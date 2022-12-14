ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winfield, AL

The Cullman Tribune

Gov. Ivey awards grant to bring new hotel, visitors to Cullman

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A Cullman water park has helped reel in a new hotel and restaurant that will provide new jobs for the city.  Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded the city a $150,000 grant to provide infrastructure required for Cobblestone Hotels to construct a 63-room hotel on Main Avenue. The hotel, which will employ at least 15 people, will be located a few blocks from the city’s new WildWater water park and Heritage Park, a sports facility with multiple fields and courts. The hotel, which includes a Wissota Chophouse restaurant, is the first Cobblestone Hotel to be built in Alabama. “The city of...
CULLMAN, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Water rescue at Wolf Creek in Walker County

The Oakman Fire Department conducted a water rescue at Wolf Creek in Walker County Thursday morning. Video of the incident was provided to ABC 33/40. The man seen in the boat is Captain Jeris Crump with the Oakman Fire Department. Crump can be seen making his way over to a...
WALKER COUNTY, AL
AL.com

PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation

PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Shout out to Cullman Appliance Repair

It’s uncommon nowadays that a business can be prompt, knowledgeable, efficient, reliable, kind and helpful all wrapped in one. It’s even more uncommon that you see a business that has all the above plus a team that works together to help get the job done efficiently, timely, and that keeps costs affordable for the community.   Yesterday was very eventful and productive here at my parent’s house to say the least.  My dad noticed that their refrigerator was leaking water and couldn’t find the leak anywhere. My dad shut the water off to the fridge to try and find out where...
CULLMAN, AL
Country Thang Daily

Rock The South 2023: Lineup and Tickets to the Annual Celebration

Returning to Cullman, Alabama, on July 20-22, Rock The South 2023 will sweep you off your feet with their all-star lineup. The festival, Rock The South, was initially organized to celebrate the state’s recovery from the tornadoes that wreaked havoc on the area. Since then, Rock The South has expanded and given out what it offers to several community partners, including Alabama Veterans, The Link of Cullman County, Curts Closet, Cullman City Parks, and many others.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman City Council passes emergency response ordinance

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City Council on Monday passed Ordinance 2023-11 to regulate the City’s emergency response resources. Due to specific call demands by individuals needing mobility assistance as opposed to emergency services, the new ordinance, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023, will permit three non-emergency calls per home per year before a $50 an hour fee is levied.   City Attorney Luke Satterfield said responding to non-emergency calls for lift assists, false alarms, etc. spreads the city’s first responders thin in the event of true emergencies. The call volume in a typical year runs between 800-900 calls. Last year,...
CULLMAN, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama plant fined $925K for pollution violations

A company owned by the family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is paying a $925,000 fine to an Alabama health agency, after it shut down a coke plant it said was leaking polluting gases. Under a consent decree approved Wednesday by a state court judge, Bluestone Coke will pay...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

84-year-old man killed in Fayette County crash

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. — An 84-year-old man was killed in a multi-vehicle wreck in Fayette County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) reports James Gilpin, of Fayette, died from injuries when the minivan he was driving collided head-on with a Honda Pilot. The driver of the Pilot was injured...
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 15

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 15, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.   GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear   Cullman County Sheriff’s Office   Incidents  December 12  domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1082 reckless endangerment; Co. Rd. 1212 violation of protection order; Co. Rd. 1371 assault; Co. Rd. 1122 domestic violence; Hwy 31  unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; Co. Rd. 437 theft of property; Co. Rd. 747 burglary; Co. Rd. 438 theft of property; Co. Rd. 314 burglary; Co. Rd. 438  theft of property; Hwy 31 domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1140 unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Co. Rd. 1749 domestic violence, criminal mischief; Co. Rd. 1025  December 13  unauthorized use of motor...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Homeowner shoots, kills intruder, second suspect arrested

WINSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Winston County Sheriff’s Office says a home invasion on Dec. 13 resulted in the homeowner shooting and killing of one of the intruders. The invasion happened at a home off County Road 21 in the Poplar Springs area. Deputies arrived on scene and found a male dead in the home.
WINSTON COUNTY, AL

