Winfield, AL

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman City Council passes emergency response ordinance

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City Council on Monday passed Ordinance 2023-11 to regulate the City’s emergency response resources. Due to specific call demands by individuals needing mobility assistance as opposed to emergency services, the new ordinance, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023, will permit three non-emergency calls per home per year before a $50 an hour fee is levied.   City Attorney Luke Satterfield said responding to non-emergency calls for lift assists, false alarms, etc. spreads the city’s first responders thin in the event of true emergencies. The call volume in a typical year runs between 800-900 calls. Last year,...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman City School Board honors Teachers of the Year

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City School Board on Tuesday honored the Teacher of the Year from each of the system’s schools.   Honorees included:  Amanda Stidham – Cullman City Primary School Beth Collins – East Elementary School Mary Beth Cleveland – West Elementary School  Katie McGee – Cullman Middle School Lori Andrews – Cullman High School  Several of Cullman Middle School (CMS) Band Director Linda Bean’s piano lab students performed holiday music for the board, including “Jingle Bells,” “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Christmastime is Here.” Bean noted that all 35 piano students opted to participate in a recent optional recital, a choice she said made her proud....
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Birmingham-Southern College in ‘financial distress,’ in danger of closing in 2023, lawmakers say; school responds

Birmingham-Southern College, the liberal arts college whose roots date back to its charter as Southern University by the Alabama Legislature in 1856, is in danger of closing. In a letter to members of the Jefferson County Delegation of the Alabama Legislature, Sen. Jabo Waggoner and Rep. Jim Carns wrote: “Birmingham-Southern has been operating in financial distress for over a decade. Without support, it will not be able to continue to operate after May 2023.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Gov. Ivey awards grant to bring new hotel, visitors to Cullman

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A Cullman water park has helped reel in a new hotel and restaurant that will provide new jobs for the city.  Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded the city a $150,000 grant to provide infrastructure required for Cobblestone Hotels to construct a 63-room hotel on Main Avenue. The hotel, which will employ at least 15 people, will be located a few blocks from the city’s new WildWater water park and Heritage Park, a sports facility with multiple fields and courts. The hotel, which includes a Wissota Chophouse restaurant, is the first Cobblestone Hotel to be built in Alabama. “The city of...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Justin Wayne Hayes

Funeral Service for Justin Wayne Hayes, age 77, of Cullman, will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Rev. Eric Martin officiating, interment in Union Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Hayes passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at his residence. He was born Feb. 1, 1945, in Cullman, Alabama to Bud and Ethel Hayes. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Cecil Hayes and G. W. Hayes; and sister, Elorna Dale. Survivors include his daughter, Teresa Cook; grandchildren, Nikki (Phillip) Johnson, Teshia (Dakota) Sellers, Destiny Cook, and Tommy Cook; great-grandchildren, Pyper, Wyatt, Rylee, Ryder, Olympia, and Ava; sister, Frances Dale; brother, Raymond Hayes; and a host of nieces and nephews.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Chad Steven Bennett

Memorial Service for Chad Steven Bennett, age 50, of Cullman, will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Bennett passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital. He was born May 4, 1972, to Jerry Wayne Storey and Sue Hyatt. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Wayne Storey. Survivors include his mother, Sue (Danny) Hyatt; sons, Logan (Abby) Yancy and Tucker Yancy; sisters, Amy (Franklin) Drinkard and Sherry Woodard; brother, Scotty (Hannah) Bennett; wife, Teresa Burns Bennett; nephew, Cody (Shea) Rowell; niece, Rebecca Holcombe; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, family, and friends
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Brian Neal Smith

Brian Neal Smith, age 49, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. He was born in Cullman Alabama on Nov. 11, 1973, to Neal and Patricia Smith. He is preceded in death by his father. Services are Monday Dec. 19, 2022. at 2 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Survivors are daughter: Tala Smith, mother: Patricia Smith, step-mother: Gloria (Mossy) Smith, brother: Dakota (Chelsi) Smith, sister: Somer Smith, step-sisters: Bridgett Gann, Brittany (Justin) Prince, a host of nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
CULLMAN, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama plant fined $925K for pollution violations

A company owned by the family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is paying a $925,000 fine to an Alabama health agency, after it shut down a coke plant it said was leaking polluting gases. Under a consent decree approved Wednesday by a state court judge, Bluestone Coke will pay...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation

PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Steve Allan Miller

Steve Allan Miller, 68, of Cullman passed away on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at UAB Hospital. He was born Aug. 18, 1954, in Michigan. He is survived by his son, Chance (Anna) Miller; daughter, Frankie (Cody) Tipton; grandson, Griffin Tipton; sisters, Lisa Miller and Sherry (Jim) Jennings and a host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lowell Edwin “Ed” Miller and Mary Jane Bennett Miller and his brother, Kevin Blake Miller. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at St. John’s Evangelical Protestant Church; the Rev. Dr. John Richter officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
CULLMAN, AL
wcbi.com

Former employee smashes Cracker Barrel windows in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A former employee faces charges for going to town on the Old Country Store. Tupelo Police were called to a disturbance at the Cracker Barrel on Cross Creek Drive Wednesday night. When officers arrived, they found that several of the restaurant’s windows had been broken,...
TUPELO, MS

