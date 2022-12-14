ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawson Springs, KY

kentuckytoday.com

Owensboro church pays off semester's lunch debt for 551 students

OWENSBORO, Ky. (KT) — Pleasant Valley Community Church has given a Christmas gift to the families of 551 students in the Daviess County school system. The church has paid the current student lunch debt for 17 schools for the fall semester. The donation amounted to about $4,500 for students in grades K-12.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Feed Evansville community food share held at Hartke Pool

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Organizers with Feed Evansville hosted a community food share event from on Thursday. Over 400 cars could be seen in the distance, all the way back to the Lloyd Expressway before boxes were loaded into people’s vehicles at noon. Food boxes included cans of corn, green beans and peas, as well as a box of stuffing, chicken broth, bread and squash.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Union County’s Kris Hughes headed to All-American Bowl

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) – Home Team Friday week 6 MVP winner, Union County’s Kris Hughes, will travel to Dallas this weekend to play in the All-American Bowl on Monday, December 19 at AT&T stadium. Hughes was a standout for the undefeated Braves and was a nominee for the 2022 Mr. Kentucky Football award. Tri-Staters can […]
UNION COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Police investigate a robbery in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Police in Henderson are investigating a robbery in the 400 block of South Green Street. The incident happened around 9:30 Thursday night. Police say a cashier was leaving a business with a bag of money from the store. She says a man in a hoodie approached her, took the bag, and […]
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Cashier robbed outside Henderson Dollar Tree

Police are looking for a suspect in a robbery that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Thursday night. The Henderson Police Department says officers went to the Dollar Tree on South Green Street around 9:30 p.m. after a cashier reported being robbed outside the store. The cashier told police that she...
HENDERSON, KY
wkdzradio.com

Names Released In Dawson Springs Road Crash

Deputies have released the names of four people injured in a wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say around 5 pm a dump truck driven by 63-year-old Anthony Loving of Hopkinsville was southbound when he lost control causing it to run off the side of the road before crossing into the southbound lane and hitting a car driven by 19-year-old Christopher Dollinger of Oak Grove.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Benton, Ky. man arrested in connection with armed burglary

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man was arrested in connection with an armed burglary. According to Mayfield police, 44-year-old John Harpole of Benton was arrested on a charge of first-degree facilitation to commit burglary. He was taken to the McCracken County Jail. Other warrants served to him included...
BENTON, KY

