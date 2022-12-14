ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, AL

wvtm13.com

84-year-old man killed in Fayette County crash

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. — An 84-year-old man was killed in a multi-vehicle wreck in Fayette County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) reports James Gilpin, of Fayette, died from injuries when the minivan he was driving collided head-on with a Honda Pilot. The driver of the Pilot was injured...
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Water rescue at Wolf Creek in Walker County

The Oakman Fire Department conducted a water rescue at Wolf Creek in Walker County Thursday morning. Video of the incident was provided to ABC 33/40. The man seen in the boat is Captain Jeris Crump with the Oakman Fire Department. Crump can be seen making his way over to a...
WALKER COUNTY, AL
WLOX

Loden pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m., coroner states

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than two decades after he snuffed out the life of a 16-year-old waitress in Itawamba County, Thomas Loden Jr. is dead. Loden was pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. by Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton. In his final few minutes, Loden expressed his remorse for the...
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
AL.com

Movie based on Vicky White, Casey White escape from Alabama jail, manhunt debuts on streaming service

From disappearance to manhunt to the tragic end of a life, the story of Vicky White and Casey White appeared to have drama that could only come from a film script. While Lauderdale County Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky and jail inmate Casey’s (no relation) 11 days on the run was a real-life drama, a film based on Vicky aiding Casey’s escape and the manhunt for the pair has gotten the small screen treatment.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
wtva.com

Lowndes County murder suspect surrenders

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A murder suspect is on the run in Lowndes County. Bobby Childs Jr. is accused of fatally shooting Julius Wilson, 55, of Columbus, Tuesday night. According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at appxoimately 9:40 at an apartment on Jess Lyons Road in Columbus.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

State executes man for raping, killing Itawamba County teen

THE TIME OF DEATH 6-12 P-M. THAT IS WHEN EDDIE LODEN DIED BY LETHAL INJECTION FOR WHAT HE DID TO LEESA GRAY IN 2000. "He quivered his lips, and then he closed his eyes and he opened them again, but he never closed them another time." LODEN SPENT 21 OF THOSE 22 YEARS ON DEATH ROW. HE ADMITTED TO WHAT HE DID TO LEESA GRAY. SHE WORKED AT THE FAMILY RESTAURANT IN DORSEY AND LEFT BUT HAD A FLAT TIRE ON THE WAY HOME. LODEN CAME BY, GOT HER IN HIS VAN. HER LIFE ENDING HOURS LATER. DURING THAT EXECUTION, THESE DEATH PENALTY OPPONENTS STOOD IN THE DARKNESS SAYING WHAT THE STATE DID WAS NOT RIGHT. "It is wrong to kill each other. It's wrong to kill each other in Mississippi. It's wrong to kill each other in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas. It's wrong to kill each other. What is happening tonight is wrong." BUT INSIDE, HE HAD SOMETHING TO SAY TO THOSE THERE TO WITNESS HIS LAST BREATH. "He had told us during the tiedown process and him being restrained that he was gonna express his remorse and say 'I love you' to his loved ones in Japanese." ((ON CAM)) AMONG THOSE WATCHING THE EXECUTION WAS WANDA FARRIS, LEESA GRAY'S MOTHER. SHE WAS GIVEN AN OPPORTUNITY TO TALK TO REPORTERS AFTERWARD. BUT SHE DECLINED. MEANWHILE, THE STATE WILL DO AN AUTOPSY ON LODEN BEFORE TURNING THE BODY OVER TO THE FUNERAL HOME AT THE STATE PENITENTIARY AT PARCHMAN, CRAIG FORD, WTVA NINE NEWS.
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
radio7media.com

Florence Arrest Made from a 2021 Case Involving Fraud

AKALLI CARTER WAS ARRESTED TODAY, DECEMBER 16, 2022, FOR FELONY WARRANTS STEMMING FROM A 2021 CASE INVOLVING SEVERAL CHECKS DEPOSITED FRAUDULENTLY. OVER $16,000 WAS STOLEN FROM LISTERHILL CREDIT UNION. CARTER WAS RELEASED ON A $30,000 BOND.
FLORENCE, AL
wtva.com

Man dies after truck crashed into house Monday evening in Amory

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A man suffered a medical emergency and crashed into a house Monday evening in Amory. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the incident happened near Boulevard Drive and Poplar Street around 6 p.m. This occurred before the Christmas parade which took place several blocks away. First...
AMORY, MS
wvtm13.com

Investigators: Birmingham serial rapist used own child as bait

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Investigators say a Birmingham man who was convicted of raping five women in three years used his own child as bait. Quin'darrius Carter pleaded guilty to five counts of rape in a Jefferson County courtroom. Carter's victims were part of a massive sexual assault kit backlog.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

