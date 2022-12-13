Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
T.J. Maxx Permanently Closing on Christmas Eve - Friendship Heights Location ShuttersTy D.Washington, DC
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Jailed Kidnapping Suspect In Anne Arundel County Risks It All For Minutes Of Freedom: Sheriff
Freedom was short-lived for an escaped inmate at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center who was able to make a run for it before being quickly picked back up by sheriff's deputies. Reid Taylor Weeks, Sr., 31, is facing new charges after temporarily escaping from custody on Wednesday, Dec. 14,...
fox5dc.com
Escaped inmate hid in occupied car without owner's knowledge: Anne Arundel County officials
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - An inmate from the Anne Arundel County Detention Center escaped on Wednesday and hid in an occupied car without the owner's knowledge, according to police. Deputies were alerted to an escaped inmate on Wednesday around 2:20 p.m. and advised that the inmate...
Student at Maryland high school stabbed by another student, police say
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A student at a Howard County, Maryland high school was taken to an area hospital Thursday after being stabbed by another student, according to police. Around 12:57 p.m., officers responded to Hammond High School in Columbia after getting a report of a stabbing. Police say...
wnav.com
Guilty: The Verdict of the Shooting Death of Michelle Cummings, USNA Plebe Mom
A jury took about 4 hours to deliberate in the case against 30-year-old Angelo Harrod and found him guilty of last year's death of USNA plebe Mom Michelle Cummings, who died after a stray bullet fired from Pleasant Street hit her as she was on the patio of a nearby hotel.
wypr.org
30-year-old man convicted of murdering Naval Academy midshipman’s mother
A 30-year-old man was convicted of murdering the mother of a Naval Academy midshipman who was hit by a stray bullet last summer as she celebrated her son’s achievement. Michelle Cummings, 57, was fatally struck by a stray bullet early in the morning of June 29, 2021. She was standing on a hotel patio with her family and others on Induction Day, when academy “plebes” start their first summer in Annapolis.
'Justice Served' After Man Accused Of Killing Naval Academy Midshipman's Mother Found Guilty
A jury has found a man accused of killing a Naval Academy midshipman's mother guilty on all charges after deliberating for around four hours, according to multiple reports. Angelo Harrod, 31, was convicted of killing Michelle Cummings, 57, after she was struck by a stray bullet in Annapolis while on the patio of the Graduate Hotel on June 29, 2021 shortly after she had dropped off her son at the nearby Naval Academy, the reports continue.
Woman shot at outside Severn restaurant
SEVERN, MD – A woman was shot at while she sat in her vehicle outside a Severn restaurant on Wednesday. According to police, at approximately 1:45 p.m., officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to a report of shots fired outside the Taste of the Island & Soul Food located at 1155 Reece Road in Severn. “The adult female victim was seated in her vehicle with an adult passenger when she was shot at by a female suspect,” the department said. “The victim’s vehicle was struck by projectiles, however, no injuries were reported. Officers located several spent shell The post Woman shot at outside Severn restaurant appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man found guilty of killing Naval Academy mother visiting Annapolis for son's induction ceremony
BALTIMORE - An Annapolis jury found Angelo Harrod guilty of murdering Naval Academy mother Michelle Cummings.Cummings, a mother from Texas, was struck and killed by a stray bullet in Annapolis on June 29, 2021. She was in town for her son's Naval Academy induction ceremony.After deliberating for approximately 3.5 hours, the jury found Harrod guilty on all counts.Harrod faced more than 10 charges, including first and second-degree murder. "I would like to thank the team that was assembled that did their due diligence to find closure in this chapter of this process," said Leonard Cummings Jr., Michelle Cummings' husband. "When they...
fox5dc.com
Burglary suspects use jaws of life tool to break into Maryland CVS store: police
BOWIE, Md. - Two burglary suspects used first responder rescue tools to gain access to a store in Bowie, Maryland, according to police. The Bowie Police Department says officers responded to a breaking and entering in progress at a CVS store located at 1910 Crain Highway around 2:20 a.m. on Thursday.
Man accused of stealing $3,000 worth of oil grease in Southern Maryland
A Montgomery County man is charged with stealing used oil grease from restaurants in southern Maryland - estimated to be worth about $3,000.
Baltimore Cop Rushes To Sound Of Gunfire To Assist Victim
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot in the back yesterday afternoon in Southern Baltimore. This incident happened on the 3600 Block of South Hanover Street. Shortly after 12:30 pm, a Baltimore Police Officer was on patrol when he heard the sound of a gunshot. The officer responded to the area and found a male victim running away from a suspect armed with a gun. The victim dropped to the ground as the suspect ran away. He had been shot in the back. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. His identity and condition are unknown at this time. The post Baltimore Cop Rushes To Sound Of Gunfire To Assist Victim appeared first on Shore News Network.
Prince George's County corporal arrested on rape, assault charges
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A deputy sheriff's corporal was arrested Tuesday on rape and assault charges, according to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department. Police charged Deputy Sheriff Cpl. Brandon Burroughs with second-degree rape and second-degree assault stemming from an allegation of a sexual assault...
WBAL Radio
Scott says it's 'getting to be a little ridiculous' regarding the revolving door of arrests to being released
Mayor Brandon Scott told C4 and Bryan Nehman on Thursday that the police are doing their job by arresting people, but that it's up to the state's attorney's office and judges in the city to make sure those people stop going through the revolving door that allows them back out on the street as soon as they're arrested.
foxbaltimore.com
21-year-old arrested after using a knife to threaten coworker during fight
A 21-year-old was arrested after fighting and threatening his coworker in Curtis Bay, according to Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police say, at about 5:30 a.m. officers were sent a report of an assault that happened in the 7600 block of Solley Road in Curtis Bay. officers learned that two...
Mayor questions system after repeat offenders arrested in ride-share carjackings in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are seeing more and more ride-share drivers being carjacked.Police made five arrests in two carjackings in Baltimore on Tuesday.Officers responded to a carjacking where a 42-year-old woman had her car stolen at gunpoint on Chrysler Avenue in Northwest Baltimore.There have been nine recent arrests of minors accused of carjackings, according to Baltimore Police Deputy Commissioner Richard Worley.Last week, a Lyft driver who was scheduled to pick up a passenger in South Baltimore was carjacked at gunpoint and forced into his trunk, according to a Baltimore city police report. Worley said, for the most part, these crimes are...
Nottingham MD
Man shot dead in Baltimore County
ARBUTUS, MD—Detectives in Baltimore County are seeking tips on a fatal shooting that occurred on Monday. At around 5 p.m. on December 12, officers responded to the 4400-block of Wilkens Avenue (21229) for a report of shots fired. When authorities arrived on the scene, they found a male suffering...
wypr.org
Meet the man who wants to become Baltimore County's next police chief
Baltimore County’s interim police chief said he wants the job permanently. During his first news conference with reporters on Tuesday since taking over the department last week, Dennis Delp said policing is a noble profession and being chief would allow him to be “a part of something bigger than myself.” Delp is a 28 year veteran of the Baltimore County Police Department.
Wanted Convicted Felon Takes Police On Underground Pursuit In Frederick County, Officials Say
Authorities say that officers were taken on a wild trip through an underground labyrinth in Frederick County when a wanted suspect sought to make his great escape before being ultimately thwarted and apprehended. A spokesperson for the Frederick Police Department announced on Monday, Dec. 12 that over the weekend, they...
9 juveniles arrested in carjackings targeting Uber and Lyft drivers in the Baltimore area
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police announced Wednesday that officers have arrested at least nine juveniles in a series of carjackings targeting Uber and Lyft drivers—along with their customers—in Baltimore City and Baltimore County. "It is organized," Deputy Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said. "It is usually about five to six suspects. They rob a rideshare driver, and they take their app and start answering calls."Worley said they have closed five cases including three in the city and two in the county.Officers arrested five people in connection with two carjackings in Baltimore City on Tuesday alone. One of those carjackings happened around 3:30 p.m....
Baltimore County Police charge 23-year-old man in Cockeysville killing
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police announced Monday the identity of a man charged with the murder of another man in Cockeysville, Maryland, according to authorities.The deadly crime occurred in the unit block of Queensbridge Court around 5 a.m. on Dec. 7, police said.That's when 23-year-old Azayn Antrobus was shot and killed at the Dulaney Springs complex, according to authorities.Investigators arrested 23-year-old Timothy Brice following the shooting, police said.They announced the identity of Brice on Wednesday.Brice faces charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, according to authorities.Neighborhood residents said following...
