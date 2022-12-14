Funeral service for Larry Duell Allred of Bremen will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Hanceville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow the service at Johnson’s Grove Cemetery in Bremen. Visitation will be on Monday at the funeral home from noon until 2 p.m. Mr. Allred was born on Feb. 22, 1955, in Cullman, Alabama to the late Onis Duell and Marceline (Self) Allred. He died at the age of 67 on Dec. 9, 2022, at Princeton Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. Survivors include his wife, Brenda Allred; daughter, Chrystie (James) Pearl; grandchildren, Jayden Allred, Madison Thompson and Lelia Pearl; special adopted grandson, Jason Dickerson; step grandchildren, Abbi Pearl, Makayla Pearl and Maddie Pearl; step great grandchildren, A’Niyah Turner and John Carter Williams; sister, Diann (Carl) Payne; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Allred was preceded in death by his brother, Terry Allred. Serving as pallbearers will be Phillip McSwain, Gene Cordes, Jeremy Allred, Kevin Allred, Jayden Allred and Jason Dickerson.

BREMEN, AL ・ 7 DAYS AGO