Janis Hunter Gaye, wife of Marvin Gaye, has died, aged 66.Hunter Gaye died at her home in Rhode Island on Saturday (3 December), her family have confirmed.A cause of death has not been revealed.Hunter Gaye’s daughter Nona – who is also an actor and singer – shared a tribute to her late mother, writing: “From the time she met my father, she was exposed to the way he saw this world was aching, and she did her best to preserve his legacy as he was taken from us far too early.”The statement continued: “She took every moment to speak about...

RHODE ISLAND STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO