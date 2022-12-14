Read full article on original website
Kearney High boys get complete win over Papillion-La Vista
KEARNEY — Kearney High basketball coach Drake Beranek called it was the most complete performance he’s seen all season. The Bearcats earned a solid 71-55 victory over Papillion-LaVista Thursday night, for their highest point total of the year, a feat that would not have been possible without a stingy defense.
UNK women best Newman; Klaire Kirsch reaches Loper milestone.
KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney’s women’s basketball team proved an old adage of sports in its victory Friday evening. If the other team can’t score, you’re going to win the game. “Defensively we were really, really good the first half,” UNK head...
Adams Central girls edge Minden in overtime
MINDEN — Throughout the entire second half, the Minden Whippets needed just one more shot to fall. When it did, it didn’t count. Led by 6-foot-3 senior Rachel Goodon, who scored 20 points, four of them in overtime, Adams Central defeated Minden 54-51 in overtime Thursday night. “Obviously,...
Friday Highlights
KayLee Rohde scored 18 points and Ansley/Litchfield made enough free throws in the fourth quarter to beat Loomis 43-31. Jessie Hermanson paced the Wolves with 10 points. Shelton took a 16-0 lead and went on to defeat Red Cloud 59-20 to stay unbeaten. Adelynn Minnick led Red Cloud with six points.
Daruis Swanson named to AP All-American team
KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney redshirt senior strong safety Darius Swanson has made the Associated Press Division II All-American team. Swanson was selected for the first team and is the first Loper to garner AP honors since linebacker Tyke Kozeal in 2016. Swanson is the 13th Loper since 1973, and the third defensive player, to be named an AP All-American.
Sydney Atkinson pursuing Nebraska teaching career after graduation
KEARNEY – Some students are still uncertain about their future plans when they get to college. They need time to explore all the options before choosing a career that fits their strengths and interests. Not Sydney Atkinson. She decided long ago that she wanted to be a teacher. “I’ve...
Kearney Indoor Sports Complex making progress
KEARNEY – Kearney City Council heard an update Tuesday on the forthcoming Indoor Sports Complex. The presentation was part of their consent agenda, and no action was taken on the project. Park and Recreation Director Scott Hayden said details for the facility are being fine-tuned. “It’s certainly a large...
UNK social work graduate Brian Mora Ramirez is determined to make a difference
KEARNEY – Brian Mora Ramirez was too young to fully understand his family’s situation. “I just remember there was a time when my family was super stressed, then after a while, when my mom kept meeting with this person, we weren’t as stressed and we were better off.”
David Bauer finds joy in all circumstances, even myeloma
KEARNEY – The telephone call came as if God had dialed the phone. It was March 1, 2020, and David Bauer was officiating at a wrestling tournament at Central Missouri State University. His physician was calling to ask why Bauer hadn’t had an annual physical for three years. He normally came in every year. What happened?
Kearney High School teachers honored during Inclusive Schools Week
KEARNEY – Three Kearney High School teachers were honored by the Down Syndrome Advocates in Action of Nebraska last week during Inclusive Schools Week. Alison Klein, Brenda Kenkel and Clayton Moyer were presented certificates for promoting inclusion for Down syndrome students in their classrooms. The Toby McDonald family wrote,...
Bravo: Kindred art show comes to Merryman Performing Arts Center
KEARNEY — Richard Schuessler sees the purpose of the “Kindred” exhibit, currently on display at the Merryman Performing Arts Center, as twofold. “The biggest thing that the exhibition does is that it carries on the legacy of ‘Kindred,’” he said, referring to the annual art exhibit of University of Nebraska at Kearney art faculty members. “We also want to give the community an idea of what we do at the university. We offer all the areas of the studio arts as well as design.”
Kearney’s most affordable starter homes
Look through budget-friendly homes for first home buyers and flippers. Looking to build your dream home? This unimproved building lot offers excellent paved street access, and city utilities, and is situated in a very quiet neighborhood on the Southeastern edge of Elwood, Nebraska. The lot is approximately 133' x 141', has front and rear access, and provides nearly level topography. The work has all been done and all you need to do is simply bring your building plans and start digging your foundation! Experience the best of country living on the edge of a small, friendly midwestern community. Located only three miles from the Elwood Reservoir and seven miles from Johnson Lake. Just 14 miles from I-80. Sailing, skiing, swimming, boating, skating, and golfing are only moments away. Affordable building lots with good access and utilities are very difficult to find. This is a unique opportunity! Call today for more details! ***Note: An additional 15 acres parcel of land is also available adjacent to this lot.
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for December 18
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (13) updates to this series since Updated 28 min ago.
Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Kearney: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Low 17F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Kearney, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Kearney business drive pushes Goodfellows tally to $59,675
KEARNEY — The Kearney business community again demonstrated its generosity when Goodfellows volunteers visited on Friday. The 196 donations received during the Goodfellows business drive totaled $37,855. That is enough to push the 2022 tally to $59,675. “We live in such a phenomenal community. It cares about its people,...
Bravo: Calendar of Kearney area events
• Visit Santa at his Cottage, 4-7 p.m. today and 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Downtown Kearney: The Bricks. Free admission. Parents are encouraged to bring a camera for photographs. Times and dates may be adjusted based on Santa’s schedule. • Holiday Light Festival, 5:30-8:30 p.m. today through...
Goodfellows hits $63,533, money will help children in need around Kearney, Buffalo County
KEARNEY – The Kearney Goodfellows drive has risen to $63,533, thanks to today’s donations of $3,757. The money will help Goodfellows make Christmas merry for needy children around Kearney and Buffalo County. Last year 1,300 children received gifts from Goodfellows on Christmas. Goodfellows also supplies kids in need...
Holiday Home Tour 2022: Patti Calhoun
Calhouns decorate for Christmas with a contemporary flair. A contemporary 6,000-square-foot home west of Kearney sparkles with creativity and 13 Christmas trees this holiday season. It's just three years old, but it's right at home on the prairie.
Grand Island Public Schools says its goodbyes, but 'embraces the future'
GRAND ISLAND -- The sweeping changes at play within the Grand Island school district were evident at this month's Board of Education meeting. By the end of the meeting, the Board of Education had affirmed Tawana Grover’s resignation as superintendent. It also marked the last meeting for board members Terry Brown, Dan Brosz, Carlos Barcenas, Bonnie Hinkle and Erika Wolfe.
Bravo: Kearney Public Library events
• Legos at the Library — 3:45-4:45 p.m., today. Design and build your own creations. The library supplies the Lego pieces. Just bring your imagination. • Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., today. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.
