Gov. Ivey awards grant to bring new hotel, visitors to Cullman
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A Cullman water park has helped reel in a new hotel and restaurant that will provide new jobs for the city. Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded the city a $150,000 grant to provide infrastructure required for Cobblestone Hotels to construct a 63-room hotel on Main Avenue. The hotel, which will employ at least 15 people, will be located a few blocks from the city’s new WildWater water park and Heritage Park, a sports facility with multiple fields and courts. The hotel, which includes a Wissota Chophouse restaurant, is the first Cobblestone Hotel to be built in Alabama. “The city of...
Water rescue at Wolf Creek in Walker County
The Oakman Fire Department conducted a water rescue at Wolf Creek in Walker County Thursday morning. Video of the incident was provided to ABC 33/40. The man seen in the boat is Captain Jeris Crump with the Oakman Fire Department. Crump can be seen making his way over to a...
Alabama man wins extra Christmas cash, wins $55,000 jackpot in Mississippi Lottery
An Alabama man has some extra Christmas cash with the $55,000 dollar prize he won in the Mississippi Lottery. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the man won the prize in Dec. 10 drawing of the Mississippi Match 5 game. The player, from Carrollton, Alabama, matched all five numbers with one...
PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation
PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Shout out to Cullman Appliance Repair
It’s uncommon nowadays that a business can be prompt, knowledgeable, efficient, reliable, kind and helpful all wrapped in one. It’s even more uncommon that you see a business that has all the above plus a team that works together to help get the job done efficiently, timely, and that keeps costs affordable for the community. Yesterday was very eventful and productive here at my parent’s house to say the least. My dad noticed that their refrigerator was leaking water and couldn’t find the leak anywhere. My dad shut the water off to the fridge to try and find out where...
Rock The South 2023: Lineup and Tickets to the Annual Celebration
Returning to Cullman, Alabama, on July 20-22, Rock The South 2023 will sweep you off your feet with their all-star lineup. The festival, Rock The South, was initially organized to celebrate the state’s recovery from the tornadoes that wreaked havoc on the area. Since then, Rock The South has expanded and given out what it offers to several community partners, including Alabama Veterans, The Link of Cullman County, Curts Closet, Cullman City Parks, and many others.
Cullman City Council passes emergency response ordinance
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City Council on Monday passed Ordinance 2023-11 to regulate the City’s emergency response resources. Due to specific call demands by individuals needing mobility assistance as opposed to emergency services, the new ordinance, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023, will permit three non-emergency calls per home per year before a $50 an hour fee is levied. City Attorney Luke Satterfield said responding to non-emergency calls for lift assists, false alarms, etc. spreads the city’s first responders thin in the event of true emergencies. The call volume in a typical year runs between 800-900 calls. Last year,...
22 years ago today Whitney Crowder was rescued after Tuscaloosa tornado: Today she's thriving
It was 22 years ago today. An EF-4 tornado had struck Tuscaloosa. Then-6-year-old Whitney Crowder was carried from the rubble by Michael Harris. Michael E. Palmer of the Tuscaloosa News was there to snap a picture that melted our hearts and made us run to kiss our children. This is...
‘It brings tears to your eyes’: Police, deputies take 27 Fultondale Elementary students on Christmas shopping spree
Christmas came early for some Fultondale Elementary School students, courtesy of Santa’s elves who just happened to be wearing police uniforms. The Fultondale Police Department joined up with Target, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and multiple businesses to help provide a Christmas shopping spree for 27 students. The...
Alabama plant fined $925K for pollution violations
A company owned by the family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is paying a $925,000 fine to an Alabama health agency, after it shut down a coke plant it said was leaking polluting gases. Under a consent decree approved Wednesday by a state court judge, Bluestone Coke will pay...
84-year-old man killed in Fayette County crash
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. — An 84-year-old man was killed in a multi-vehicle wreck in Fayette County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) reports James Gilpin, of Fayette, died from injuries when the minivan he was driving collided head-on with a Honda Pilot. The driver of the Pilot was injured...
Alabama and Auburn create Iron Bowl battle for pair of local 5-stars
James Smith and Qua Russaw have undergone a nationwide recruitment, but in the final days before the early signing period, it seems they’re staying home. The question now centers on which side of the Iron Bowl has the edge. Hugh Freeze one day, Nick Saban the next. Both five-stars...
UPDATE: Coroner identifies man found dead in Fairfield structure fire
From The Tribune staff reports FAIRFIELD — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in a Fairfield structure fire on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at approximately 6:18 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Edmond Willis Carter, 61, of Fairfield, was found when the Fairfield Fire and Rescue and […]
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 15
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 15, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Incidents December 12 domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1082 reckless endangerment; Co. Rd. 1212 violation of protection order; Co. Rd. 1371 assault; Co. Rd. 1122 domestic violence; Hwy 31 unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; Co. Rd. 437 theft of property; Co. Rd. 747 burglary; Co. Rd. 438 theft of property; Co. Rd. 314 burglary; Co. Rd. 438 theft of property; Hwy 31 domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1140 unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Co. Rd. 1749 domestic violence, criminal mischief; Co. Rd. 1025 December 13 unauthorized use of motor...
Miss Alabama has eyes on the prize: ‘I’m ready to show Miss America what Team Alabama can do’
Lindsay Gaines Fincher is a vision in red and a knockout in houndstooth. Her wardrobe for Miss America harks back to her past at the University of Alabama, and it’s easy to imagine Fincher letting loose with a “Roll Tide!” as she struts her stuff on a national stage.
Northport Police charge bank teller with multiple counts of theft
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s hard to imagine - you look at your checking account balance and notice some of your money is missing, disappearing at an alarming rate. That’s apparently what happened at a bank in Tuscaloosa County and police have made an arrest. It’s a very...
Northport Regions Bank Teller Accused of Stealing $70,000 From Birmingham Accounts
A bank teller in Northport has been arrested and accused of stealing around $70,000 from customer accounts, according to court documents obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread. Police in Northport say that on November 2nd, a corporate security officer with Regions Bank filed a report concerning employee theft from the financial institution.
Train Strikes Car on Northport Train Tracks Friday Morning, No injuries Reported
Police in Northport are investigating a crash where a car was struck by a train Friday morning. According to Assistant Chief Keith Carpenter with Northport Police Department, the incident happened on the train tracks on Harper Road near Robert Cardinal Drive at 7:44 a.m. Carpenter said the train struck the...
No Shots Fired Or Injuries Reported After Fight in Tuscaloosa’s University Mall
Contrary to some internet rumors swirling, no shots were fired and no one was injured in a fight at Tuscaloosa's University Mall Thursday afternoon. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said officers were called to the mall on McFarland Boulevard around 12:50 p.m. about a group of people fighting there.
Homeowner shoots, kills intruder, second suspect arrested
WINSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Winston County Sheriff’s Office says a home invasion on Dec. 13 resulted in the homeowner shooting and killing of one of the intruders. The invasion happened at a home off County Road 21 in the Poplar Springs area. Deputies arrived on scene and found a male dead in the home.
