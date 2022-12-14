Read full article on original website
84-year-old man killed in Fayette County crash
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. — An 84-year-old man was killed in a multi-vehicle wreck in Fayette County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) reports James Gilpin, of Fayette, died from injuries when the minivan he was driving collided head-on with a Honda Pilot. The driver of the Pilot was injured...
A 99-year-old Alabama country club is closing: ‘A shame for the city’
The 99-year-old Decatur Country Club will come to an end after members voted Wednesday night at an emergency meeting to close it. Luke Howell, Decatur Country Club board chairman, said the last day of operation will be Dec. 31. The final dinner service will be Dec. 23, he said. “It...
Somerville man arrested in Morgan County burglary investigation
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office was investigating a burglary at a Somerville home when investigators conducted a traffic stop nearby, determining they'd found the suspect.
Water rescue at Wolf Creek in Walker County
The Oakman Fire Department conducted a water rescue at Wolf Creek in Walker County Thursday morning. Video of the incident was provided to ABC 33/40. The man seen in the boat is Captain Jeris Crump with the Oakman Fire Department. Crump can be seen making his way over to a...
22 years ago today Whitney Crowder was rescued after Tuscaloosa tornado: Today she's thriving
It was 22 years ago today. An EF-4 tornado had struck Tuscaloosa. Then-6-year-old Whitney Crowder was carried from the rubble by Michael Harris. Michael E. Palmer of the Tuscaloosa News was there to snap a picture that melted our hearts and made us run to kiss our children. This is...
Loden pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m., coroner states
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than two decades after he snuffed out the life of a 16-year-old waitress in Itawamba County, Thomas Loden Jr. is dead. Loden was pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. by Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton. In his final few minutes, Loden expressed his remorse for the...
Movie based on Vicky White, Casey White escape from Alabama jail, manhunt debuts on streaming service
From disappearance to manhunt to the tragic end of a life, the story of Vicky White and Casey White appeared to have drama that could only come from a film script. While Lauderdale County Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky and jail inmate Casey’s (no relation) 11 days on the run was a real-life drama, a film based on Vicky aiding Casey’s escape and the manhunt for the pair has gotten the small screen treatment.
Series of accidents leads to congestion on I-65
Two motor vehicle accidents caused traffic delays on the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 Thursday
Alabama man wins extra Christmas cash, wins $55,000 jackpot in Mississippi Lottery
An Alabama man has some extra Christmas cash with the $55,000 dollar prize he won in the Mississippi Lottery. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the man won the prize in Dec. 10 drawing of the Mississippi Match 5 game. The player, from Carrollton, Alabama, matched all five numbers with one...
Lowndes County murder suspect surrenders
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A murder suspect is on the run in Lowndes County. Bobby Childs Jr. is accused of fatally shooting Julius Wilson, 55, of Columbus, Tuesday night. According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at appxoimately 9:40 at an apartment on Jess Lyons Road in Columbus.
'Prisoner of Love': Vicky White, Casey White affair, escape now a movie
The first movie about the 2022 Casey White and Vicky White saga has been made. “Prisoner of Love” debuted Dec. 14 on the tubi streaming service. (You can watch it for free HERE) The service describes the movie like this: Inspired by a true story. A corrections officer falls...
State executes man for raping, killing Itawamba County teen
THE TIME OF DEATH 6-12 P-M. THAT IS WHEN EDDIE LODEN DIED BY LETHAL INJECTION FOR WHAT HE DID TO LEESA GRAY IN 2000. "He quivered his lips, and then he closed his eyes and he opened them again, but he never closed them another time." LODEN SPENT 21 OF THOSE 22 YEARS ON DEATH ROW. HE ADMITTED TO WHAT HE DID TO LEESA GRAY. SHE WORKED AT THE FAMILY RESTAURANT IN DORSEY AND LEFT BUT HAD A FLAT TIRE ON THE WAY HOME. LODEN CAME BY, GOT HER IN HIS VAN. HER LIFE ENDING HOURS LATER. DURING THAT EXECUTION, THESE DEATH PENALTY OPPONENTS STOOD IN THE DARKNESS SAYING WHAT THE STATE DID WAS NOT RIGHT. "It is wrong to kill each other. It's wrong to kill each other in Mississippi. It's wrong to kill each other in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas. It's wrong to kill each other. What is happening tonight is wrong." BUT INSIDE, HE HAD SOMETHING TO SAY TO THOSE THERE TO WITNESS HIS LAST BREATH. "He had told us during the tiedown process and him being restrained that he was gonna express his remorse and say 'I love you' to his loved ones in Japanese." ((ON CAM)) AMONG THOSE WATCHING THE EXECUTION WAS WANDA FARRIS, LEESA GRAY'S MOTHER. SHE WAS GIVEN AN OPPORTUNITY TO TALK TO REPORTERS AFTERWARD. BUT SHE DECLINED. MEANWHILE, THE STATE WILL DO AN AUTOPSY ON LODEN BEFORE TURNING THE BODY OVER TO THE FUNERAL HOME AT THE STATE PENITENTIARY AT PARCHMAN, CRAIG FORD, WTVA NINE NEWS.
Florence Arrest Made from a 2021 Case Involving Fraud
AKALLI CARTER WAS ARRESTED TODAY, DECEMBER 16, 2022, FOR FELONY WARRANTS STEMMING FROM A 2021 CASE INVOLVING SEVERAL CHECKS DEPOSITED FRAUDULENTLY. OVER $16,000 WAS STOLEN FROM LISTERHILL CREDIT UNION. CARTER WAS RELEASED ON A $30,000 BOND.
Traffic stops in Franklin County turn into early Christmas gifts for some
For drivers in Franklin County who see those flashing blue lights in their rear view, the stop may come with a positive twist. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office will continue patrolling the streets as usual, but instead of receiving tickets, some residents could be in for something better. That's because...
Decatur capital murder suspect turns himself in
A man wanted for capital murder in Decatur turned himself into police Friday after a five-day search, according to his attorney.
Huntsville woman charged in 2021 Florence fraud investigation
A Huntsville woman has been charged on felony warrants in connection to a 2021 fraud case in Florence, according to authorities.
Parents, NAACP voice their opinions on heated altercation between assistant principal, student
Decatur Police seek public’s assistance in locating individuals linked to Walmart thefts. Decatur Police seek public’s assistance in locating individuals linked to Walmart thefts. Deputies, K9 locate over 600 lbs. of marijuana in Lincoln Co. storage unit. Updated: 9 hours ago. Deputies, K9 locate over 600 lbs. of...
Man dies after truck crashed into house Monday evening in Amory
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A man suffered a medical emergency and crashed into a house Monday evening in Amory. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the incident happened near Boulevard Drive and Poplar Street around 6 p.m. This occurred before the Christmas parade which took place several blocks away. First...
Investigators: Birmingham serial rapist used own child as bait
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Investigators say a Birmingham man who was convicted of raping five women in three years used his own child as bait. Quin'darrius Carter pleaded guilty to five counts of rape in a Jefferson County courtroom. Carter's victims were part of a massive sexual assault kit backlog.
Law enforcement responding to 'unfounded' threats to schools across North Alabama
Law enforcement and school officials across North Alabama have been responding to calls making so-far-"unfounded" threats to high schools in North Alabama. Schools impacted as of 9:45 a.m. Tuesday are: Mae Jemison High School in Madison County, Scottsboro High School in Scottsboro, West Morgan High in Trinity, and Wilson High School in Lauderdale County.
