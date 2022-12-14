Read full article on original website
Weymouth Woman Sentenced For Fatally Stabbing 19-Year-Old Ryan Martin In 2020
A 29-year-old woman from Weymouth was sentenced to 13-15 years in prison for stabbing a 19-year-old man to death more than two years ago, officials said.Kelsey Debello was sentenced after she pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Ryan Martin on Tuesday, Dec. 13, Norfolk County District Att…
nbcboston.com
Driver Accused of Being Drunk, High in Route 3 Crash That Killed Veteran Randolph Cop
A 35-year-old woman from Rockland, Massachusetts, has been indicted on charges that she was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs when she caused a crash in May that killed an off-duty Randolph police officer. A grand jury on Friday returned indictments charging Kaleigh Davidson with one count each...
fallriverreporter.com
Weymouth man accused of murdering Marshfield couple pleads not guilty in return to Massachusetts
BROCKTON – A Weymouth man has pleaded not guilty to charges that he brutally murdered a married couple found bludgeoned to death in their home, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz and Marshfield Police Chief Phillip A. Tavares have announced. Today in Plymouth District Court, Christopher Keeley, 27,...
YAHOO!
Weymouth woman pleads guilty, sentenced to 13 years in stabbing that killed 19-year-old
DEDHAM — A Weymouth woman has admitted to stabbing a 19-year old man to death in Weymouth more than two years ago. Kelsey Debello, 29, of Weymouth, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Norfolk Superior Court last week in the May 2020 killing of Ryan Martin. Judge Beverly Cannone sentenced Debello to serve 13 to 15 years in state prison.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman indicted on charges that she was speeding while on drugs and alcohol in crash that killed police officer
A Massachusetts woman has been indicted on charges that she was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs when she caused a fatal crash that killed an off-duty Massachusetts police officer, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. Friday, a Plymouth County grand jury returned indictments charging...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police officer arrested by the department he serves after an incident
A Massachusetts police officer was arrested last week after an incident, according to the department that he serves for. Just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, James Kenneally, a Boston Police Officer since 1997, was arrested by Boston Police officers for Assault and Battery after being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member.
Troy Ashley, convicted of second-degree murder for killing his Mashpee roommate, granted parole
A former Mashpee man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing his roommate who sold him “low-quality cocaine” was granted parole. The Massachusetts Parole Board granted parole to Troy Ashley, 53, who was serving a life sentence in prison with the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to second-degree murder on July 25, 2003. Ashley was convicted for the October 2001 fatal shooting of Frederick Brown. He also pleaded guilty to armed assault to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon for his assault of a second victim and was sentenced to 12-15 years to run concurrently with his life sentence.
Friends, Family Wrestle With Death Of Boston Man As Alleged Killer Faces Murder Charges
As the man accused of killing Jose Aponte was arraigned on murder charges Friday, Dec. 16, his family is working to keep his spirit alive. Michael Perry, 37, is accused of killing Aponte in a Boston apartment on 35 Northampton St. sometime last week, the Suffolk County District Attorney said. …
Boston Man Offered To Help Lady Carry Groceries, Then He Stabbed Her: DA
A Boston man who was wanted on several outstanding warrants was arrested and charged with multiple attacks, including stabbing an elderly lady in the chest, authorities said. Ranlee Flores, 34, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, assault and b…
Boston Police officer arrested after allegedly getting into fight with brother
BOSTON - Veteran Boston Police officer James Kenneally has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly getting into a fight with one of his brothers after the death of their father.Police told WBZ-TV Officer Kenneally and his brother got into the fight Monday afternoon at a "family mourning gathering." Their father Tom Kenneally passed away the day before at age 87.Officer Kenneally was the only one arrested, police said. He's charged with assault and battery after "being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member," according to police.Kenneally was arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.No other information is available at this point in the investigation. He has been with the force since 1997.
whdh.com
DA: 4 more arrests in Lowell crime sweep that netted 15 firearms, 5 kilos of cocaine
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say four more arrests have been made in connection with the disruption of a large scale drug trafficking and firearms operation in Lowell earlier this month. As part of the ongoing investigation, four more people have arrested and charged in connection with their role in...
Boston police officer on leave after being arrested for domestic violence
BOSTON -- A Boston police officer has been arrested for domestic violence. James Kenneally is accused of assault and battery during a domestic incident with a family member, Boston Police said Saturday. He was placed on administrative leave. Kenneally was arrested on Monday afternoon and has already been arraigned. He has been with the force since 1997.
Massachusetts Most Wanted suspect arrested at shrimp farm in Guatemala
A suspect wanted in connection with a homicide in 1991 was arrested in Guatemala on Wednesday.
Lowell Police Add More Busts In Operation That Took On 'Cocaine Cowboys'
Lowell police and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan revealed new charges and more arrests as part of their three-year investigation to break up one of the area's most prolific drug gangs called Cocaine Cowboys.Officials arrested 21 people in connection with several simultaneous raids police c…
GoFundMe Created For Mother Of 3 Found Killed In Stoughton
The family of Amber Bucker has started a fundraiser to help pay for the mother of three's funeral. Stoughton police Buckner's body at an outbuilding at 743 Park St. Tuesday morning, Dec. 13. Officials have not said how she died, but investigators are treating it as a homicide. Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said her body had "significant injuries."
whdh.com
Franklin police respond to deadly accident involving truck
FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Local and state police are investigating after a man was killed in an accident involving a truck in the Town of Franklin. Officials with the Franklin Police Department said it was just after 6:30 a.m. on Friday when officers and Franklin Fire were called to 176 Grove Street, the site of a trucking company. First responders had received reports of “a person down and not breathing” before arriving to find a male victim at the scene.
WCVB
Man wanted by Mass. State Police for deadly 1991 Attleboro stabbing captured in Guatemala
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A fugitive wanted for a murder that happened in Massachusetts more than 30 years ago is now in custody. State police said Mario R. Garcia, who is the suspect in a 1991 deadly stabbing in Attleboro, was captured Wednesday morning at a Guatemalan shrimp farm he was operating under an alias.
Police: “Sheriff” asking residents for money in Barnstable County
There has been a recent con artist pretending to be the "Sheriff" of the Barnstable County Sheriff's Department.
newbedfordguide.com
Saugus woman sentenced for trafficking counterfeit Percocet pills containing Fentanyl
” A Saugus woman was sentenced today in federal court in Boston for her role in a large-scale drug trafficking organization that manufactured and distributed hundreds of thousands of counterfeit Percocet pills containing fentanyl. Nicole Benton, 46, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Allison Burroughs to two years in...
Fall River police open internal probe after officer charged at Foxwoods casino
Police confirmed the charge came after an "altercation" at the resort casino.
