14news.com
‘Hope for the Holidays’ giveaway to take place in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Friday is the last day to sign up for the “Hope for the Holidays” giveaway event. “Hope for the Holidays” is a giveaway set up by the groups 4Good Community and Foster Care in the US. Officials say they’ll be giving away toys,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Stepdad finishes restoring truck after KY trooper dies in line-of-duty, family donates it to KSP for raffle
FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky State Police Foundation is holding a raffle with a very special grand prize — the classic 1990 Chevrolet pickup truck that was once owned and restored by fallen Lyon County trooper, Cameron Ponder. According to a release posted on the KSPF Facebook page,...
kentuckytoday.com
Owensboro church pays off semester's lunch debt for 551 students
OWENSBORO, Ky. (KT) — Pleasant Valley Community Church has given a Christmas gift to the families of 551 students in the Daviess County school system. The church has paid the current student lunch debt for 17 schools for the fall semester. The donation amounted to about $4,500 for students in grades K-12.
wevv.com
Lincoln Elementary students get a history lesson from Santa during a visit Thursday
Lincoln Elementary School students got an early Christmas surprise Thursday in Evansville. The school partnered with the Evansville African American Museum for a Winter Wonderland event. Students were surprised with new toys and games to enjoy. The museum highlighted the history and evolution of the school just east of downtown...
14news.com
‘Shop with a Trooper’ event held in Ohio Co. in honor of late KSP Trooper
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police Professional Association (KSPPA) District 16 held its annual “Shop with a Trooper” program Saturday in memory of retired KSP Trooper Jerry Critchelow, who passed away earlier this year. Troopers say the program helps children in need during the Christmas...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Madisonville 46 University Heights 45
Madisonville held off a late University Heights rally to claim a 46-45 home-court win Thursday. Here is a YSE gallery of shots courtesy of Ashlyn Brown.
wevv.com
Feed Evansville asking for donations after seeing largest turnout in years at food share
Hundreds of cars lined up looking for assistance on Thursday as Feed Evansville held its usual food giveaway to help those in need. Now, the organization says they need help from the community to fight food insecurity. Cars were lined up for blocks at the food share event. It was...
Sheriff: Floyd County fugitive arrested in Henderson
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on Newman Stillhouse Road in Henderson on Friday night.
wpsdlocal6.com
Salvation Army of Paducah urges Angel Tree donors to return tags, with or without gifts for angels
PADUCAH — When someone gets a tag from a Salvation Army Angel Tree but then doesn't follow through with the donation, those children become "forgotten angels." The Salvation Army doesn't want that to happen to any children in Paducah. The deadline to hand in Angel Tree donations is Friday,...
WBKO
Russellville McDonald’s worker receives $750 worth of donations from grateful community members
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It all began with a load of satisfied customers and one kind McDonald’s worker, who believes it costs nothing to be kind. Shannon Booth is a six-year resident who works for the Russellville Board of Education which is just five minutes down the road from McDonald’s.
wevv.com
Tri-State Food Bank planning next food distribution event at Bosse Field
Another mobile food distribution event is happening soon for residents in Evansville. Tri-State Food Bank is planning to hold it's next mobile food share event on Wednesday, Dec. 21. It's happening at Bosse Field from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon, or until boxes run out. No ID or requirements...
14news.com
Feed Evansville community food share held at Hartke Pool
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Organizers with Feed Evansville hosted a community food share event from on Thursday. Over 400 cars could be seen in the distance, all the way back to the Lloyd Expressway before boxes were loaded into people’s vehicles at noon. Food boxes included cans of corn, green beans and peas, as well as a box of stuffing, chicken broth, bread and squash.
wevv.com
Evansville Salvation Army in need of donations for 'Toys for Tots' program
The Evansville Salvation Army is still in need of toy donations for its final weekend of "Toys for Tots" with toy collections across Vanderburgh and Warrick counties drawing to a close over this coming weekend. Around 250 toys in the $15 to $25 range are still needed for the holiday...
Union County’s Kris Hughes headed to All-American Bowl
MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) – Home Team Friday week 6 MVP winner, Union County’s Kris Hughes, will travel to Dallas this weekend to play in the All-American Bowl on Monday, December 19 at AT&T stadium. Hughes was a standout for the undefeated Braves and was a nominee for the 2022 Mr. Kentucky Football award. Tri-Staters can […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky tornado survivors to receive $1,000 checks from Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund
WEST KENTUCKY — In Mayfield on Saturday for a ceremony commemorating one year since the deadly December 2021 tornado outbreak, Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday announced that the remaining $10 million in the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund will be sent directly to tornado survivors. Beshear said 10,000 checks,...
Police investigate a robbery in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Police in Henderson are investigating a robbery in the 400 block of South Green Street. The incident happened around 9:30 Thursday night. Police say a cashier was leaving a business with a bag of money from the store. She says a man in a hoodie approached her, took the bag, and […]
wevv.com
Cashier robbed outside Henderson Dollar Tree
Police are looking for a suspect in a robbery that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Thursday night. The Henderson Police Department says officers went to the Dollar Tree on South Green Street around 9:30 p.m. after a cashier reported being robbed outside the store. The cashier told police that she...
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Dawson Springs Road Crash
Deputies have released the names of four people injured in a wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say around 5 pm a dump truck driven by 63-year-old Anthony Loving of Hopkinsville was southbound when he lost control causing it to run off the side of the road before crossing into the southbound lane and hitting a car driven by 19-year-old Christopher Dollinger of Oak Grove.
KFVS12
Benton, Ky. man arrested in connection with armed burglary
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man was arrested in connection with an armed burglary. According to Mayfield police, 44-year-old John Harpole of Benton was arrested on a charge of first-degree facilitation to commit burglary. He was taken to the McCracken County Jail. Other warrants served to him included...
Middle TN man arrested on multiple charges in KY
A Middle Tennessee man was arrested on several charges in Kentucky.
