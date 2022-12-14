Read full article on original website
Winfield councilman passes away last week
WINFIELD — Winfield city councilman and longtime deacon of Winfield First Baptist Church Ed (better known as Eddy) Posey passed away on Friday, Dec. 9 at the age of 68. Posey was a sitting member of the Winfield city council, and was a deacon emeritus at Winfield First Baptist Church after serving as a deacon and faithful member for many years.
Cullman City Council passes emergency response ordinance
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City Council on Monday passed Ordinance 2023-11 to regulate the City’s emergency response resources. Due to specific call demands by individuals needing mobility assistance as opposed to emergency services, the new ordinance, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023, will permit three non-emergency calls per home per year before a $50 an hour fee is levied. City Attorney Luke Satterfield said responding to non-emergency calls for lift assists, false alarms, etc. spreads the city’s first responders thin in the event of true emergencies. The call volume in a typical year runs between 800-900 calls. Last year,...
Gov. Ivey awards grant to bring new hotel, visitors to Cullman
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A Cullman water park has helped reel in a new hotel and restaurant that will provide new jobs for the city. Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded the city a $150,000 grant to provide infrastructure required for Cobblestone Hotels to construct a 63-room hotel on Main Avenue. The hotel, which will employ at least 15 people, will be located a few blocks from the city’s new WildWater water park and Heritage Park, a sports facility with multiple fields and courts. The hotel, which includes a Wissota Chophouse restaurant, is the first Cobblestone Hotel to be built in Alabama. “The city of...
Cullman City School Board honors Teachers of the Year
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City School Board on Tuesday honored the Teacher of the Year from each of the system’s schools. Honorees included: Amanda Stidham – Cullman City Primary School Beth Collins – East Elementary School Mary Beth Cleveland – West Elementary School Katie McGee – Cullman Middle School Lori Andrews – Cullman High School Several of Cullman Middle School (CMS) Band Director Linda Bean’s piano lab students performed holiday music for the board, including “Jingle Bells,” “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Christmastime is Here.” Bean noted that all 35 piano students opted to participate in a recent optional recital, a choice she said made her proud....
A 99-year-old Alabama country club is closing: ‘A shame for the city’
The 99-year-old Decatur Country Club will come to an end after members voted Wednesday night at an emergency meeting to close it. Luke Howell, Decatur Country Club board chairman, said the last day of operation will be Dec. 31. The final dinner service will be Dec. 23, he said. “It...
Obituary: Justin Wayne Hayes
Funeral Service for Justin Wayne Hayes, age 77, of Cullman, will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Rev. Eric Martin officiating, interment in Union Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Hayes passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at his residence. He was born Feb. 1, 1945, in Cullman, Alabama to Bud and Ethel Hayes. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Cecil Hayes and G. W. Hayes; and sister, Elorna Dale. Survivors include his daughter, Teresa Cook; grandchildren, Nikki (Phillip) Johnson, Teshia (Dakota) Sellers, Destiny Cook, and Tommy Cook; great-grandchildren, Pyper, Wyatt, Rylee, Ryder, Olympia, and Ava; sister, Frances Dale; brother, Raymond Hayes; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Obituary: Chad Steven Bennett
Memorial Service for Chad Steven Bennett, age 50, of Cullman, will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Bennett passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital. He was born May 4, 1972, to Jerry Wayne Storey and Sue Hyatt. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Wayne Storey. Survivors include his mother, Sue (Danny) Hyatt; sons, Logan (Abby) Yancy and Tucker Yancy; sisters, Amy (Franklin) Drinkard and Sherry Woodard; brother, Scotty (Hannah) Bennett; wife, Teresa Burns Bennett; nephew, Cody (Shea) Rowell; niece, Rebecca Holcombe; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, family, and friends
Obituary: Brian Neal Smith
Brian Neal Smith, age 49, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. He was born in Cullman Alabama on Nov. 11, 1973, to Neal and Patricia Smith. He is preceded in death by his father. Services are Monday Dec. 19, 2022. at 2 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Survivors are daughter: Tala Smith, mother: Patricia Smith, step-mother: Gloria (Mossy) Smith, brother: Dakota (Chelsi) Smith, sister: Somer Smith, step-sisters: Bridgett Gann, Brittany (Justin) Prince, a host of nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
WAFF
Parents, NAACP voice their opinions on heated altercation between assistant principal, student
Decatur Police seek public’s assistance in locating individuals linked to Walmart thefts. Decatur Police seek public’s assistance in locating individuals linked to Walmart thefts. Deputies, K9 locate over 600 lbs. of marijuana in Lincoln Co. storage unit. Updated: 9 hours ago. Deputies, K9 locate over 600 lbs. of...
ABC 33/40 News
Walker County contractor facing criminal charges following homeowner complaints
Contractor David A. Smith based out of Walker County is facing criminal charges of home repair fraud. An investigator confirms three warrants are out for Smith's arrest in Winston County. Investigator Jacob Eward tells ABC3340 News the warrants are connected to three victims in Winston County. Their losses are reported to be $55,483.
Increase in illicit drug cases in Morgan County hint at cartel activity, sheriff’s office says
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says meth is the leading illegal drug found in the area followed by cocaine and heroin.
Huntsville woman charged in 2021 Florence fraud investigation
A Huntsville woman has been charged on felony warrants in connection to a 2021 fraud case in Florence, according to authorities.
Christmas continues in Cullman
CULLMAN, Ala. – Christmas continues in Cullman County as the countdown to Christmas Day begins. Below are some upcoming events. Saturday, Dec. 17 Winter Market Saturday, Dec. 17 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Warrior Way Market is hosting the second annual Winter Market at the Cullman County Child Development Center. Over 70 participating vendors will provide countless holiday gifts available for purchase. More information is available at www.facebook.com/warriorwaymarket. The Cullman County Child Development Center is located at 17600 U.S. Highway 31 in Vinemont. “The Nutcracker” Saturday, Dec. 17 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 2:30 p.m. The Cullman Ballet Theatre School presents the perennial holiday classic...
wtva.com
Law enforcement responding to 'unfounded' threats to schools across North Alabama
Law enforcement and school officials across North Alabama have been responding to calls making so-far-"unfounded" threats to high schools in North Alabama. Schools impacted as of 9:45 a.m. Tuesday are: Mae Jemison High School in Madison County, Scottsboro High School in Scottsboro, West Morgan High in Trinity, and Wilson High School in Lauderdale County.
Obituary: Larry Duell Allred
Funeral service for Larry Duell Allred of Bremen will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Hanceville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow the service at Johnson’s Grove Cemetery in Bremen. Visitation will be on Monday at the funeral home from noon until 2 p.m. Mr. Allred was born on Feb. 22, 1955, in Cullman, Alabama to the late Onis Duell and Marceline (Self) Allred. He died at the age of 67 on Dec. 9, 2022, at Princeton Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. Survivors include his wife, Brenda Allred; daughter, Chrystie (James) Pearl; grandchildren, Jayden Allred, Madison Thompson and Lelia Pearl; special adopted grandson, Jason Dickerson; step grandchildren, Abbi Pearl, Makayla Pearl and Maddie Pearl; step great grandchildren, A’Niyah Turner and John Carter Williams; sister, Diann (Carl) Payne; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Allred was preceded in death by his brother, Terry Allred. Serving as pallbearers will be Phillip McSwain, Gene Cordes, Jeremy Allred, Kevin Allred, Jayden Allred and Jason Dickerson.
Somerville man arrested in Morgan County burglary investigation
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office was investigating a burglary at a Somerville home when investigators conducted a traffic stop nearby, determining they'd found the suspect.
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 16
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 16, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No report Cullman Police Department Incidents December 14 domestic violence-3rd degree; Ward Ave. SW December 15 theft of property-4th degree; WalMart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $154 Arrests No arrests to report. Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.
Search warrant leads to meth trafficking bust in Morgan County
One man was arrested by the Morgan County Drug Enforcement Unit (MCDEU) on Thursday after a search warrant was carried out in Decatur, according to authorities.
Series of accidents leads to congestion on I-65
Two motor vehicle accidents caused traffic delays on the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 Thursday
Tiffin Group announces decision to reduce staffing
The Tiffin Group announced on Monday that they made the decision to reduce staffing levels.
