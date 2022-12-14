CLAIM: Video shows people throwing objects at a bus carrying Brazil’s national soccer team, after the team returned from the World Cup in Qatar. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was filmed in March 2018, and does not show the soccer team’s bus. It shows demonstrators against Brazil’s leftist President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, police confirmed to The Associated Press. The vehicle, however, was just a commuter bus, and not actually part of da Silva’s campaign caravan.

