US News and World Report
Peru Protests Strand Sick, Hungry Tourists in Remote Town
(Reuters) - Protests triggered by Peru's developing political crisis have stranded dozens of tourists, including children, in a remote mountain town for over 48 hours as locals refuse passage to Bolivia, a member of the group told Reuters. About six buses and 60 people became stranded in the Andean town...
US News and World Report
Israel's Netanyahu Urges US to Reaffirm Commitment to Saudi Arabia - Al Arabiya
DUBAI (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu urged key ally the United States to reaffirm its commitment to Saudi Arabia and pledged to pursue formal Israeli ties with Riyadh for a "quantum leap" in peace, Al Arabiya English said on Thursday. The U.S.-Saudi strategic partnership has frayed under President...
US News and World Report
Hopes of Sailing Free of War and Poverty Dashed for Gazans as Bodies Return in Coffins
GAZA (Reuters) - Months ago, Talal Al-Shaer bid his two sons safe travels as they set off from the Gaza Strip on a tortuous route that they prayed would bring them new lives in Europe, free of poverty and war. But the boat taking them across the Mediterranean Sea from...
US News and World Report
Tunisian Election Marks a New Low for 'Birdman' of 2011 Uprising
TUNIS (Reuters) - Nearly 12 years after his image went around the world as he freed a caged bird among protesters during Tunisia's revolution, Wadii Jelassi has lost the political ideals that inspired him to rise above the crowd. His country holds a parliamentary election on Saturday. But the new...
US News and World Report
Uganda President Lifts All Ebola-Related Movement Restrictions
KAMPALA (Reuters) - Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni lifted all Ebola-related movement restrictions on Saturday, saying the East African country had made progress in curbing the deadly disease. Museveni rescinded restrictions on the disease's epicentre in the district of Mubende, which logged 66 cases and 29 deaths, and in the Kassanda...
US News and World Report
China Urges Action as Ministers Meet at U.N. Nature Summit
MONTREAL (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the world to take action on preventing nature loss in a video message to ministers from more than 120 countries assembled in Montreal for the U.N. biodiversity summit, of which China holds the presidency. "We need to push forward the global process...
US News and World Report
Nepal President Gives Parties a Week to Form New Government
KATHMANDU (Reuters) - Nepal's president on Sunday called on the country's political parties to try to form the new government within a week after last month's inconclusive national election. The ruling alliance, led by the Nepali Congress party of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, and the main opposition Nepal Communist...
Germany, seeking to break Russian dependence, opens 1st LNG terminal
The first German floating terminal for liquefied natural gas opened on Saturday in Wihelmshaven as the country seeks to replace Russian gas before the winter.
US News and World Report
Moldova to Temporarily Ban Six TV Channels Over Broadcasts About War
CHISINAU (Reuters) - The small ex-Soviet state of Moldova will temporarily ban six television channels for airing "incorrect information" about the country and Russia's war in Ukraine, authorities said on Friday. The channels - some of which broadcast in Moldovan and some in Russian - are closely tied to politician...
US News and World Report
Russia Denounces Moldova's Ban of TV Channels as 'Political Censorship'
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Saturday denounced a decision by neighbouring Moldova to temporarily ban six television channels as "political censorship". The small ex-Soviet state of Moldova accused the channels of airing "incorrect information" about the country and Russia's military operation in Ukraine. The channels - some of which broadcast...
US News and World Report
U.N. Libya Envoy Warns Political Sides Over Stalemate
TUNIS (Reuters) - The United Nations Envoy to Libya said alternative mechanisms might have to be used if rival sides cannot find a solution to the country's political crisis. Libya has had little peace since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ousted Muammar Gaddafi and led to a 2014 split between warring eastern and western factions.
US News and World Report
Mexico Reinvents Island Prison as Pacific Tourist Draw
ISLAS MARIAS, Mexico (Reuters) - One of Mexico's most notorious prisons begins a new chapter this weekend as a Pacific Ocean getaway after a makeover aimed at bringing in tourists to the former penal colony. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday evening opened the Islas Marias Tourist Center, bidding...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Croatia-Morocco third-place match
Croatia and Morocco played to a scoreless draw in a Group F opening match at the 2022 World Cup on Nov. 22. The teams meet again Saturday, this time with the winner – and there will be a winner – taking home the third-place medal from Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
US News and World Report
Liberians Protest Over Economic Hardship and President's Absence
PAYNESVILLE, Liberia (Reuters) - More than a thousand people joined a demonstration in a suburb of Liberia's capital on Saturday, protesting over economic hardships and President George Weah's prolonged absence from the country. Large protests have taken place sporadically during Weah's five years in office, but anger over his government's...
US News and World Report
Malaysia Police Questions Campsite Operator After Landslide Kills 24
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Malaysian police have called in staff members from an unlicensed campsite to assist in an investigation into a landslide that flattened the camp grounds and killed at least 24 people, as the search for missing people continued for a third day on Sunday. The victims, including seven...
NBC Sports
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place. We’re at the 2022 World Cup break, and the final few rounds of Premier League fixtures caused so many shocks. Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?. Almost at the...
2018 video shows people throwing eggs at commuter bus in Brazil
CLAIM: Video shows people throwing objects at a bus carrying Brazil’s national soccer team, after the team returned from the World Cup in Qatar. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was filmed in March 2018, and does not show the soccer team’s bus. It shows demonstrators against Brazil’s leftist President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, police confirmed to The Associated Press. The vehicle, however, was just a commuter bus, and not actually part of da Silva’s campaign caravan.
US News and World Report
Israel Deports Palestinian Lawyer Salah Hamouri to France Over Security, Interior Ministry Says
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel deported French-Palestinian human rights lawyer Salah Hamouri to France on Sunday, accusing him of security offences, the Israeli interior ministry said in a statement. Hamouri, 37, a lifelong Jerusalem resident, was escorted to the airport where he boarded an early morning flight to France with his supporters...
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, De Jong, Nkunku, Southgate, Moukoko, Ounahi, Gvardiol
Manchester United are planning a near £200m double signing next summer to bring in Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, and Barcelona's Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25. (Sun) Liverpool are growing increasingly confident they will win the race to sign Bellingham. (Mirror) Chelsea have completed the signing...
What campaigners want to see in UN nature deal
As high-stakes UN biodiversity talks in Montreal draw to a close, delegates will be presented Sunday with a draft deal to safeguard the planet's ecosystems and species by 2030. We protect biodiversity.
