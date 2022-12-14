Read full article on original website
Related
Stereogum
The Weeknd – “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)”
James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way Of Water sequel is out on Friday, December 16, and earlier in the month the Weeknd teased new music for the soundtrack. That hinting was only further solidified by the film’s producer Jon Landau, who posted a clip of himself and the Weeknd together with the caption, “As the Na’vi [the fictional language of the film] say, ‘Zola’u nìprrte’ soaiane Avatar’… Welcome to the Avatar family.” Today, the Weeknd has shared said new song that soundtracks the Avatar sequel. “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” was written by the Weeknd and produced by Swedish House Mafia along with the film’s composer, Simon Franglen. Check out “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” below.
Stereogum
Watch Palehound’s Ellen Kempner Rock Out With Tomberlin In Brooklyn
Tomberlin headlined Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn last night with an opening set from Palehound’s Ellen Kempner. Near the end of the show, Kempner jumped on stage to add extra guitar and vocal action to the last two songs on the setlist, “Stoned” and “Happy Accident.” She returned during the encore to assist on “idkwntht,” but video of that performance hasn’t surfaced, and I imagine it was much quieter than the pair of distortion-bombed ballads that made their way online. Looks like it was a rad show. Watch footage below.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
hotnewhiphop.com
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
Stereogum
The 10 Best Rap Albums Of 2022
Midway through 2022, it seemed like hip-hop was bland and headed for a disappointing year. Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers confused people with its insularity and inherent selfishness. Gone were sweeping records about Black Americana; say hello to a record about choosing yourself in the midst of rising fascism and cataclysmic unhappiness. There wasn’t a DaBaby of the year, in other words, someone who was seemingly everywhere over the radio. Looking back at these past 12 months, nothing stands out, but there’s an abundance of quality. If there is a MVP of this year, it might be Baton Rouge’s YoungBoy Never Broke Again – the quantity-over-quality superstar whose fame comes from his music and also his sometimes bizarre antics.
Stereogum
Johanna Warren – “Crown” (Kendrick Lamar Cover)
Kendrick Lamar usually is not the easiest artist to cover, and folk-rock mystic Johanna Warren is not the most obvious candidate to do it. But Warren has posted a solo piano cover of “Crown” from Kendrick’s recent 2xLP return Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, recorded at Gainesville bar and performance space the Bull. Given its piano-and-vocals foundation, the song lends itself pretty well to reinterpretation by Kendrick standards, and Warren makes the most of it, turning the closing refrain of “I can’t please everybody” into a piercing freakout. Hear her cover and the original below.
Stereogum
Quelle Chris & Cavalier Release New Surprise EP Death Tape 1: Black Cottonwood
The Detroit-raised, Brooklyn-based rapper and producer Quelle Chris is a relentlessly creative type, and he never sits still for long. Earlier this year, Quelle Chris released a very good album called DEATHFAME. Today, he’s followed that album with a new surprise EP that he recorded with Brooklyn rapper Cavalier, a frequent collaborator. But you can’t stream that EP online. You have to pay actual money for it.
Stereogum
DJ Earworm’s 2022 Mashup Melds Kate Bush, Kodak Black, And This Year’s Other Hits
At the end of every year, DJ Earworm, the Bay Area song-splicer born Jordan Roseman, combines dozens of current hits into a massive Girl Talk-esque mashup called “United State Of Pop.” This year’s installment is out today along with a video that stitches clips from each song’s visuals together. Because 2022 is a time when a 37-year-old song can emerge as a massive pop hit, this year’s mashup (subtitled “I Want Music”) includes Kate Bush’s immortal “Running Up That Hill.” There are also bits from Kodak Black, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Lizzo, Beyoncé, Steve Lacy, Post Malone, Morgan Wallen, Bad Bunny, Latto, Dazy (not that Dazy), and many more, which, regardless of how you feel about this assortment of artists, works as a pretty good time capsule where the pop charts are concerned. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Weezer Played “I Want A Dog” In The Fake Snow On Kimmel To Conclude Their SZNZ Residency
This year Weezer have released an EP themed around each of the four seasons, and each EP has been preceded by a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The last of the SZNZ EPs, SZNZ: Winter, is dropping on the Winter solstice this Wednesday, so Rivers Cuomo and company returned to Kimmel to play “I Want A Dog” amidst an artificial snowfall. It’s pretty good by latter-day Weezer standards! Pour a few more cups of coffee into Cuomo and it might pass for an anxious Blue Album outtake. Watch the performance below.
Stereogum
Sunny War – “Baby Bitch” (Ween Cover)
Nashville country-punk standout Sunny War will soon release a guest-stacked album called Anarchist Gospel, from which we’ve already heard tracks like “No Reason” and “Higher.” Among the album’s many contributors are Jim James, Allison Russell, the Raconteurs’ Jack Lawrence, and folk guitarist David Rawlings (who appears on “Higher”). Today, War is sharing another album preview in the form of a Ween cover: “Baby Bitch,” which famously appeared on 1994’s Chocolate And Cheese.
Stereogum
They Are Gutting A Body Of Water’s Douglas Dulgarian Released A Rap EP As FC Goris
Last month, Philadelphia experimentalists They Are Gutting A Body Of Water put out a rap track called “beauty lighter” via SoundCloud. Now, lead singer Douglas Dulgarian has shared a three-song rap EP under the name FC goris. The three EP tracks are called “GORUS,” “BLUE STRAWS,” and “CAROUSEL.” They also feature samples from Lily Chou-Chou and Boards Of Canada.
Stereogum
Beyoncé Announces “Club Renaissance” Events In Los Angeles
Beyoncé has announced a pair of Club Renaissance events in Los Angeles this weekend to celebrate her latest album Renaissance, which came out just about six months ago. It’s unclear exactly what exactly the events will entail, but some text on the event’s poster says that Parkwood, Beyoncé company, “invites you to experience Renaissance in spatial audio,” so presumably it will be a listening party of sorts.
Stereogum
Woman Dies After Asake Concert Crush In London
A woman has died after being injured at London’s Brixton O2 Academy, where a “large number of people were attempting to force entry” at an Asake concert. According to local police, 33-year-old Rebecca Ikumelo, from Newham, east London, died in the hospital on Saturday morning. Two other women, aged 21 and 23, are in critical condition following the concert crush. According to the BBC, more than 4,000 people attended the Nigerian Afrobeats singer’s concert, which was the final of three sold-out shows at the 02 Academy.
Stereogum
Phoebe Bridgers Says She Recorded Her SZA Feature A Week Before It Came Out
SZA famously toiled for years on the follow-up to her star-making 2017 debut Ctrl. In 2020, she accused her label TDE of holding up her new music, but it sounds like she was still working on sophomore effort SOS up until the last minute. In a new interview with NME...
Stereogum
Here’s A Closer Look At Wilco’s Carpool Karaoke Episode
I miss the innocence I’ve known… those bygone days before Wilco participated in the standalone Carpool Karaoke TV series. I do not begrudge Jeff Tweedy, John Stirratt, and Glenn Kotche from accepting Tim Cook’s money, but man, the newly released promo shorts from Wilco’s episode look extremely goofy. In the promo footage, along with Nikki Glaser, the longest tenured half of the band engages in unbearable scripted comedy bits and sings “Heavy Metal Drummer” ad infinitum. Presumably other songs are featured in the episode, but I can’t yet confirm it. Again, Jeff Tweedy is a living legend who enough goodwill to burn on countless trifles like this without besmirching his legacy, but man, these clips are rough. See for yourself below.
Stereogum
Daisy Edgar-Jones Cast As Carole King In Beautiful Musical Film Adaptation
Daisy Edgar-Jones has been cast as Carole King in the film adaptation of Beautiful, the jukebox musical based on King’s life that ran on Broadway between 2014 and 2019. “Daisy has a spirit and energy that I recognized as myself when I was younger,” King said in a statement to Variety. “She’s a tremendous talent and I know she’s going to give a great performance.”
Stereogum
Watch R.E.M. Members Perform At Their 40th Anniversary Tribute With Darius Rucker, Lenny Kaye, Indigo Girls, & More
Flashback: August 1982! Chronic Town was their first EP! R.E.M., one of the most important American bands of the past half-century or so, are now a distant memory; they officially broke up in 2011. But the people remember. This past summer, the band’s classic debut EP celebrated its 40th anniversary. And last night, an all-star gathering of fans and friends got together in the band’s Georgia hometown to celebrate the record and the band. All of R.E.M. were there, and two of them took part in the festivities.
Stereogum
Siouxsie Sioux Announces First Concert In 10 Years
In 1988, when Billboard launched its Modern Rock Tracks chart, the magazine’s first listing of alternative rock, Siouxsie And The Banshees’ “Peek-A-Boo” was sitting at #1. Siouxsie Sioux and her band dominated that chart in its first few years, and they were also pretty much co-headliners with Jane’s Addiction on the first Lollapalooza tour. By that time, Siouxsie Sioux was a beloved veteran — someone who’d been a force in the initial explosions of punk, post-punk, goth, and new wave. She’s got bangers for days, but nobody’s gotten to hear her sing them, since she hasn’t played a live show in a decade. Next summer, that’ll change.
Stereogum
Watch Metallica Debut “Lux Æterna” Live & Perform With St. Vincent In LA
Last night, Metallica hosted their third annual All Within My Hands Foundation benefit concert at the Microsoft Theater in LA. The night featured several highlights, including the live debut of Metallica’s new single “Lux Æterna,” from their upcoming studio LP, 72 Seasons (arriving on April 14). There were also acoustic covers of Thin Lizzy’s “Borderline” and UFO’s “It’s Killing Me.” Later in the evening, Metallica brought out St. Vincent (who memorably covered “Sad But True” last year) to help play on “Nothing Else Matters,” while San Francisco multi-instrumentalist Avi Vinocur guested on “All Within My Hands.”
Stereogum
Watch Billie Eilish Perform “Redbone” With Childish Gambino In LA
Billie Eilish played a third and final show of her mini-residency at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles last night, where she brought out Donald Glover, who performed as Childish Gambino for the first time since 2019. The two teamed up for a stripped-down rendition of “Redbone,” which Glover originally released in 2016.
Comments / 0