Cullman City Council passes emergency response ordinance
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City Council on Monday passed Ordinance 2023-11 to regulate the City’s emergency response resources. Due to specific call demands by individuals needing mobility assistance as opposed to emergency services, the new ordinance, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023, will permit three non-emergency calls per home per year before a $50 an hour fee is levied. City Attorney Luke Satterfield said responding to non-emergency calls for lift assists, false alarms, etc. spreads the city’s first responders thin in the event of true emergencies. The call volume in a typical year runs between 800-900 calls. Last year,...
Cullman City School Board honors Teachers of the Year
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City School Board on Tuesday honored the Teacher of the Year from each of the system’s schools. Honorees included: Amanda Stidham – Cullman City Primary School Beth Collins – East Elementary School Mary Beth Cleveland – West Elementary School Katie McGee – Cullman Middle School Lori Andrews – Cullman High School Several of Cullman Middle School (CMS) Band Director Linda Bean’s piano lab students performed holiday music for the board, including “Jingle Bells,” “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Christmastime is Here.” Bean noted that all 35 piano students opted to participate in a recent optional recital, a choice she said made her proud....
Birmingham-Southern College in ‘financial distress,’ in danger of closing in 2023, lawmakers say; school responds
Birmingham-Southern College, the liberal arts college whose roots date back to its charter as Southern University by the Alabama Legislature in 1856, is in danger of closing. In a letter to members of the Jefferson County Delegation of the Alabama Legislature, Sen. Jabo Waggoner and Rep. Jim Carns wrote: “Birmingham-Southern has been operating in financial distress for over a decade. Without support, it will not be able to continue to operate after May 2023.”
Gov. Ivey awards grant to bring new hotel, visitors to Cullman
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A Cullman water park has helped reel in a new hotel and restaurant that will provide new jobs for the city. Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded the city a $150,000 grant to provide infrastructure required for Cobblestone Hotels to construct a 63-room hotel on Main Avenue. The hotel, which will employ at least 15 people, will be located a few blocks from the city’s new WildWater water park and Heritage Park, a sports facility with multiple fields and courts. The hotel, which includes a Wissota Chophouse restaurant, is the first Cobblestone Hotel to be built in Alabama. “The city of...
Obituary: Justin Wayne Hayes
Funeral Service for Justin Wayne Hayes, age 77, of Cullman, will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Rev. Eric Martin officiating, interment in Union Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Hayes passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at his residence. He was born Feb. 1, 1945, in Cullman, Alabama to Bud and Ethel Hayes. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Cecil Hayes and G. W. Hayes; and sister, Elorna Dale. Survivors include his daughter, Teresa Cook; grandchildren, Nikki (Phillip) Johnson, Teshia (Dakota) Sellers, Destiny Cook, and Tommy Cook; great-grandchildren, Pyper, Wyatt, Rylee, Ryder, Olympia, and Ava; sister, Frances Dale; brother, Raymond Hayes; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Obituary: Chad Steven Bennett
Memorial Service for Chad Steven Bennett, age 50, of Cullman, will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Bennett passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital. He was born May 4, 1972, to Jerry Wayne Storey and Sue Hyatt. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Wayne Storey. Survivors include his mother, Sue (Danny) Hyatt; sons, Logan (Abby) Yancy and Tucker Yancy; sisters, Amy (Franklin) Drinkard and Sherry Woodard; brother, Scotty (Hannah) Bennett; wife, Teresa Burns Bennett; nephew, Cody (Shea) Rowell; niece, Rebecca Holcombe; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, family, and friends
Obituary: Brian Neal Smith
Brian Neal Smith, age 49, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. He was born in Cullman Alabama on Nov. 11, 1973, to Neal and Patricia Smith. He is preceded in death by his father. Services are Monday Dec. 19, 2022. at 2 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Survivors are daughter: Tala Smith, mother: Patricia Smith, step-mother: Gloria (Mossy) Smith, brother: Dakota (Chelsi) Smith, sister: Somer Smith, step-sisters: Bridgett Gann, Brittany (Justin) Prince, a host of nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Alabama plant fined $925K for pollution violations
A company owned by the family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is paying a $925,000 fine to an Alabama health agency, after it shut down a coke plant it said was leaking polluting gases. Under a consent decree approved Wednesday by a state court judge, Bluestone Coke will pay...
Tuscaloosa School Principal Continues Tradition of Providing Toys to Every Student at MLK Elementary
Inspired by a beloved holiday movie, Dr. LaTanya Williams-Collins, principal at Martin L. King, Jr. Elementary, kicked off the holiday season by providing every student in her school with a Christmas present Thursday afternoon. Collins became principal at MLK Elementary three years ago and noticed attendance, especially during the month...
Company in Alabama owned by West Virginia governor’s family fined nearly $1M
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A company owned by the family of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has been ordered to pay nearly a million dollars in fines. The Justice family businesses include a plant known as Bluestone Coke in Birmingham, Alabama, which the Jefferson County Alabama Board of Health has issued a $925,000 fine against […]
wbrc.com
Jefferson County leaders pushing for mandatory garbage pick-up as illegal dumping continues
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - After thousands of hours picking up illegally dumped litter in Jefferson County, leaders are pushing for stricter punishments and mandatory garbage pick-up in the new year. WBRC has learned that county crews actually spent 3,000 hours picking up illegally dumped garbage this year. County Manager...
Alabama man wins extra Christmas cash, wins $55,000 jackpot in Mississippi Lottery
An Alabama man has some extra Christmas cash with the $55,000 dollar prize he won in the Mississippi Lottery. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the man won the prize in Dec. 10 drawing of the Mississippi Match 5 game. The player, from Carrollton, Alabama, matched all five numbers with one...
wvtm13.com
22 years ago today Whitney Crowder was rescued after Tuscaloosa tornado: Today she's thriving
It was 22 years ago today. An EF-4 tornado had struck Tuscaloosa. Then-6-year-old Whitney Crowder was carried from the rubble by Michael Harris. Michael E. Palmer of the Tuscaloosa News was there to snap a picture that melted our hearts and made us run to kiss our children. This is...
PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation
PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
Do you know this man? He died Wednesday in prison and seemingly has no family
Alabama state officials are seeking the public’s help to locate any surviving family members of an inmate who died of natural causes earlier this week. Jackie Curtis Haynes, 69, was serving a life sentence for a 1975 rape conviction from Calhoun County. He was found unresponsive early in the...
wvtm13.com
Hillcrest High parents and students feared worst as school was one of many schools threatened by 'hoax' shooter calls
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — As threats of an active shooter plagued schools across the state, Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa County was put on lockdown Tuesday morning. The threats were deemed a hoax. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in...
Obituary: Steve Allan Miller
Steve Allan Miller, 68, of Cullman passed away on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at UAB Hospital. He was born Aug. 18, 1954, in Michigan. He is survived by his son, Chance (Anna) Miller; daughter, Frankie (Cody) Tipton; grandson, Griffin Tipton; sisters, Lisa Miller and Sherry (Jim) Jennings and a host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lowell Edwin “Ed” Miller and Mary Jane Bennett Miller and his brother, Kevin Blake Miller. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at St. John’s Evangelical Protestant Church; the Rev. Dr. John Richter officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
ABC 33/40 News
Walker County contractor facing criminal charges following homeowner complaints
Contractor David A. Smith based out of Walker County is facing criminal charges of home repair fraud. An investigator confirms three warrants are out for Smith's arrest in Winston County. Investigator Jacob Eward tells ABC3340 News the warrants are connected to three victims in Winston County. Their losses are reported to be $55,483.
Miss Alabama has eyes on the prize: ‘I’m ready to show Miss America what Team Alabama can do’
Lindsay Gaines Fincher is a vision in red and a knockout in houndstooth. Her wardrobe for Miss America harks back to her past at the University of Alabama, and it’s easy to imagine Fincher letting loose with a “Roll Tide!” as she struts her stuff on a national stage.
wcbi.com
Former employee smashes Cracker Barrel windows in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A former employee faces charges for going to town on the Old Country Store. Tupelo Police were called to a disturbance at the Cracker Barrel on Cross Creek Drive Wednesday night. When officers arrived, they found that several of the restaurant’s windows had been broken,...
