Evansville, IN

wevv.com

Group of nationwide ATM thieves arrested in Evansville, police say

Multiple people involved in a nationwide ATM theft ring have been arrested in Evansville, according to police. The Evansville Police Department says it was notified about an attempted ATM theft that happened in Mt. Vernon on Thursday, and that the description of the incident matched with previous thefts that happened in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Fire breaks out at Vanderburgh County home

Officials are at the scene of a Thursday morning house fire in Vanderburgh County. Around 8:40 a.m., the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said that its deputies were helping the German Township Fire Department at the scene of the fire. The fire broke out at a home in the northwestern area...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Cashier robbed outside Henderson Dollar Tree

Police are looking for a suspect in a robbery that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Thursday night. The Henderson Police Department says officers went to the Dollar Tree on South Green Street around 9:30 p.m. after a cashier reported being robbed outside the store. The cashier told police that she...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Another teen arrested in fatal overdose investigation in Evansville

Authorities have made another arrest in a fatal overdose investigation out of Evansville. 44News first reported Thursday that 19-year-old Sebastian Cuenca had been arrested and charged in connection with the overdose death of a woman in Evansville. We now know that a new arrest has been made in the case,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Vehicle overturned in canal in deadly Vanderburgh County crash

Early Thursday morning, a car ran off of Old Princeton Rd., just north of Darmstadt. It struck a guardrail, flipped, and fell into a canal crossing under the road. At 8:23am, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the overturned vehicle. It was found partially submerged in several feet of water.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Police: Three arrested after fentanyl stakeout at Evansville home

Three people are facing charges after an undercover fentanyl investigation in Evansville, according to authorities. Investigators say they were they were conducting surveillance at a home on Stanmore Drive on Thursday while a controlled purchase of fentanyl was made from 25-year-old Patric Dugan, who also had a warrant for his arrest.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Two arrested after fentanyl dealing investigation in Evansville

Two people are being charged in a fentanyl dealing investigation out of Evansville. Police say they went to a home on South Bedford Avenue just off of Lincoln Avenue on Wednesday to investigate 23-year-old Dalonzio Ricketts for dealing fentanyl pills out of the home. Detectives say they saw Rickets and...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

EPD releases bodycam footage of fatal officer-involved shooting

DISCLAIMER: THIS STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC DETAILS AND VIDEO THAT SOME MAY FIND DISTURBING. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED. Police have released new details on a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened in Evansville on Friday morning. The Evansville Police Department says that the man who was fatally shot on Friday morning had...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Authorities release 911 call in Evansville officer-involved shooting

Authorities have released 911 call and dispatch audio surrounding an officer-involved shooting that happened in Evansville on Friday. As we reported, police were sent to a home on North Third Avenue after someone called 911 and said something about people being killed. Authorities with the Evansville Police Department say that...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

One dead after officer-involved shooting in Evansville

Officials with the Evansville Police Department confirm one person is dead after an officer-involved shooting Friday. EPD says that a 911 call was made from a home on North 3rd Avenue near West Florida Street around 10 a.m. Friday. They say the caller was talking about people being killed before the call went silent.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Jury trial scheduled for Evansville murder suspect

An arrest was made for the investigation of the murder of 25-year-old Jaylen A. Curlee that occurred on Judson Street. Shots were fired at Curlee’s house earlier this week. According to the Evansville Police Department, the person of interest in the case was identified as 23-year-old Kentar Collins. Police...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville man charged with sending obscene material to Alabama girl

An Evansville, Indiana man faces charges in Alabama after allegedly sending inappropriate images to a Limestone County girl. Tristan Martin Doty, 19, is charged with transmitting obscene material to a child and electronic solicitation of a child, according to the Athens Police Department. Police said a 13-year-old girl told her...
EVANSVILLE, IN

