are some great headphone deals to be found right now, and one of our favorites noise-canceling earbuds just dropped back down to their lowest ever price with the return of this $60-off deal on the popular Beats Studio Buds.

Right now the Beats Studio Buds are on sale for $89 at Amazon . That’s a fantastic 40% off the full retail price of $149, and brings these ANC earbuds down to their lowest-ever price, according to deals website CamelCamelCamel .

This is the biggest saving we've seen on one of the popular Studio Buds, and we've discovered a similar 40% off deal also running on the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds for $149 at Amazon , which is a massive $100 saving compared to the regular $249 price. Additionally, the Beats Fit Pro are on sale for $159 at Amazon , while the Beats Fit Pro Kim Kardashian Edition have dropped to $179 .

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $89 @ Amazon

Amazon has slashed $60 off the Beats Studio Buds multiple colorways including black, white and red. You get active noise cancelling, sweat resistance and up to eight hours listening time, or 24 hours when combined with the pocket-sized charging case. This is the lowest we've ever seen these wireless earbuds, making now a very good time to buy.

Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon

This deal takes 40% off the original price, saving you $100 in total. The Powerbeats Pro is one of the best wireless earbuds on the market, featuring a nine-hour battery life (more than 24 hours with the charging case), water resistance, well-balanced sound and a comfortable yet stylish design. These are a great pick for fitness enthusiasts in particular but are more than capable in most situations.

Beats Fit Pro: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon

With excellent Beats sound quality, active noise cancellation and a comfortable fit designed for sports and exercise, the Beats Fit Pro are a worthwhile AirPods Pro alternative. The Beats Fit Pro also offer six hours of listening time and up to 24 hours with the included charging case. Just note these wireless earbuds work best when paired with an Apple device.

In our Beats Studio Buds review , we labeled it a “surprisingly affordable” option and that was before Amazon slashed the price by 40%. We particularly liked the compact design, strong active noise cancelation (a feature reserved by Apple for its more expensive AirPods Pro and AirPods Pro 2 ) and IPX4 water and sweat resistance. The mediocre call quality and inability to easily switch multiple devices do hold the Beats Studio Buds back a little though.

Our Powerbeats Pro review was similarly positive, we said: “The Powerbeats Pro are Apple's first pair of completely wireless fitness earbuds (by way of Beats). They deliver excellent sound and seamless iPhone integration in a low-profile package.” We also labeled them a great fitness-focused alternative to the AirPods Pro, and with $100 off right now this is definitely a great time to buy.

Finally, the Beats Fit Pro also earned a very positive write-up: “The Beats Fit Pro are an exceptional sporty model that merges brand staples with high-end Apple features.” We praised the earbuds for spatial audio support, strong ANC, great call quality and a secure design, but the H1 features being exclusive to Apple devices was a disappointment as was the lackluster Android app. These are definitely designed for iOS users.

If you’re looking for a new set of wireless earbuds, and don’t want to splurge for a set of AirPods Pro buds, then this Amazon sale on the best-selling Beats earbuds is definitely worth a look. Don't forget to bookmark our best headphones deals page for all the latest bargains.