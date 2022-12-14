Read full article on original website
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 14 Buckeyes Finish Sweep with 9-4 Win over BGSU
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 14 Ohio State men’s hockey jumped out to a 4-0 first-period lead and didn’t look back en route to a 9-4 win over Bowling Green Saturday in Value City Arena. The Buckeyes, who had points from 13 players, pushed the lead to 8-1 after 40 minutes.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Drop OT Classic at The Garden
NEW YORK, N.Y. – Playing in one of the iconic venues in all of basketball, the Ohio State men’s basketball team (7-3) dropped a hard-fought overtime game, 89-84, to North Carolina (8-4) on Saturday at Madison Square Garden as part of the CBS Sports Classic. Freshmen Brice Sensabaugh...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Earns 4-3 Win in Series-Opener at Cornell
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 1 Ohio State women’s hockey team earned its second non-conference win of the season with a 4-3 victory over No. 10 Cornell Saturday night at Lynah Rink. Graduate forward Paetyn Levis tallied the game-winning goal, and her 100th career point, in the win and the Buckeyes’ top line of forwards Jenn Gardiner, Gabby Rosenthal and Makenna Webster combined for eight points.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 14 Buckeyes Post 5-2 Win at Bowling Green
COLUMBUS, Ohio – With four goals in the third period, including three in less than a minute, the No. 14 Ohio State men’s hockey team skated to a 5-2 win at Bowling Green Friday night in Slater Family Ice Arena in Bowling Green, Ohio. Ohio State, now 11-7-1...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Collegiate Duals Up Next For No. 3 Buckeyes
Venue: New Orleans — New Orleans Convention Center. Live Updates: Twitter (@wrestlingbucks) COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 3 Ohio State (4-0) will face Lock Haven (1-2) at 1 p.m. Monday followed by a dual with Northern Iowa at 3 p.m. at the 2022 Collegiate Duals. The event is being held at the Convention Center in New Orleans Dec. 19-20. The Buckeyes will wrestle an opponent to be determined Tuesday as well.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
McMahon’s Career-High Leads Ohio State to 82-57 Win Against UAlbany
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 3/4 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0, 2-0 B1G) beat UAlbany (6-7) by an 82-57 margin on Friday on Princess Night inside Value City Arena. Cotie McMahon got things started quickly with the Buckeyes’ first nine points as OSU led 21-12 after the first quarter. UAlbany responded in the second quarter to take the lead midway through the quarter but OSU led 34-31 at halftime. Ohio State jumpstarted its offense to outscore UAlbany 48-27 in the second half.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 14 Buckeyes Set for Home-and-Home Series with BG Falcons
Gameday Links (video, stats) Preview Video (Rohlik, Vidoli & Leslie) The No. 14-ranked Ohio State men’s hockey team closes out the first part of its season with a home-and-home series against Bowling Green this weekend. The teams will meet at 7:07 p.m. Friday in Slater Family Ice Arena in...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 1 Ohio State Travels East to Play No. 10 Cornell
Watch: ESPN+ (Saturday) | ESPN+ (Sunday) COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 1 Ohio State women’s hockey team continues its road stretch this weekend against No. 10 Cornell at Lynah Rink in Ithaca, N.Y. Puck drop between the Buckeyes (14-2-2, 13-2-1 WCHA) and Big Red (7-3-2, 5-2-1 ECAC) is set for 7 p.m. Dec. 17 and 3 p.m. Dec. 18. Both games will be streamed on ESPN+ (subscription required).
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
🗣️ BUCKEYE OFFENSE CHATS WITH MEDIA AHEAD OF PEACH BOWL MATCHUP VS. GEORGIA
Ohio State offensive players met with the media Wednesday morning to discuss team progress & the Peach Bowl ahead. “My family is the only critic that I care about other than myself, my coaches, my teammates and of course God. If that’s what they think that’s on them. I know who I am as a person and player and I think my teammates know that which is even more important to me.”
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Hosts UAlbany Friday for Princess Night
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 3/4 Ohio State women’s basketball team (10-0, 2-0 B1G) hosts UAlbany (6-6) on Friday at 6 p.m. in a game broadcast on B1G+. The Buckeyes celebrate Princess Night on Friday with princesses on the concourse and a chance to win four tickets to Disney on Ice. To enter the Disney on Ice drawing, fans should scan the QR code at the northwest entrance. Halftime will feature a performance from Lineage Dance Co. while the alumni band will play throughout the game. Following the conclusion of the game, fans can go to the area by the team shop for a meet and greet with the team.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
🎥 Rohlik, Leslie and Vidoli Preview Series vs. Bowling Green
This week, the No. 14-ranked Ohio State men’s hockey team closes out the first part of its season with a home-and-home series against Bowling Green this weekend. The teams will meet at 7:07 p.m. Friday in Slater Family Ice Arena in Bowling Green, Ohio, and at 7 p.m. Saturday in Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Six All-Americans in 2022 for Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A total of six Ohio State Buckeyes have earned All-American honors for the 2022 season. Highlighting the group is unanimous first-team All-American WR Marvin Harrison Jr. and consensus All-American OT Paris Johnson Jr. Harrison Jr. is Ohio State’s first-ever unanimous All-American at wide receiver. The sophomore...
