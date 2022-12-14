Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights Should Target These 3 Blackhawks in Trades
Thursday night’s tilt between the Vegas Golden Knights and Chicago Blackhawks represents a study of opposites. The Golden Knights are the best team in the Western Conference, while the Blackhawks hold a narrow, one-point edge on the Anaheim Ducks to remain out of the West’s basement. The two clubs are separated by 25 points and have two very clear, contrasting directions ahead of them.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Targeting Blues Captain: Big Price, but Worth It
It seems as if the rumour mill keeps getting more interesting by the hour with the NHL Trade Deadline coming in March and it’s not even Christmas yet. With that in mind, there’s always chatter going on with some of the top names. Recently, The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Oilers’ 4-3 Costly Loss to Ducks
Saturday saw another close game, but another loss for the Edmonton Oilers. This time it was Edmonton falling short in a 4-3 decision for the Ducks in regulation time. It was a game the Oilers dominated for most of the afternoon, but another game where the Oilers gave it away with costly mistakes made by a blue line that is struggling. Edmonton’s downfall was leaking goals against, and when mixed in with the fact goaltender Lukas Dostal stood on his head for the Ducks, it meant the Oilers couldn’t even rely on a loser point where they probably deserved one. Dostal absolutely earned the first star of the game award.
The Hockey Writers
Top Reasons Why Canadiens Are Suddenly Struggling in 2022-23
First things first, it’s not the Reverse Retro Montreal Canadiens jerseys. It’s intriguing to consider how, whenever the Canadiens have worn their new threads, they’ve lost. However, there is clearly more at work behind their recent 3-5-1 skid, which started with a 4-0 loss to the relatively lowly San Jose Sharks on Nov. 29.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Kailer Yamamoto is Poised For a Scoring Streak
There was no joy on Thursday (Dec. 15) at Rogers Place where the Edmonton Oilers lost to the St. Louis Blues 4-3 in a game that was decided by a shootout. Edmonton blew a two-goal lead over the final nine minutes of the third period, with St. Louis scoring the tying goal at 19:40 while shorthanded. Leon Draisaitl then appeared to win the game for Edmonton in overtime, only to have his goal waved off when the play was ruled offside following a video review that left Oil Country seeing red.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: York, DeAngelo, Tortorella Sits Hayes
The Philadelphia Flyers continue to slide down the slippery slope of the NHL standings with a brutal lack of offense and an inability to match the skill of their opponents. They began their four-game road trip with overtime losses against the Vegas Golden Knights on Dec. 9 and the Arizona Coyotes on Dec. 11. They followed it up with a 3-2 regulation loss against the Colorado Avalanche, but they fought hard to earn one victory to close out the trip against the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 15. They own a better point percentage than just five NHL teams.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Should Trade for Defenseman John Klingberg
The Buffalo Sabres are currently struggling to make any headway towards a playoff spot this season, and it is largely in part to their defense being inexperienced. The only defensemen that they have on the roster with more than a season’s worth of games are Rasmus Dahlin (304), Henri Jokiharju (229), Ilya Lyubushkin (228), and Jacob Bryson (135), and on top of that, they continue to need to insert fringe NHL defenders when any of the aforementioned players goes down with an injury. For a team that is trying to gain momentum and use the scoring weapons they have to make a playoff push, they need to add a veteran defenseman that knows what it takes to win key games.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Horvat, Trade Candidates & More
The Columbus Blue Jackets might not be doing so well on the ice. But off the ice, there are no shortage of stories to talk about. Welcome back to another week of News & Rumors. This week, a prominent center is potentially available. Should the Blue Jackets pursue him? Then...
The Hockey Writers
5 Most Disappointing Teams So Far in 2022-23
Nearly 30 games into the 2022-23 season, we now have a pretty good idea of which teams are the top of the crop and those that are bottom feeders that will be in the hunt for Connor Bedard. That said, most teams are in a log jam in the middle, failing to separate themselves from the bunch.
The Hockey Writers
Revisiting the Maple Leafs’ Jake Muzzin Trade
It’s been nearly four years since the Toronto Maple Leafs acquired Jake Muzzin from the Los Angeles Kings, in a trade on Jan. 28, 2019, that had fans ecstatic. The Leafs paid a fairly big price for Muzzin, but it has proven to be worth it. Toronto gave up two prospects with high upside and one first-round pick for a defenseman that would instantly be considered one of the most important players on the back end.
The Hockey Writers
Ducks’ Disastrous First 30 Games: By the Numbers
The Anaheim Ducks hit the 30-game mark of the 2022-23 season on Dec. 13 with a 7-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. With a 7-20-3 record, the Ducks are firmly at the bottom of the NHL standings, one point behind the Chicago Blackhawks but with three more games played.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Holmberg: Shining Example of Organizational Depth
Pontus Holmberg made his NHL debut on Nov. 2 when his team beat the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 5-2. He played just 10 minutes of ice time and registered two shots on the net. On Nov. 8, he returned to the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Toronto Marlies. However, he didn’t stay in the minors long. Within a week, he was back with the big club. He hasn’t been back to the AHL since.
The Hockey Writers
Hurricanes’ 5-0-1 Road Trip Can Be Season’s Turning Point
While the saying is so overused it’s basically a cliche at this point, at times it can still be hard not to overreact to a small sample size. Puck luck sometimes just doesn’t go a team’s way. Injuries and slumps can compound the issues, and the mental aspect probably impacts the team in question as well. Then, a break or one little stretch sees a light bulb switch on, and those struggles feel like distant memories.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Nurse Isn’t Perfect, But He’s Not Going Anywhere
There are consistently far too many overreactions and negativity towards Darnell Nurse of the Edmonton Oilers every time he does anything. Even if he doesn’t make a mistake, the media and fans are gunning for him because he makes $9.25 million per year. Nurse may be overpaid, but that...
The Hockey Writers
3 Keys to a Rangers’ Win Over the Maple Leafs
The New York Rangers take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Madison Square Garden (MSG) Thursday, Dec. 15. The Rangers are unbeaten in four straight, coming off of an overtime win on Dec. 12 over a surprising New Jersey Devils team and a shootout win over defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 9.
The Hockey Writers
Dear Santa: Winnipeg Jets Wish List for 2023
As hard as it is to believe, we are quickly nearing the end of the year. As we close out 2022, the Winnipeg Jets are surely leaving their mark on the season so far. As we approach 2023, there are many things Jets fans are wishing for, which are all related to one theme — success. Here are a few items on my Jets wish list this holiday season.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Kings’ Up & Down December Road Trip
The Los Angeles Kings are five games into a six-game road trip, with a 2-2-1 record in those games, but that definitely doesn’t tell the whole story. They’ve been all over the map, having good, bad, and ugly moments. There are some things we’ve seen over these five games that could have a lasting impact on how the rest of the season plays out. Here’s a look at four main takeaways.
The Hockey Writers
Kraken 3 Up, 3 Down: Gourde, Robertson, Goaltending & More
Welcome to this edition of our Seattle Kraken 3 Ups, 3 Downs column. In this series, we look at some of the highs and lows of Seattle’s recent play. From the play of prospects to storylines surrounding the NHL franchise, The Hockey Writers is your go-to place for all things Kraken.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Should Benefit From Tyler Johnson’s Return to Lineup
The Chicago Blackhawks have been in a downward spiral since their miraculous 4-2-0 start. They’ve lost 12 of their last 13 games with few bright spots. However, the team got a boost this past week when Tyler Johnson returned to the lineup for Tuesday’s (Dec. 13) 7-3 loss to the Washington Capitals after missing seven weeks with an ankle injury. For a struggling Blackhawks club, this is a positive.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Look to Injury Returns to Provide Spark
The Chicago Blackhawks are trying everything within their power to provide a spark and attain a win. They’ve gotten some fresh bodies back from injury, and head coach Luke Richardson has taken advantage by tweaking the lineup accordingly. It hasn’t been working so far, as the Blackhawks have been matching up against some pretty stiff opponents. The talent gap is definitely apparent. But could better results be on the way? Let’s look at the returning players and how they’ve been fitting into the lineup.
