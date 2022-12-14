ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Detroit Lions at New York Jets odds, picks and predictions

The Detroit Lions (6-7) travel to Jersey to take on the New York Jets (7-6) Sunday at 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Lions vs. Jetsodds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. The Lions come into this matchup with the Jets with...
Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears odds, picks and predictions

The Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) will travel to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears (3-10) Sunday at 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Eagles vs. Bearsodds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. The good news for the Bears is that they...
Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans odds, picks and predictions

The Kansas City Chiefs (10-3) will take on the Houston Texans (1-11-1) at NRG Stadium Sunday in Week 15. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Chiefs vs. Texansodds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. The Chiefs beat the Denver...
NFL player props: 5 best bets for Week 15

As we reach the final 4 weeks of the season, every win and loss becomes more magnified, especially for those with playoff aspirations. Four of our 5 picks are from teams currently in the playoffs and the other is the 1st team out at the moment in the AFC. This...
Deion Sanders delivers emotional speech before final game with Jackson State

The Deion Sanders era has come to an end at Jackson State on Saturday after the Tigers' 41-34 Celebration Bowl loss in overtime to North Carolina Central on Saturday. Sanders heads to the University of Colorado after being hired as the Buffaloes' new coach Dec. 3. Sanders chose to stay and coach Jackson State's final game of the season before heading to Boulder.
