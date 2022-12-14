ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox7austin.com

'Delicious Tamales' in Austin is ready for busy holiday season

AUSTIN, Texas - This season is a busy one for many people, including Valerie Gonzalez, owner of Delicious Tamales. With less than two weeks before Christmas, Delicious Tamales had to stop taking pre-orders, but that's not stopping Austin residents from walking in to try some authentic tamales. "We are a...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Apartment complex soon to replace site of former Dart Bowl

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin bowling alley that was in business for 62 years is being reduced to rubble. Off Grover Avenue in North Austin, demolition of the old Dart Bowl bowling alley is underway. It was a hangout spot for Austinites for decades. In the rubble, you can...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Hard freeze in the forecast for Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Phew, if you think it is chilly today, wait until next week!. Temperatures this morning are right around 40. The sunshine returns, and we warm up to the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. With clear skies overnight, we will wake up to near-freezing temperatures in Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hot dog, burger joint Dog Haus in Four Points celebrates reopening Dec. 1

Dog Haus Biergarten Four Points, which originally opened in 2020, celebrated its grand reopening with new owners Mike and Heather Durbin on Dec. 1. (Courtesy Dog Haus) Dog Haus Biergarten, a national franchise that specializes in hot dogs, sausages, burgers and fried chicken had a reopening ceremony Dec. 1 at 7710 N. RM 620 Ste. 750, Austin, to commemorate the location’s new owners Mike and Heather Durbin.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Italian-style fast-food chain Fazoli’s closes Lake Creek location

Fazoli's at Lake Creek closed its doors Nov. 27, but the East Anderson lane location is still open. (Taylor Stover Caranfa/Community Impact) Fazoli’s, an Italian-style restaurant serving pasta and sauces along with freshly baked breadsticks at 13201 N. RM 620, Austin, is permanently closed. Fazoli’s, which was located next to Walmart and Chick-fil-a closed its doors Nov. 27. The East Anderson location at 1300 E. Anderson Lane, Bldg. D, Ste. 1202, Austin, is open and serving the public as usual.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Blue Santa makes an appearance in Pflugerville

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — On Saturday, Dec. 17, the Police Department, City Council members, and volunteers distributed gifts to over 155 families. According to the police department, this event was the highlight of their year. They are wishing everyone happy holidays with a special thanks to all those that donated to the program.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Christmas Events in Georgetown, TX – 2022

Merry Christmas to one and all! Here are Christmas related events happening this month in Georgetown, Texas. Want to add your event to our guide? Fill out this form and we’ll get it added to our calendar!
GEORGETOWN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Austin couple's cookie company wins prestigious award for baking up safe spaces

Wunderkeks gets a lot of validation already. The Austin-based cookie company (rather than a brick-and-mortar bakery, it ships its goods) got its big break when actress Busy Phillips tweeted about a cookie overstock, and the rest has been meteoric. Besides rave reviews online, a night at the Oscars, and two South by Southwest panels coming up, the LGBTQ-owned company now has one very official endorsement under its belt: the Proudly Austin Award from the Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce.The cookie company joins 2021 and 2020 winners, Still Austin Whiskey Co. and Austin FC, in creating strong communities around LGBTQIA+ interests....
AUSTIN, TX
Radio Ink

Three Translators Sell for $1 Million

Broker John Saunders tells us he brokered a deal between sellers Carlos and Mary Lopez and buyer Relevant Radio for 3 FM translators in Texas for $1 million. The stations are K245CQ and K222CX in Houston owned by Carlos Lopez and K280GN in Austin owned by Mary H. Lopez. The frequencies for those three translators are 96.9 MHz and 92.3 MHz for K245CQ and K222CX and 103.9 MHz for K280GN.
HOUSTON, TX
