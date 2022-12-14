It’s uncommon nowadays that a business can be prompt, knowledgeable, efficient, reliable, kind and helpful all wrapped in one. It’s even more uncommon that you see a business that has all the above plus a team that works together to help get the job done efficiently, timely, and that keeps costs affordable for the community. Yesterday was very eventful and productive here at my parent’s house to say the least. My dad noticed that their refrigerator was leaking water and couldn’t find the leak anywhere. My dad shut the water off to the fridge to try and find out where...

CULLMAN, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO