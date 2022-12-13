ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

30-year-old man convicted of murdering Naval Academy midshipman’s mother

A 30-year-old man was convicted of murdering the mother of a Naval Academy midshipman who was hit by a stray bullet last summer as she celebrated her son’s achievement. Michelle Cummings, 57, was fatally struck by a stray bullet early in the morning of June 29, 2021. She was standing on a hotel patio with her family and others on Induction Day, when academy “plebes” start their first summer in Annapolis.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
'Justice Served' After Man Accused Of Killing Naval Academy Midshipman's Mother Found Guilty

A jury has found a man accused of killing a Naval Academy midshipman's mother guilty on all charges after deliberating for around four hours, according to multiple reports. Angelo Harrod, 31, was convicted of killing Michelle Cummings, 57, after she was struck by a stray bullet in Annapolis while on the patio of the Graduate Hotel on June 29, 2021 shortly after she had dropped off her son at the nearby Naval Academy, the reports continue.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Woman shot at outside Severn restaurant

SEVERN, MD – A woman was shot at while she sat in her vehicle outside a Severn restaurant on Wednesday. According to police, at approximately 1:45 p.m., officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to a report of shots fired outside the Taste of the Island & Soul Food located at 1155 Reece Road in Severn. “The adult female victim was seated in her vehicle with an adult passenger when she was shot at by a female suspect,” the department said. “The victim’s vehicle was struck by projectiles, however, no injuries were reported. Officers located several spent shell The post Woman shot at outside Severn restaurant appeared first on Shore News Network.
SEVERN, MD
Man found guilty of killing Naval Academy mother visiting Annapolis for son's induction ceremony

BALTIMORE - An Annapolis jury found Angelo Harrod guilty of murdering Naval Academy mother Michelle Cummings.Cummings, a mother from Texas, was struck and killed by a stray bullet in Annapolis on June 29, 2021. She was in town for her son's Naval Academy induction ceremony.After deliberating for approximately 3.5 hours, the jury found Harrod guilty on all counts.Harrod faced more than 10 charges, including first and second-degree murder. "I would like to thank the team that was assembled that did their due diligence to find closure in this chapter of this process," said Leonard Cummings Jr., Michelle Cummings' husband. "When they...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Baltimore Cop Rushes To Sound Of Gunfire To Assist Victim

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot in the back yesterday afternoon in Southern Baltimore. This incident happened on the 3600 Block of South Hanover Street. Shortly after 12:30 pm, a Baltimore Police Officer was on patrol when he heard the sound of a gunshot. The officer responded to the area and found a male victim running away from a suspect armed with a gun. The victim dropped to the ground as the suspect ran away. He had been shot in the back. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. His identity and condition are unknown at this time. The post Baltimore Cop Rushes To Sound Of Gunfire To Assist Victim appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Mayor questions system after repeat offenders arrested in ride-share carjackings in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are seeing more and more ride-share drivers being carjacked.Police made five arrests in two carjackings in Baltimore on Tuesday.Officers responded to a carjacking where a 42-year-old woman had her car stolen at gunpoint on Chrysler Avenue in Northwest Baltimore.There have been nine recent arrests of minors accused of carjackings, according to Baltimore Police Deputy Commissioner Richard Worley.Last week, a Lyft driver who was scheduled to pick up a passenger in South Baltimore was carjacked at gunpoint and forced into his trunk, according to a Baltimore city police report.   Worley said, for the most part, these crimes are...
BALTIMORE, MD
Man shot dead in Baltimore County

ARBUTUS, MD—Detectives in Baltimore County are seeking tips on a fatal shooting that occurred on Monday. At around 5 p.m. on December 12, officers responded to the 4400-block of Wilkens Avenue (21229) for a report of shots fired. When authorities arrived on the scene, they found a male suffering...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Meet the man who wants to become Baltimore County's next police chief

Baltimore County’s interim police chief said he wants the job permanently. During his first news conference with reporters on Tuesday since taking over the department last week, Dennis Delp said policing is a noble profession and being chief would allow him to be “a part of something bigger than myself.” Delp is a 28 year veteran of the Baltimore County Police Department.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
9 juveniles arrested in carjackings targeting Uber and Lyft drivers in the Baltimore area

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police announced Wednesday that officers have arrested at least nine juveniles in a series of carjackings targeting Uber and Lyft drivers—along with their customers—in Baltimore City and Baltimore County. "It is organized," Deputy Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said. "It is usually about five to six suspects. They rob a rideshare driver, and they take their app and start answering calls."Worley said they have closed five cases including three in the city and two in the county.Officers arrested five people in connection with two carjackings in Baltimore City on Tuesday alone. One of those carjackings happened around 3:30 p.m....
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore County Police charge 23-year-old man in Cockeysville killing

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police announced Monday the identity of a man charged with the murder of another man in Cockeysville, Maryland, according to authorities.The deadly crime occurred in the unit block of Queensbridge Court around 5 a.m. on Dec. 7, police said.That's when 23-year-old Azayn Antrobus was shot and killed at the Dulaney Springs complex, according to authorities.Investigators arrested 23-year-old Timothy Brice following the shooting, police said.They announced the identity of Brice on Wednesday.Brice faces charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, according to authorities.Neighborhood residents said following...
COCKEYSVILLE, MD

