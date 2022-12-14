Look through budget-friendly homes for first home buyers and flippers. Looking to build your dream home? This unimproved building lot offers excellent paved street access, and city utilities, and is situated in a very quiet neighborhood on the Southeastern edge of Elwood, Nebraska. The lot is approximately 133' x 141', has front and rear access, and provides nearly level topography. The work has all been done and all you need to do is simply bring your building plans and start digging your foundation! Experience the best of country living on the edge of a small, friendly midwestern community. Located only three miles from the Elwood Reservoir and seven miles from Johnson Lake. Just 14 miles from I-80. Sailing, skiing, swimming, boating, skating, and golfing are only moments away. Affordable building lots with good access and utilities are very difficult to find. This is a unique opportunity! Call today for more details! ***Note: An additional 15 acres parcel of land is also available adjacent to this lot.

ELWOOD, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO