More than 70 lawmakers send letter calling on Biden to grant rail workers seven sick days
More than 70 House and Senate members sent a letter to President Biden on Friday to urge him to do everything he can to guarantee rail workers have seven days of paid sick leave. The lawmakers thanked Biden for his role in negotiating an agreement between freight rail carriers and unionized rail workers to avoid…
U.S. Rail Strike More Likely After Workers Reject Biden Deal
We might have a massive work stoppage after all.
How an arcane 96-year-old law stopped the rail strike
Most labor disputes never end up being debated in Congress. But thanks to a nearly century-old law that regulates labor relations only when it comes to railroads and airlines, what otherwise would be strictly an economic issue became a political one.
Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances
Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Why Biden's student-loan forgiveness plan is legal and should be reinstated by the Supreme Court, according to 44 economists, legal experts, and advocates
Millions of student-loan borrowers are waiting for the Supreme Court to decide if the relief can move forward. Here's why experts think it should.
45,000 People! Oregon Governor Granted Mass Pardon for State-Level Cannabis Possession
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. An estimated 45,000 individuals will benefit from the governor of Oregon's mass pardon for state-level marijuana possession crimes, her office said on Monday.
US states raising minimum wage, with four above $15
Multiple states in the U.S. are raising their minimum hourly wages come January 2023, with four states across the West and East Coasts increasing to $15 or above.
10 States With the Highest Minimum Wages
Move to this state if you want the highest minimum wage.
Supreme Court grapples with theory that would upend federal election rules
Washington — The Supreme Court on Wednesday weighed a blockbuster redistricting case from North Carolina involving whether state legislatures have near exclusive power to set federal election rules with no review by state courts, a dispute that brought stern warnings of the disruptions such an idea could cause to elections nationwide and the unchecked power it could give to state lawmakers.
First Thing: Senate rescinds army Covid vaccine mandate
Democrats agree to Republican demands to scrap vaccination requirement for service members to win support for $858bn defense bill. Plus, Trump’s superhero card collection
Alaska governor threatens to sue Biden EPA over state land development halt
(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he’s prepared to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency if it blocks the development of over 300 miles of Alaska-owned land. EPA Region 10, which covers Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and hundreds of Tribal Nations, recommended the agency finalize its...
Over 15,000 in Brussels demand protection from high prices
Over 15,000 demonstrators have braved the bitter cold in Brussels to call for more measures to shield them from high energy prices and better pay to counter runaway inflation
Congress must break permitting shackles keeping US from energy independence |Bob Paduchik
Bob Paduchik is chairman of the Ohio Republican Party. He is stepping down from the role. Lame Duck congressional session is always met with a jam-packed agenda. As the days rapidly tick by for the 117th Congress to finish their work, so is the time left to pass necessary permitting reform. So far, efforts to expedite federal permitting for infrastructure projects have stalled.
It’s finally here: Courthouse to open after 19 years of planning, protests and payments
It’s been a long time coming for the new Sylvia H. Rambo U.S. Courthouse at 1501 N. Sixth St. in Harrisburg. It’s been more than 19 years since the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee approved $26 million for buying land and drawing up plans for a new courthouse. The...
US senator reveals detailed steps to secure his homes as threats against lawmakers surge
The letter from Republican Sen. Mike Crapo's lawyers shows the tight residential security measures authorities believe are warranted.
Trump claims grounds for "termination" of U.S. Constitution
Former President Donald Trump fueled controversy over the weekend by suggesting that parts of the U.S. Constitution should face "termination." It was the latest in a series of words and deeds from the former leader that have Republicans grasping for how to respond to a man who still commands significant public support, but whose extreme views continue to drift further away from mainstream American politics.
Supreme Court's redistricting case is a threat to democracy
On Wednesday, the Supreme Court will hear oral argument in Moore v. Harper, through which North Carolina’s Republican legislators are fighting to protect an “aggressively gerrymandered congressional map” thrown out by that state’s Supreme Court on constitutional grounds. But while the case is, on its face,...
Why we should end the creation of race-based voting districts
This term, the Supreme Court is deciding Merrill v. Milligan, a case from Alabama concerning Section 2 of the Voting rights Act. The court should use this opportunity to rule that a race-conscious interpretation of the law is at odds with the racial blindness required by the Constitution. It is time to stop drawing voting…
