Read full article on original website
Related
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
An elite Russian military brigade was basically 'wiped out,' taking so many losses in Ukraine that it will 'take years to rebuild,' report says
"Nothing of that brigade is left," a Ukrainian commander said of the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade in an interview with The Washington Post.
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
France 24
2022 in review: How war in Ukraine upset global economic recovery
The past year has been one of challenges for households and businesses around the world. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upset a tentative global economic recovery and created new challenges for governments and consumers alike. FRANCE 24's Business Editors Kate Moody and Charles Pellegrin look back at some of the biggest business stories from 2022.
France 24
Live: Heating restored in Kyiv after Russian bombardment, says mayor
Heating has been restored to Kyiv after the latest Russian bombardment that targeted water and power infrastructure, the capital's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said on Sunday. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+1). 1:15pm: Putin's invasion of Ukraine opened 'gates of hell', says Anglican leader. Archbishop...
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Trump is losing it on Truth Social as he braces for DOJ referral
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."
France 24
EU prosecutor seeks to strip immunity from Kaili, fellow Greek MEP amid bribery scandal
The EU chief prosecutor urged the European Parliament on Thursday to strip two Greek MEPs of their immunity from prosecution -- including Eva Kaili, the face of a foreign bribery scandal. Prosecutor Laura Kovesi's office said Kaili, a socialist, and her conservative colleague Maria Spyraki were suspects in a separate...
France 24
EU-made ammunition used in Iran repression: Iranians demand answers
An investigation by the FRANCE 24 Observers has provoked a furious reaction from Iranians in Iran and around the world. In an article published November 25, the Observers team published photographs showing 13 shotgun cartridges bearing the logos of Cheddite, a French-Italian ammunition manufacturer, that had been recovered from protests in Iran. The presence of EU-made ammunition in Iran is an apparent violation of a 2011 EU sanction banning the "export, directly or indirectly, [of] equipment which might be used for internal repression" in Iran.
France 24
US Senate passes record $858 billion defense bill including aid for Ukraine, Taiwan
The U.S. Senate passed legislation on Thursday authorizing a record $858 billion in annual defense spending, $45 billion more than proposed by President Joe Biden, and rescinding the military's COVID vaccine mandate. Senators supported the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, an annual must-pass bill setting policy for the Pentagon,...
France 24
EU leaders grant Bosnia 'candidate status' to join bloc
European Union leaders on Thursday granted Bosnia candidate status to join the union, putting the volatile Balkan nation at the start of a long road to membership. The move came as Kosovo became the latest country to formally lodge an application to apply for membership in the bloc. Russia's war...
France 24
Twitter suspends accounts of journalists who cover Elon Musk
Journalists from The New York Times, The Washington Post and CNN are among those whose Twitter accounts have been frozen over accusations from the social network of them sharing real-time location data, including that of new owner Elon Musk. Also in the show: the EU prepares its response to what it calls protectionism in the US Inflation Reduction Act, and we see how French aluminum recycling is on a roll.
France 24
Photographer Reza on Iran: 'The regime knows that these are its last days'
Three months after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini sparked a mass protest movement, renowned exiled French-Iranian photographer Reza Deghati says he believes the end of Iran's Islamic Republic is near. He spoke to FRANCE 24 from Baku, Azerbaijan, where he's travelled in order to quickly enter neighbouring Iran in the event of the regime's collapse. Reza hailed the generation of young people who have led the protests, saying they are clever, connected and above all, fearless.
France 24
EU strikes key deal on carbon trading to slash emissions by 2030
EU member states and parliamentarians on Sunday announced an agreement for a major reform to the bloc's carbon market, the central plank of its ambitions to reduce emissions and invest in climate-friendly technologies. The deal aims to accelerate emissions cuts, phase out free allowances to industries and targets fuel emissions...
France 24
Kyiv warns of prolonged power outages as Russian missiles batter energy grid
Ukraine was working Saturday to restore electricity to hospitals, heating systems and other critical infrastructure in major cities after Russia's latest wave of attacks on the power grid. Read FRANCE 24's liveblog below to see how the day's events unfolded. All times are Paris time (GMT+1). This live page is...
France 24
Last French troops leave Central African Republic amid closer Bangui-Moscow ties
The last French troops deployed in the Central African Republic left on Thursday following a chill in relations caused by closer ties between Bangui and Moscow, an AFP reporter saw. Forty-seven troops from a logistical support unit left Bangui airport aboard a C-130 transporter aircraft, becoming the last of a...
France 24
From battlefield to glampsite: the story of Saudi's Khaybar
Khaybar (Saudi Arabia) (AFP) – A Saudi town best known for a fierce battle between the Prophet Mohammed and Jewish tribes is remodelling itself as an upscale tourist draw in line with the kingdom's rebranding efforts. Situated in an oasis amid a volcanic field north of Medina, the settlement...
France 24
US National Archives release trove of JFK assassination files
A new trove of files related to the November 1963 assassination of US president John F. Kennedy was released on Thursday, but the White House held some documents back, citing national security concerns. The National Archives said a total of 12,879 documents had been made public in the latest release.
France 24
Thousands protest after opposition Istanbul mayor banned from politics
Thousands of Turks swarmed a central Istanbul square on Thursday in solidarity with the city's opposition mayor after he was banned from politics ahead of next year's presidential election. A criminal court on Wednesday sentenced Ekrem Imamoglu to more than two years in prison and banned him from politics for...
France 24
Exiles: Meet the Iranian women taking up arms in Iraqi Kurdistan
Her death has sparked the biggest uprising against the Iranian regime since the mullahs came to power more than 40 years ago. Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, died on September 16 after being arrested by Iran's morality police for violating the country’s strict dress code for women. Since then, protesters have been taking to the streets to express their anger. The regime has responded with arrests, torture, death sentences and executions. Many demonstrators trying to escape this crackdown have fled to the Kurdistan region of neighbouring Iraq, where they have found refuge. Kevin Berg reports.
Comments / 0