SheKnows

Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances

Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
CBS News

Supreme Court grapples with theory that would upend federal election rules

Washington — The Supreme Court on Wednesday weighed a blockbuster redistricting case from North Carolina involving whether state legislatures have near exclusive power to set federal election rules with no review by state courts, a dispute that brought stern warnings of the disruptions such an idea could cause to elections nationwide and the unchecked power it could give to state lawmakers.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Washington Examiner

Alaska governor threatens to sue Biden EPA over state land development halt

(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he’s prepared to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency if it blocks the development of over 300 miles of Alaska-owned land. EPA Region 10, which covers Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and hundreds of Tribal Nations, recommended the agency finalize its...
ALASKA STATE
The Columbus Dispatch

Congress must break permitting shackles keeping US from energy independence |Bob Paduchik

Bob Paduchik is chairman of the Ohio Republican Party. He is stepping down from the role. Lame Duck congressional session is always met with a jam-packed agenda. As the days rapidly tick by for the 117th Congress to finish their work, so is the time left to pass necessary permitting reform. So far, efforts to expedite federal permitting for infrastructure projects have stalled.
OHIO STATE
CBS News

Trump claims grounds for "termination" of U.S. Constitution

Former President Donald Trump fueled controversy over the weekend by suggesting that parts of the U.S. Constitution should face "termination." It was the latest in a series of words and deeds from the former leader that have Republicans grasping for how to respond to a man who still commands significant public support, but whose extreme views continue to drift further away from mainstream American politics.
MSNBC

Supreme Court's redistricting case is a threat to democracy

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court will hear oral argument in Moore v. Harper, through which North Carolina’s Republican legislators are fighting to protect an “aggressively gerrymandered congressional map” thrown out by that state’s Supreme Court on constitutional grounds. But while the case is, on its face,...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Hill

Why we should end the creation of race-based voting districts

This term, the Supreme Court is deciding Merrill v. Milligan, a case from Alabama concerning Section 2 of the Voting rights Act. The court should use this opportunity to rule that a race-conscious interpretation of the law is at odds with the racial blindness required by the Constitution. It is time to stop drawing voting…
ALABAMA STATE

