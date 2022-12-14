Read full article on original website
Take a Look Inside This EPIC $5,495,000 Oklahoma Estate That’s For Sale
Luckily it's still available and hasn't sold yet. This multi-million dollar mansion in Oklahoma is the very definition of an epic estate. If you're looking for something to spend your tax return on this could be it! Take a quick virtual tour of this incredible home and see what over five million dollars could buy you.
Police: ‘Bait and Switch’ scam leaves Oklahoma City cash and gold business out $21,000
The old “Bait and Switch” scam has left one Oklahoma City business out $21,000 after a man ran off with the cash - and they say the alleged crime was caught on surveillance cameras.
This Crazy and Rare Oklahoma Address has the Same Street, City, County and State In It
Imagine writing a letter or sending a package to someone who lives on Oklahoma Ave. in Oklahoma City located in Oklahoma County in the state of Oklahoma!. It's one of the few, maybe even the only U.S. address that contains the same street, city, county, and state. Now there could...
Luxury Oklahoma City neighborhood pond allegedly filled with stolen city water
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma has had 24 days of triple digit heat and many communities around the state are asking residents to ration water use. KFOR News 4 has confirmed an OKC Utilities Department investigation into an alleged water bandit in far western Oklahoma City. The scene of...
City of OKC: Gun Show advertisement signs popping up all over are illegal
You may have seen bright yellow signs advertising an OKC Gun Show event happening this weekend at the State Fairgrounds, but the City says while the event brings in a lot of money, those signs are illegal.
Community to put on benefit drag show to raise money for family of 'Cookie Queen'
NORMAN, Okla. — A well-known Norman baker and mental health advocate will be honored this weekend. Shannon Hanchett was found dead earlier this month at the Cleveland County Detention Center, more than a week after she was arrested during a mental health crisis. Organizers told KOCO 5 that the...
Experience ‘Night of the Krampus’ at This Oklahoma Scream Park for a Horror Holiday
If you're looking for a horrifying holiday experience to help get you into the "Christmas spirit" check out the Trail of Fear Scream Park in Lawton, OK. and their 'Night of the Krampus' haunted holiday horror attraction. After Halloween Lawton's Trail of Fear turns into the Trail of Cheer. It...
Norman collision on Highway 77 causes road closures
Norman Police Department says its working a vehicle collision on Highway 77 just north of Tecumseh in Norman.
OKC makeup artist allegedly cancels on 2 brides before their wedding days
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After two brides were left scrambling right before their big day, they’re warning others about their experiences with an Oklahoma City makeup artist. “You don’t expect a professional to back out the day before the wedding,” said Mimosa Houser, who got married in September....
Moore community reeling in what happened after sudden, tragic death of Westmoore High School student
Students and staff members at a local school district are dealing with heartbreak following a devastating crash just before winter break.Students and staff members at a local school district are dealing with heartbreak following a devastating crash just before winter break.
Couple Marry 35,000 Feet in the Air During Impromptu ‘Mile-High’ Wedding
One couple decided to marry 37,000 feet above Arizona aboard their Southwest Airlines flight. The impromptu "mile high" wedding went viral on Facebook, where footage was shared on the official Southwest Airlines page. In the clip, Oklahoma City couple Pam and Jeremy recite their wedding vows next to the emergency...
Oklahoma City landlords are moving away from Section 8
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman said she has been homeless for weeks while struggling to find a landlord to take her Housing Choice voucher. A Housing Choice voucher provides rental cost assistance to low-income residents. Angela Wells received a voucher a little over a month ago, but she has been unable to find a place to use it.
Tiny house project for homeless veterans in Oklahoma City is halted
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A housing project that would have helped get homeless veterans off the streets has been halted. The nonprofit behind the tiny house project is looking for new options. "What we're doing is we're pressing pause right now in order to better engage with the community,...
OMMA: 709 commercial marijuana licenses no longer active since 2021 after administrative actions
TULSA, Okla. — More than 700 commercial marijuana licenses have become inactive due to administrative actions, according to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA). It comes as the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) stated they believe a quarter of all legal grows in Green Country may be operating illegally.
‘What better way to honor our student body,’ Westmoore High School coach supports team after teen dies in multi-vehicle wreck
Tim Grantham told KFOR he hopes serving will help his students with healing after losing one of their classmates Thursday.
Oklahoma women’s prison focused on rehabilitating inmates to shut down
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma women’s prison focused on rehabilitating inmates is shutting down. The Oklahoma Department of Corrections confirmed Wednesday that the Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center is closing. At the end of January, the women’s facility will empty out, sending hundreds of inmates to two different correction centers.
Oklahoma Adds In-State Play Maker in 2023 Class
The Sooners added a talented play maker from Bixby to their 2023 class on Friday.
Firefighters battle large fire in northwest Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City firefighters spent Thursday morning battling a massive fire in northwest Oklahoma City.
Westmoore student dead after multi-vehicle crash in southwest Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — One person died and three others were injured in a multi-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City. The person killed in the crash was a student at Westmoore High School, Moore Public Schools confirmed, adding multiple students were involved in the crash. Police told KOCO...
Oklahoma crews preparing for winter storm moving in Monday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With the winter storm moving in quickly on Monday, the cities of Edmond and Oklahoma City are working to keep you and your family safe. Several crews all over the city and state are ready to go as they monitor the weather conditions coming in Monday.
