COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 3/4 Ohio State women’s basketball team (10-0, 2-0 B1G) hosts UAlbany (6-6) on Friday at 6 p.m. in a game broadcast on B1G+. The Buckeyes celebrate Princess Night on Friday with princesses on the concourse and a chance to win four tickets to Disney on Ice. To enter the Disney on Ice drawing, fans should scan the QR code at the northwest entrance. Halftime will feature a performance from Lineage Dance Co. while the alumni band will play throughout the game. Following the conclusion of the game, fans can go to the area by the team shop for a meet and greet with the team.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO