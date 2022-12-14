Witcher 3 Netflix armor: In The Eternal Fire's Shadow quest guide

The Witcher 3 has officially release its next-gen update, which brings the game to Xbox Series S/X and PS5 with a bang, as well as updating the PC version to have the cutting-edge graphics we expect from the biggest titles these days.

It’s not just about looks though, as this edition of The Witcher 3 adds a brand new quest, as well as some alternate outfits for certain characters. These are based on the Netflix series starring Henry Cavill. His gear in the series had similarities with Geralt’s default look but is by no means the same.

If you want to kit Geralt our in the Netflix Witcher armor, you’ll need to complete the quest In The Eternal Fire’s Shadow which you can find in the game’s opening area. We’ll guide you through it step by step.

Starting In The Eternal Fire’s Shadow – The Witcher 3 next-gen

To start the quest you’ll need to hear into The Devil’s Pit. It’s just next to Hanged Man’s Tree in Velen, slightly to the east. You can explore the surface level of this big mine and defeat some Bandits that set up camp there. Follow the path to the entrance and you’ll find a Priest of the Eternal Fire.

Chat to him and he’ll tell you that the plague carriers have been trapped in The Devil’s Pit and something horrible is happening inside. This will start the quest.

Inside The Devil’s Pit - The Witcher 3 next-gen

Go all the way down to the bottom floor and through the new set of double doors on the back wall. Inside the cave, you’ll need to look around for notes from Reinald and Osmund. You’ll also be faced with a bunch of Greater Glyphs of Yrden, which will give you a hand when the inevitable fight breaks out. Bring celandine too, it’s a surprise tool that will help us later.

Keep heading deeper and you’ll start hearing voices crying out for help. You’re not going mad, but proceed with caution. You should be using your Witcher Senses here to identify the Witcher Wolf School markings that will keep you on the right track.

As you go down some broken stairs the voice will tell you to turn right, however, the Wolf School markings on the floor disagree. Follow the markings instead of the voice.

Reinald’s potion - The Witcher 3 next-gen

Once you get deep enough you’ll start being attacked by Plague Victims, which shouldn’t be too difficult to take out as long as you’re at the right level. To exit the room use the broken cart at the back of the room to jump over the wall and into the next room.

You’ll find Reinald’s notes here, which will tell you how to make a potion that requires Dwarven spirit, celandine, and “contents of chest”, which you can find in a nearby chest. Craft the potion and reference the Red Miasmal entry in the bestiary.

Keep on trucking through the dungeon until you come to a set of double doors with a note on them. The final fight of this quest lies behind it.

How to defeat Possessed Reinald - The Witcher 3 next-gen

When you go through the door you’ll find a very obvious combat arena with Reinald at the back of the room, stuck inside some stalagmites. Free him using the Aard sign and he’ll ask for a potion. Do not give it to him. Upon questioning, you’ll find this Reinald is not the same man who wrote the notes. Drink the potion yourself and get ready for a fight.

This is a two-phase fight that will require you to be quick on your feet. He’s a Witcher, so you’ll have to worry about follow-up attacks even after you’ve dodged. Use Quen to keep a shield up and keep dodging. Crucially, do not attack wen his red bubble shield is up, or you’ll be automatically countered.

The best bet to whittle down his health is two smack him with two fast strikes, blasting him with Igni, then going for two more quick attacks. However, once you’ve gotten him down to one-third health, you must combine Yrden with Aard to force the Red Miadmal out of Reinald’s body.

This enemy has a bigger health bar, moves much quicker, and can summon plague victims to mess with your plans, so you need to be quick on your feet. It heavily telegraphs attacks, so pay attention and you should be able to dodge without much trouble. Just keep up the pressure and stay out of its way to come out on top.

In The Eternal Fire’s Shadow epilogue – The Witcher 3 next-gen

Once you come out victorious you can talk to Reinald to learn about the Witcher school and the different armor he wears. You can also fetch the priest to talk with Reinald, and their conversation will go differently depending on how you mediate.

Once the discussion’s over you’ll be given a gear hunt quest that lets you craft the Netflix Witcher armor. It’ll kick off properly when you make your return to Kaer Morhen.

Written by Dave Aubrey and Ryan Woodrow on behalf of GLHF.