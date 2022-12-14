More details are coming to light about Stephen "tWitch" Boss' death. According to Radar, the TV star was found dead by a maid at an Encino hotel on Tuesday, December 13, after he failed to check out at the designated time. The manager of Oak Tree Inn told the outlet the professional dancer came to the hotel on Monday, December 12, without a car. The next day, the maid was sent to his room, where she found his body in the bathroom. The maid told the manager about Boss, and then he dialed 911 to report a shooting. The manager...

