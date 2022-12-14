Journalists from The New York Times, The Washington Post and CNN are among those whose Twitter accounts have been frozen over accusations from the social network of them sharing real-time location data, including that of new owner Elon Musk. Also in the show: the EU prepares its response to what it calls protectionism in the US Inflation Reduction Act, and we see how French aluminum recycling is on a roll.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO