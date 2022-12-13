ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Upworthy

Teacher’s video shows empty kindergarten classroom, says she is forced to spend money on supplies

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 8, 2022. It has since been updated. There's a shortage of teachers across America, reflecting the low pay for teachers and inadequate investment in education. One teacher shared a video clip of her kindergarten class and how poorly it was furnished. The teacher, who goes by @progressivemama on TikTok, said the lack of investment in school was forcing teachers like her to spend their own money to help provide basic requirements in a classroom, such as books, shelves, and classroom staples, among other things. The video showed her panning the camera across the classroom, revealing empty shelves with no books and no proper chairs for kids to use. The video went viral garnering more than 388,000 views and 35,600 likes.
Columbia Daily Tribune

Mun Choi doubles down on condemning student's racist remarks at faculty council meeting

University of Missouri leadership double down on condemning a student's racist comments made on a social media platform, saying the university has made progress in condemning racist remarks. MU President Mun Choi, who gave his Chancellor's report at the UM Faculty Council meeting Thursday afternoon where he discussed enrollment and employment at UM and different systems amongst other topics, addressed the racist remarks made by a student that went viral last week. ...
Salon

A former math teacher explains why some students are "good" at math, and others lag behind

This article was originally published on The Conversation. When Frances E. Anderson saw the latest math scores for America's fourth-and eighth-graders, she was hardly surprised that they had dropped. Until recently — including the period of remote instruction during the pandemic — Anderson taught high school math to students at all levels. Now she is a researcher seeking to change how people understand children's math ability. In the following Q&A, Anderson explains what makes some kids "good" at math and what it will take to catch up those who have fallen behind.
The 74

Why Schools’ Going Back to ‘Normal’ Won’t Work for Students of Color

National test results released in September 2022 show unprecedented losses in math and reading scores since the pandemic disrupted schooling for millions of children. In response, educational leaders and policymakers across the country are eager to reverse these trends and catch these students back up to where they would have been. But this renewed concern […]

