Jim Nabors Married Stan Cadwallader After 38 Years of Dating: Meet the Gomer Pyle Actor’s Spouse
As Gomer Pyle on The Andy Griffith Show, Jim Nabors was a true scene stealer. He continued his comedy and singing career well beyond the CBS series up until he announced his retirement in 2014. One year earlier, he married his longtime partner, Stan Cadwallader. Keep scrolling to learn more about the late actor’s husband.
Quentin Oliver Lee, Broadway Actor, Dies at 34
Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died following a battle with Stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. Lee’s wife, Angie Lee Graham, confirmed his death Thursday in an Instagram post, saying, “He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful, and perfect.” More from The Hollywood ReporterThilo Kuther, Founder of VFX Company Pixomondo, Dies at 58Cliff Emmich, Actor in 'Payday' and 'Thunderbolt and Lightfoot,' Dies at 85Julia Reichert, Oscar-Winning 'American Factory' Documentarian, Dies at 76 Lee’s Broadway credits included the 2017 production of Prince of Broadway and the 2021 revival of Caroline, or Change. He...
Are Any ‘Bonanza’ Cast Members Still Alive?
The actors who made 'Bonanza' a hit have a legacy that extends well past the peak of their careers. Even in death, two of the show's biggest stars remain inseparable.
Lisa Marie Presley Hid A Message In A Drawer At Graceland
Lisa Marie Presley is the only child of the late Elvis Presley. She lived at his iconic home in Graceland for the first nine years of her life prior to her father’s death. Now, she owns the home and still visits with her family on occasion, especially during the holidays.
Janis Hunter Gaye: Wife of Motown singer Marvin Gaye dies at 66
Janis Hunter Gaye, wife of Marvin Gaye, has died, aged 66.Hunter Gaye died at her home in Rhode Island on Saturday (3 December), her family have confirmed.A cause of death has not been revealed.Hunter Gaye’s daughter Nona – who is also an actor and singer – shared a tribute to her late mother, writing: “From the time she met my father, she was exposed to the way he saw this world was aching, and she did her best to preserve his legacy as he was taken from us far too early.”The statement continued: “She took every moment to speak about...
Watch Patty Loveless & George Jones Grace The Stage Together On ‘The George Jones Show’
Man, I wish we still lived in a time when there were good country music TV shows. The Johnny Cash Show, The Dolly Parton Show, The George Jones Show…things were different back then. One of my favorite clips from this era was when George Jones took the stage during...
musictimes.com
Quentin Oliver Lee Real Cause of Death: 'Phantom of the Opera' Lead Dead at 34
Quentin Oliver Lee's recent death has shaken the Broadway world. Lee's wife, Angie Lee Graham, first confirmed the news in an Instagram post alongside photos of him and their daughter. "Quentin passed in the wee hours of the morning. It was the most beautiful moment of my life. I saw...
See the Stars of George & Tammy Compared to the Real-Life People They Play
Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon lead the cast of the six-part television series about the partnership, for better or for worse, of country music legends George Jones and Tammy Wynette Jessica Chastain as Tammy Wynette Tammy Wynette, played by Jessica Chastain in the six-episode limited series George & Tammy, was a country icon born May 5, 1942, in Mississippi. Early in life, Wynette, born Virginia Wynette Pugh, worked picking cotton and later enrolled in beauty school. It wasn't until 1965 that the young...
A Frank Sinatra musical is being developed for Broadway
We're surprised it took this long given his legacy, but a musical inspired by Frank Sinatra's life and career is officially being developed for Broadway, with the late artist's youngest daughter, Tina Sinatra, and archivist Charles Pignone serving as producers on behalf of Frank Sinatra Enterprises. According to an official...
