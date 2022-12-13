Read full article on original website
Related
Upworthy
Teacher’s video shows empty kindergarten classroom, says she is forced to spend money on supplies
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 8, 2022. It has since been updated. There's a shortage of teachers across America, reflecting the low pay for teachers and inadequate investment in education. One teacher shared a video clip of her kindergarten class and how poorly it was furnished. The teacher, who goes by @progressivemama on TikTok, said the lack of investment in school was forcing teachers like her to spend their own money to help provide basic requirements in a classroom, such as books, shelves, and classroom staples, among other things. The video showed her panning the camera across the classroom, revealing empty shelves with no books and no proper chairs for kids to use. The video went viral garnering more than 388,000 views and 35,600 likes.
University of Kentucky student speaks to 'CBS Mornings' after video of racist incident
A University of Kentucky student who was verbally attacked by another student using racial slurs in a video that has since gone viral appeared on "CBS Mornings." Kylah Spring, a freshman and a desk clerk at UK, and her mother spoke with "CBS Mornings" hosts on Wednesday. Spring, who is Black, said she...
Principal Assigned Black Students To Classes Based On Race, Parents Allege
A federal investigation has been launched into an Atlanta elementary school where parents of Black students say their children were assigned to certain classes based on race.
Mun Choi doubles down on condemning student's racist remarks at faculty council meeting
University of Missouri leadership double down on condemning a student's racist comments made on a social media platform, saying the university has made progress in condemning racist remarks. MU President Mun Choi, who gave his Chancellor's report at the UM Faculty Council meeting Thursday afternoon where he discussed enrollment and employment at UM and different systems amongst other topics, addressed the racist remarks made by a student that went viral last week. ...
Black Iowa Student Racially Harassed, School District Created ‘Hostile Environment,’ Feds Say
A school district in Iowa must now face the consequences after failing to protect a Black middle school student from racial harassment. The post Black Iowa Student Racially Harassed, School District Created ‘Hostile Environment,’ Feds Say appeared first on NewsOne.
A former math teacher explains why some students are "good" at math, and others lag behind
This article was originally published on The Conversation. When Frances E. Anderson saw the latest math scores for America's fourth-and eighth-graders, she was hardly surprised that they had dropped. Until recently — including the period of remote instruction during the pandemic — Anderson taught high school math to students at all levels. Now she is a researcher seeking to change how people understand children's math ability. In the following Q&A, Anderson explains what makes some kids "good" at math and what it will take to catch up those who have fallen behind.
Food truck video of slain University of Idaho students offers timeline of their final hours
Two of the four University of Idaho students who were killed on Sunday were last seen alive ordering at a late-night food truck in Moscow, Idaho, at about 1:41 a.m., the truck's live Twitch stream shows.
New technology has hurt students, should be restricted in classrooms, educator says
Former English teacher, Peter Laffin, says schools should restrict technology in classrooms amid the emergence of Open AI's new artificial intelligence chatbot.
Why Schools’ Going Back to ‘Normal’ Won’t Work for Students of Color
National test results released in September 2022 show unprecedented losses in math and reading scores since the pandemic disrupted schooling for millions of children. In response, educational leaders and policymakers across the country are eager to reverse these trends and catch these students back up to where they would have been. But this renewed concern […]
Teacher vacancies more pronounced in high-poverty, high-minority schools since COVID
NEW YORK — Teacher vacancies in schools around the country persist after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest data from the National Center for Education Statistics. However, schools with large numbers of minority students and in high-poverty areas are suffering the worst staff shortages. About...
seventeen.com
Lily Joy Winder Will Never Stop Fighting for Her Ancestors and Native American Students Nationwide
Even during the most challenging times in history, it's important to highlight those who are continuing to follow their dreams and are taking strides to make the world a better place. Each month, Seventeen is honoring young people as Voices of Change, those who are making a difference in their community and the world at large.
Comments / 0